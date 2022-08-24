ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Washington Examiner

'Flat-out lying': Abbott team denies migrants must sign NDA to board buses

A Democratic politician's claim that Texas was requiring migrants to board buses to New York City and Washington, D.C., is a "flat-out" lie, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) office. "These Democrat elites in New York City are flat-out lying and know nothing about Texas' busing operations," Abbott press secretary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Vice

Trump's Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump's attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government's review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday's Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS DFW

Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

4 North Texas judges are the faces of new possibilities

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Four North Texas judges are the faces of new possibilities, rooted through their purpose through their non-profit, Pipeline to Possibilities.Now, they're featured in a new Apple TV documentary alongside an award winning filmmaker. "Excited is an understatement," Judge Stephanie Huff said."I know I don't think their are any words," Judge Lisa Green said. The Documentary is called "Dear..." and the episode that this group of women will be featured on is called "Dear Ava," where they will speak on the impact Award Winning Filmmaker, Ava Duvernay has had on them."From everything that we have put into the program since it...
TEXAS STATE

