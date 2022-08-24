Read full article on original website
foxla.com
West LA coffee shop repeatedly targeted by local vandals
LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles coffee shop says it's been repeatedly vandalized by a homeless man in recent nights, and the owners are calling for action. Federal Coffee is on Pico Boulevard in West LA. The owners say that a homeless man in the area has destroyed windows at their storefront at least three times over the last few days, and has been targeted by vandals seven times since it opened its doors. The owners say they've filed several police reports but the vandalism continues.
More than 120 stolen forklifts found in city of Commerce, police say
Police believe all the equipment was stolen because warehouse employees were stripping ID numbers and repainting the equipment, investigators said.
3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit
Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.
CHP arrests 5 in massive cargo theft operation; recovers $1M in stolen goods, nearly $250K in cash
Investigators say the suspects are responsible for approximately $9 million of loss related to the theft of cargo shipments of electronics.
7-Eleven thief pleads guilty to multiple armed robberies
A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Friday to committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Colin Lacey, 28, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Homeowners zip-tied, 1 shot during Temple City home invasion
Two people were zip-tied and a third was shot during a home invasion in Temple City Sunday morning. Detectives say the brazen robbery happened while a baby was inside the home. It happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 9700 block of Longden Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Three […]
sgvcitywatch.com
House Ransacked, $10,000 Taken During Duarte Burglary Aug. 18
DUARTE – A suspect or suspects shattered their way through a glass door and ransacked a home, authorities said. Between 9:50 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. entry was made through a rear sliding glass door in the 900 block of Livermont Lane August 18. Taken from a bedroom was $10,000. Damage to the sliding door was $400, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station.
foxla.com
Community demands justice for innocent dad of 5 killed in South LA crash stemming from police chase
LOS ANGELES - The community is demanding justice for a dad of five who was killed in a crash involving a group of suspects trying to evade officers in a police chase. Back in August 19, 38-year-old Jamarae Keyes and his passenger 35-year-old Janisha Harris were both killed in a crash in South Los Angeles with a driver who was trying to get away from police.
Santa Monica Mirror
More Details Emerge About Santa Monica High School Slashing
Small black knife used in Thursday incident, students knew each other. More details have emerged about a fight that broke out at Santa Monica High School last week that sent a student to the hospital with lacerations after being slashed with a knife. According to the Santa Monica Police Department...
LAPD issues alert over TikTok challenge encouraging vehicle thefts
The Los Angeles Police Department has issued a community alert over a TikTok challenge that encourages the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Kia and Hyundai comprised almost 13% of all vehicle thefts in the city last year, police said. This year, they account for almost 20%. The social media challenge is a factor in […]
signalscv.com
Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty
New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
LAPD Issues Alert As Kia and Hyundai Thefts Keep Spiking
Screengrab via YoutubeHyundai and Kia vehicles account for 20% of car thefts in Los Angeles this year compared to 13% in 2021.
High school students at private LA school surprise math teacher with car
LOS ANGELES — It didn’t add up for a math teacher at a private school in Los Angeles. Julio Castro entered what he believed was a faculty appreciation ceremony but instead walked out with the keys to a car. Castro, 31, who teaches at YULA Boys High School...
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
NBC Los Angeles
Jury Gives a $26 Million Verdict for a Former Pasadena USD Student Who Was Assaulted
An LA County Superior Court jury delivered a $26 million verdict for a former Pasadena Unified School District special education student who was sexually assaulted by three male classmates. The 11-year-old was a student in the special education program for emotionally disturbed children at Focus Point Academy during the 2015-2016...
Transient causes tens of thousands in damage to Mid-City neighborhood, leaving Angelenos on edge
Residents of a Mid-City neighborhood are angry and fearful as a transient has repeatedly vandalized the area in recent weeks, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. “I want to be safe in my own house, but I don’t feel safe going outside in the middle of the night because I know he’s roaming […]
police1.com
LAPD extends BolaWrap pilot, deploys 500 devices to officers
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department’s BolaWrap Pilot program has moved to its next step, which includes the deployment of 500 BolaWrap 150 devices to LAPD's Hollywood and Central districts. Wrap Technologies, the company behind the remote restraint device, announced the news via a press release....
Security guard shot, killed near downtown L.A. movie set
A man who was working as a security guard was fatally shot near a downtown Los Angeles movie set Thursday night. The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Bay Street, near Alameda Street, around 11 p.m. when, according to detectives, a man in his 30s was shot in an alley. An off-duty Los Angeles […]
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s investigation of employees attempt to smuggle drugs into jail results in charges filed
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant Jose Flores pleaded no contest today for attempting to bring methamphetamine into the Men’s Central Jail four years ago. On November 28, 2018, Flores was stopped by law enforcement officers in the...
