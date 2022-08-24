ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

KTLA.com

Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, August 21st, 2022

-000- Regeneration : Black Cinema 1898 – 1971. The exhibition introduces you to the 1898 short film “SOMETHING GOOD”, believed to be the earliest on-screen kiss involving African American vaudeville stars Saint Suttle and Gertie Brown. Advance ticket reservation is required. The details are on the academymuseum.org...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look At This: The Paramour Estate

Located in the heights of Silver Lake, the Paramour Estate is a Los Angeles landmark that was finished in 1923. Originally, it was named the Canfield Moreno Estate after its original owners Daisy Canfield Moreno and her husband Antonio Moreno. The Paramour Estate has rooms available to guests and is also a hot spot for celebrities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

The 5 Best Happy Hours in Beverly Hills

From posh shopping on Rodeo Drive to the multimillion dollar homes, it’s no secret that Beverly Hills is the center of luxury and class in Los Angeles. But you don’t need to break the bank when it comes to finding fun in this trendy town; all you need are some discounted drinks, tasty apps and upscale vibes. Here are the best five spots in town for happy hour. Happy Hour Los Angeles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheDailyBeast

The World’s Most Famous Architect Designed LA’s Newest Hotel

The world is full of starchitects like Tadao Ando, Renzo Piano, Jeanne Gang, David Adjaye–even the ghost of Zaha Hadid is still going strong. But the most famous, the one most likely to be found in the upper parts of lists about the greatest of all time is 93-year-old Frank Gehry.While his buildings around the globe are renowned, the Canada-born architect first broke through in his adopted home of California. Our latest selection for Room Key takes us to his latest work in his hometown, the new Conrad Los Angeles.The hotel is at the edge of downtown and part of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

From Wiener Dog Races to German Eats—Here Are 6 Reasons to Attend Rocktoberfest at Old World in Huntington Beach

With summer coming to an end, there’s no better way to kick off fall than with Old World’s Rocktoberfest. Located in Huntington Beach, Old World is a family favorite for its authentic German cuisine, quaint collection of boutiques and massive Biergarten. This September, Old World is hosting Rocktoberfest, which will feature cover artists and tribute bands covering classics like Pink Floyd and other ‘80s legends paired with curated concert menus and a hefty selection of imported beer and wine. In addition, Old World’s popular wiener dog races will commence this September, where you’ll have the pleasure of watching some of the zippiest dachshunds in Orange County. So whether you are hankering for some Bavarian bites or must see the “Running of the Wieners,” visiting Old World is a must this fall! Huntington Beach Rocktoberfest.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, August 27th, 2022

-0- Art of Costume Design in Television Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. See the 13-Emmy nominated television show costumes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibition is FREE!. -0- Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. 6067 Wilshire Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 16 Best San Clemente Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of San Clemente restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little bit easier. Our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that San Clemente has to offer.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur

DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
DOWNEY, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Internationally acclaimed chef Tony He celebrates grand reopening in Pasadena

Within a month of opening his first U.S. Chef Tony location in February 2020, Tony He was forced to close his doors due to the pandemic. Two years later, the internationally acclaimed Cantonese chef, who also opened Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant in Rosemead in 2003, is excited to welcome guests back and celebrated with a grand reopening on June 25.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Olivia in LA: The Pie Bar

For more information on The Pie Bar visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Aug. 25, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA

