Blackpink Performs ‘Pink Venom’ at VMAs in U.S. Awards Show Debut
Blackpink delivered the first performance of its latest single “Pink Venom” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, marking the group’s U.S. awards show debut. The show-stopper featured Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa as they performed a choreographed routine clad in, of course, black and pink outfits. Emerging from a pink smoke cloud, Blackpink and their back-up dancers delivered the third performance of the night, following Jack Harlow with special guest Fergie and Lizzo. “Pink Venom” is a pre-release single from Blackpink’s upcoming album “Born Pink,” set to be released Sept. 16. The all-female...
Is Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park About to Reopen?
Disney water parks offer Guests exploring the Walt Disney World Resort an exciting way to cool off right in the middle of the magic. Both Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon are expertly themed with their own storylines and hit water attractions that keep Guests coming back year after year.
Is This Disney Resort Next for a Major Renovation?
Disney Parks and Resorts are always in a state of change, so the company can continue to offer Guests the latest immersive experiences as part of truly magical vacations. At the Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT is currently in the midst of its largest renovation project since this Disney Park opened in 1982. And a number of Disney Resorts, including Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, have undergone massive renovations in recent years. Could more refurbishments be coming?
