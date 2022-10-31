IndiJ Public Media: Director of Revenue Development

Job Title: Revenue Manager (Alaska)

FLSA Status: Exempt

Immediate Supervisor: CRO

Department: Admin-Gen

Location: Remote/Residing in Alaska

Salary: $60,000 - $70,000 annual with potential for management bonus plan

Position Type: Full-time



Job Posting:



We are seeking a Revenue Manager in Alaska to join our fast-growing nonprofit journalism organization. This is an exciting opportunity to help IndiJ Public Media create, build and launch new revenue streams and strategies that drive growth, expansion and sustainability. The ideal candidate is an innovative thinker, understands sales, strategy, and building revenue models. We are looking for an experienced and savvy sales professional who has worked in fast-paced, high growth organizations and has been integral in the growth and expansion processes.

Job Description:

We are looking for an accomplished revenue development star who can help put our public media company’s underwriting revenue along with producing revenue for our news website on equal footing with successful PBS stations. This person must understand the economic and societal composition of Alaska along with being a highly motivated, innovative and mission-driven professional. This person is responsible for meeting and exceeding underwriting and sponsorship revenue goals of IndiJ Public Media, owner of ICT, formerly Indian Country Today. ICT produces a weekday newscast carried by public television stations and Indigenous media stations across the United States and Australia.

Responsible for keeping accurate and current records in our CRM, saving all contracts in a timely manner and having a detailed weekly update meeting with the Director of Revenue Development. Reports to the Director of Revenue Development. Full-time salaried position with benefits package with 401k plan.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Secure sponsorships and underwriting for the Monday-through-Friday broadcast as well as any special programming, initiatives and/or events including our national news website. Be skilled at presenting information and analytics for the website and our social media platforms.

Identify, cultivate, and maintain long-term relationships with decision makers of Alaskan tribal nations, businesses and corporations.

Execute a 360-degree approach to sales in terms of prospecting clients, assessing the client’s needs, creating proposals, securing the sale and servicing the account.

Excel at explaining the public media value proposition.

Develop a written strategy to reach expected revenue levels while meeting market demands.

Use innovation and strong leadership skills to find creative solutions that meet the demands of broadcast underwriters.

Actively participate in discussions about the rate structure for IndiJ Public Media (and its subsidiary ICT) to achieve the revenue goals as forecasted.

Communicate inventory, sales and packaging strategies to the Director of Revenue Development.

Manage account list to maximize sales resources against market potential.

Facilitate and build positive collaborative relationships with potential clients and underwriters.

Ensure revenue tools are utilized to maximum advantage in the marketplace for positioning and sales cultivation.

Help ensure underwriting of the broadcast is in full compliance with PBS rules and regulations.

Assist with updating the media kit as needed.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree strongly preferred or equivalent work experience.

At least 3 years of successful underwriting sales experience with public media.

Proven experience in the following areas:

Teamwork and project management.

Ability to present digital and social media analytics to prospective sponsors and underwriters.

Selling skills for broadcast news organizations and in sales negotiation.

Presentation and public speaking skills.

Verbal, writing, mathematical, reading and analytical skills.

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest and commissions.

Knowledge of Excel, and media software programs for sales, such as Salesforce.

Specific understanding of television programming, production, delivery and research.

Proven and specific business experience and knowledge of related advertising businesses.

Driving regional and national business.

History of creativity and flexibility with a positive attitude.

Must have the strong ability to work and collaborate with others as an essential function of the job.

Must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

Must have knowledge of technical aspects of digital news websites and television newscasts..

Competencies:

Decision Making: Anticipates, identifies and understands problems and opportunities by gathering, analyzing and interpreting quantitative and qualitative information; chooses the best course of action by establishing clear decision criteria, generating and evaluating alternatives, and making timely decisions; takes action that is consistent with available facts and constraints and optimizes probable consequences.

Strategic Direction: Establishes and commits to a long-term business direction based on an analysis of systemic information and consideration of resources, market drivers, organizational values, and emerging economic, technological and regulatory conditions.

Customer Focus (Internal and External): Effectively meets customer needs; builds productive customer relationships; takes responsibility for customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Gaining Commitment: Uses appropriate interpersonal styles and techniques to gain acceptance of ideas or plans; modifies own behavior to accommodate tasks, situations, and individuals involved.

Innovation and Risk-Taking: Generates innovative solutions in work situations, tries different and novel ways to deal with work problems and opportunities

Building Partnerships: Identifies opportunities and takes action to build strategic relationships to help achieve business goals.

Communication: Clearly conveys information and ideas through a variety of media to individuals or groups in a manner that engages the audience and helps them understand and retain the message.

Project Management: Monitors the results of delegations, assignments, or projects, considering the skills, knowledge, and experience of the assigned individual and the characteristics of the assignment or project.

Formal Presentation: Presents ideas effectively to individuals or groups; delivers presentations suited to the characteristics and needs of the audience.

Other:

Understanding and knowledge of Indigenous communities and tribes is desirable, and experience in working with Indigenous clientele is a plus.

Occasional night and weekend work are required as a salaried employee.

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

IndiJ Public Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national origin, color, age, physical or mental disability, spousal affiliation, marital status, a serious medical condition, genetic information, veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state, or local law.

To request a disability accommodation in the application process, please contact Chelsey Branham at careers@ictnews.org . We will provide reasonable accommodation consistent with applicable law.

HOW TO APPLY

Please email careers@ictnews.org a resume and cover letter. Write “ Revenue Manager (Alaska) — YOUR FIRST AND LAST NAME ” in the email subject line. Application deadline: Open until filled .