Jackson County, MS

WLOX

LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple community organizations are marking the anniversary of one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Monday, Aug. 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. Here is a list of some events commemorating the occasion:. Katrina...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Harrison County prepares for flooding

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rain has flooded several places across the state including Wells Ferry Landing in Biloxi. Imagine waking up to your backyard looking like a pond. This is reality for several people living in Wells Ferry Landing like Jason Johnson. “Just living here for a while, we...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. “This is such a momentous occasion not only for the airport, but for all of Coastal Mississippi,” said Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport executive director Clay Williams. “The Beau Rivage is a tremendous partner. They contribute almost 25% of the air service here at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

The Coast's top sandwich pick helps continue celebrating National Sandwich Month

Heavy rain will likely causing flooding issues today across parts of South Mississippi There is a Flash Flood Warning for southern Jackson County until 2:15 PM. There is a Flood Advisory for most of Jackson and Harrison Counties until 2:00 PM. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi through 7 PM. The ground is saturated in many parts of South Mississippi, so the today’s rain could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. There will be a threat of rain flooding wherever the heaviest downpours happen. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common today, with isolated higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches or more possible. The bad news: looks like we’re stuck rainy pattern. So, expect more downpours today, tomorrow and even Saturday. The good news: after today, even though we expect widespread rain, it looks like lower rainfall totals. But, it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding. And, the rivers are rising. More heavy rain could shift the forecast, so pay close attention to the changing conditions.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man

MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Heavy rain pours throughout South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Roads turned into rivers as heavy rain passed through South Mississippi Thursday, making downpours result in dangerous conditions for drivers. Highway 90 was soaked in muddy water, leaving some stuck in its wake. ”A car comes, passes me in the left lane and they’re going 45,...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport takes on George County in Port City Bowl to open the season

Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many residents are seeing severe flooding, especially in...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding

Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics. Updated:...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Diamondhead adds new businesses as development project continues

Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home. Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide. Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. They want to bring more foot...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

FOOTBALL: Gulfport vs. George County (08/26/22)

Highlights from this weekend's championship game at Gautier high school. Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 2 (08/26/22) Highlights from Pascagoula, West Harrison, St. Martin, and Resurrection. Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 1 (08/26/22) Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT. Highlights from East Central, Picayune, D'Iberville. Pass...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Scattered showers and storms this weekend

Luckily we have not seen as much rain, so far today. Showers still look pretty likely though. The rain should be generally less heavy than the last few days. Also, there should be more breaks in-between the showers. The ground is very saturated from the consecutive days of drenching we’ve seen for the past week and a half. Keep in mind, it will not take much rain to lead to flooding. We have a level two of four flooding risk today. We are also under a Flood Watch. In the tropics, we are watching an area of weather moving into the Caribbean. There is a low chance for development over the next five days, but it is the five to ten days time frame we will be watching the most. The models are not in agreement, not are the model runs consistent with placement of a potential storm. Know the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking this system and we will keep you updated with the latest information. Now is a good time to remind everyone, we are in the peak of Hurricane Season, so make sure you know your plan and have your supplies checked.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG

TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Casino could be heading to Long Beach soon

Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home. Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide. Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. They want to bring more foot...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

American Legion Post 77 hosts first responder breakfast

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday morning, the American Legion Post 77 did its part in the community with the most important meal of the day. The group hosted a breakfast to honor Waveland’s first responders. Plates were filled with fruit, coffee, donuts and ore. The event also included Waveland mayoral and congressional candidates giving speeches. The organization says it’s a chance to say thank you to first responders while connecting candidates with the public.
WAVELAND, MS

