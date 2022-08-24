Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander
Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
Yardbarker
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly "Removed Themselves" From Trade Talks For This All-Star
View the original article to see embedded media. Donovan Mitchell has been a name in the news constantly over the offseason. The Utah Jazz already traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, so the attention has recently turned to what they will now dow with Mitchell. One...
Yardbarker
Former Celtics Big Man Tacko Fall Will Not Stand For Jaylen Brown Slander: "I Think He Is Very Disrespected..."
This summer must have been one of high anxiety for Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. After losing the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, the Cs joined trade talks for several big-name players, including Kevin Durant. Through it all, Jaylen's name was mentioned as a potential piece in the deal,...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins: "Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Actually Could Be The Most Dangerous Defensive Backcourt In The NBA."
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has been highly critical of Russell Westbrook in the past. Thanks to Russ' tendencies to turn the ball over and miss a ton of shots, Perk has joined much of the community in labeling him as a liability for the Lakers. Yet, Big Perk is also...
Yardbarker
Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
Yardbarker
Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row
Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Want Their Team To Trade Russell Westbrook For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield: "Finally We Would Have The Powerful Starting Lineup"
For several weeks, the entire NBA community believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would somehow pull off a miracle and complete a trade for Kyrie Irving by sending Russell Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets. In the end, it turned out to be a pipe dream for the Lakers and their...
Yardbarker
Medical expert suggests Chet Holmgren won’t be 100% until next winter and will have a ‘high risk’ of re-injury
Oklahoma City Thunder fans took a major hit to their 2022-2023 hopes with the Chet Holmgren injury news this week. But a new diagnosis on his Lisfranc injury suggests it could be a problem for Holmgren and the Thunder that last well last well past next winter. The Thunder had...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Wishes Wife Savannah A Happy Birthday With Touching Message On Instagram
The James family is celebrating today, as the matriarch is doing another lap around the sun. Savannah James has been one of the most beloved and respected NBA wives for a while now, always helping her husband LeBron James, and kids, creating a terrific image as a mom and wife.
Yardbarker
Could the Los Angeles Lakers be involved in a trade for an All-Star player?
The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pull off any blockbuster trades in the coming weeks, but they could still be involved in one. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that there is a “decent chance” the Lakers will be the third team in any potential trade involving Donovan Mitchell. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge is looking to stockpile future first-round picks, and the Lakers have a 2027 and 2029 first-round pick that Stein believes Ainge would love to acquire.
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Says LeBron James Doesn't Make The Lakers Favorites To Win A Championship: "He's Not Close To That Guy."
LeBron James for the longest time, has been a cheat code in the NBA. Having the King on your roster was an automatic Finals berth for the majority of the 2010s, his dominance could not be disputed. Even as a young player, James carried a terrible Cleveland Cavaliers team to the Finals, all on the back of his incredible all-around gameplay.
Yardbarker
Shams Charania Drops Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Future In Los Angeles: "I Don’t Think There’s A Concerted Effort To Moving Him.”
In the weeks following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers made it a priority to find a new home for Russell Westbrook. And when Kyrie Irving suddenly became available, the focus shifted to moving him to Brooklyn. Now, Irving is off the table for the...
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Has Interest In Re-Joining The New York Knicks
As a solid scoring veteran with 19 years of experience, Carmelo Anthony is a player that every team should be looking to sign this summer. And while things have been quiet for Melo so far this summer, that could be changing now due to developments in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Yardbarker
Danny Ainge Reportedly ‘Covets’ The Lakers’ 2027 And 2029 First Round Picks
With the Patrick Beverley trade, the Los Angeles Lakers made their first big move of the summer and reinforced the idea that they are not giving up on what the team can become with some minor tweaks and adjustments. This is why, this summer, Lakers President/GM Rob Pelinka has been...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Posts A Video Of How LeBron James Will React When Game Is On The Line And Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Get Ejected For Fighting Each Other
For the entire offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers were linked to the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving for a blockbuster trade. At some point, it felt like the trade was just a day or two away from happening. But at the end of the day, Irving ended up staying with the Nets.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Might Be Involved In Three-Team Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an odd position, with their reported summer-long pursuit of Kyrie Irving now having fallen through. The star guard will stay with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets which means the Lakers have to find different ways to improve their roster. They have already acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in a trade, and now it seems could be waiting to make further moves.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Gave Up On A Major Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be done trying to get one of the biggest names in the league. With the NBA offseason nearing an end and many major trades and deals already done, one of the few remaining question marks relates to the future of Donovan Mitchell, currently of the Utah Jazz.
