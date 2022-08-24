Blackpink delivered the first performance of its latest single “Pink Venom” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, marking the group’s U.S. awards show debut. The show-stopper featured Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa as they performed a choreographed routine clad in, of course, black and pink outfits. Emerging from a pink smoke cloud, Blackpink and their back-up dancers delivered the third performance of the night, following Jack Harlow with special guest Fergie and Lizzo. “Pink Venom” is a pre-release single from Blackpink’s upcoming album “Born Pink,” set to be released Sept. 16. The all-female...

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO