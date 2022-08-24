ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxla.com

West LA coffee shop repeatedly targeted by local vandals

LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles coffee shop says it's been repeatedly vandalized by a homeless man in recent nights, and the owners are calling for action. Federal Coffee is on Pico Boulevard in West LA. The owners say that a homeless man in the area has destroyed windows at their storefront at least three times over the last few days, and has been targeted by vandals seven times since it opened its doors. The owners say they've filed several police reports but the vandalism continues.
HeySoCal

7-Eleven thief pleads guilty to multiple armed robberies

A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Friday to committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Colin Lacey, 28, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
KTLA

Homeowners zip-tied, 1 shot during Temple City home invasion

Two people were zip-tied and a third was shot during a home invasion in Temple City Sunday morning. Detectives say the brazen robbery happened while a baby was inside the home. It happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 9700 block of Longden Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Three […]
sgvcitywatch.com

​House Ransacked, $10,000 Taken During Duarte Burglary Aug. 18

DUARTE – A suspect or suspects shattered their way through a glass door and ransacked a home, authorities said. Between 9:50 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. entry was made through a rear sliding glass door in the 900 block of Livermont Lane August 18. Taken from a bedroom was $10,000. Damage to the sliding door was $400, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station.
foxla.com

Community demands justice for innocent dad of 5 killed in South LA crash stemming from police chase

LOS ANGELES - The community is demanding justice for a dad of five who was killed in a crash involving a group of suspects trying to evade officers in a police chase. Back in August 19, 38-year-old Jamarae Keyes and his passenger 35-year-old Janisha Harris were both killed in a crash in South Los Angeles with a driver who was trying to get away from police.
Santa Monica Mirror

More Details Emerge About Santa Monica High School Slashing

Small black knife used in Thursday incident, students knew each other. More details have emerged about a fight that broke out at Santa Monica High School last week that sent a student to the hospital with lacerations after being slashed with a knife. According to the Santa Monica Police Department...
KTLA

LAPD issues alert over TikTok challenge encouraging vehicle thefts

The Los Angeles Police Department has issued a community alert over a TikTok challenge that encourages the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Kia and Hyundai comprised almost 13% of all vehicle thefts in the city last year, police said. This year, they account for almost 20%. The social media challenge is a factor in […]
signalscv.com

Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty

New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
police1.com

LAPD extends BolaWrap pilot, deploys 500 devices to officers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department’s BolaWrap Pilot program has moved to its next step, which includes the deployment of 500 BolaWrap 150 devices to LAPD's Hollywood and Central districts. Wrap Technologies, the company behind the remote restraint device, announced the news via a press release....
KTLA

Security guard shot, killed near downtown L.A. movie set

A man who was working as a security guard was fatally shot near a downtown Los Angeles movie set Thursday night. The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Bay Street, near Alameda Street, around 11 p.m. when, according to detectives, a man in his 30s was shot in an alley. An off-duty Los Angeles […]
