thebrag.com

Olivia Wilde says Florence Pugh needs a ‘wake-up call’ in leaked video

Rumours of a feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh on the set of Don’t Worry Darling have intensified after a leaked video confirms tension between the two women. In the hotly anticipated movie, Florence Pugh is playing one of the main characters Alice, who is dating Harry Styles’ character Jack. The movie is directed by Styles’ real-life girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

John McEnroe Had Never Heard of Mindy Kaling Before Narrating ‘Never Have I Ever’

One of the biggest surprises of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s “Never Have I Ever” is the voice of legendary tennis player John McEnroe, who narrates the coming-of-age series. But no matter how surprised you were to hear his voice on the show, the tennis star was even more surprised to be asked to narrate it in the first place. “Who would’ve thought that [I] would be the sort of psychologist or uncle or advisor to an 18- or 17-year-old Indian American girl going through high school,” McEnroe said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “So I got to credit...
TENNIS
thebrag.com

‘Mad Max’ director George Miller shares his top five favorite films

George Miller, director of Mad Max: Fury Road, recently revealed his top five favorite films and they are as eclectic as he is. Legendary director George Miller recently talked with Rotten Tomatoes about his top five favorite films, with an extra one tacked on the end. His favorite films may...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Can y’all chill out? Alexa Demie is not leaving ‘Euphoria’

A viral post claimed Alexa Demie was leaving Euphoria… and tricked a bunch of fans into voting for Doja Cat at the VMAs. Everyone calm the eff down – Alexa Demie is not leaving Euphoria. Unfortunately, a bunch of the show’s fans clowned themselves after a Twitter post...
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Medieval scholars say ‘House of the Dragon’ birthing scene was inaccurate

The birthing scene from House of the Dragon premiere had people discussing. the showrunners explain why it was included, and scholars say it was inaccurate to the era. In House of the Dragon Episode 1 Queen Aemma underwent an involuntary c-section when her baby was breached. This was made at the decision of her husband, King Viserys, without her knowledge.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ sequel gives a tease of what’s to come

A new description for the Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel has given a key piece of information on what the futures holds for the two Kaiju. A new plot summary for the Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel has unveiled that the two fearsome Kaiju will be teaming up to fight a “colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world.”
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Get To Know: multi-hyphenate pop singer Ayesha Madon

Not content to just be starring in one of the most hotly-anticipated Netflix original show’s of the year, Ayesha Madon is also dropping bedroom pop gems like ‘Goldfish’. Before she’ll be seen as Amerie in Heartbreak High, Netflix’s reboot of the beloved 90s show of the same name, Ayesha released her latest single today, a shiny and groovy track that mixes delicate notes of R&B with contemporary bedroom pop.
