WLOX
Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - City leaders in Wiggins are looking to bring more foot traffic and business to downtown by designating the area as a downtown social district. This would allow restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks to folks so they can bring them outside to the future entertainment area from first street to second street.
WLOX
The Coast's top sandwich pick helps continue celebrating National Sandwich Month
Heavy rain will likely causing flooding issues today across parts of South Mississippi There is a Flash Flood Warning for southern Jackson County until 2:15 PM. There is a Flood Advisory for most of Jackson and Harrison Counties until 2:00 PM. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi through 7 PM. The ground is saturated in many parts of South Mississippi, so the today’s rain could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. There will be a threat of rain flooding wherever the heaviest downpours happen. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common today, with isolated higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches or more possible. The bad news: looks like we’re stuck rainy pattern. So, expect more downpours today, tomorrow and even Saturday. The good news: after today, even though we expect widespread rain, it looks like lower rainfall totals. But, it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding. And, the rivers are rising. More heavy rain could shift the forecast, so pay close attention to the changing conditions.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
WLOX
Heavy rain pours throughout South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Roads turned into rivers as heavy rain passed through South Mississippi Thursday, making downpours result in dangerous conditions for drivers. Highway 90 was soaked in muddy water, leaving some stuck in its wake. ”A car comes, passes me in the left lane and they’re going 45,...
WLOX
Gulfport takes on George County in Port City Bowl to open the season
Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi. The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday.
WLOX
FedEx driver stranded by flash flood finds hospitality, food at Gautier home
In Their Shoes: Celebrating women in STEM careers with NASA Engineer Megan Martinez. In honor of Women's Equality Day, Jaimee introduces us to NASA Engineer Megan Martinez, who is a project manager at Stennis Space Center.
WLOX
Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding
Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state's Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt.
WLOX
Diamondhead adds new businesses as development project continues
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home. Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what's believed to be a homicide.
WLOX
FOOTBALL: Gulfport vs. George County (08/26/22)
Highlights from this weekend's championship game at Gautier high school. Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 2 (08/26/22) Highlights from Pascagoula, West Harrison, St. Martin, and Resurrection. Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 1 (08/26/22) Highlights from East Central, Picayune, D'Iberville.
Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
WLOX
Scattered showers and storms this weekend
Luckily we have not seen as much rain, so far today. Showers still look pretty likely though. The rain should be generally less heavy than the last few days. Also, there should be more breaks in-between the showers. The ground is very saturated from the consecutive days of drenching we’ve seen for the past week and a half. Keep in mind, it will not take much rain to lead to flooding. We have a level two of four flooding risk today. We are also under a Flood Watch. In the tropics, we are watching an area of weather moving into the Caribbean. There is a low chance for development over the next five days, but it is the five to ten days time frame we will be watching the most. The models are not in agreement, not are the model runs consistent with placement of a potential storm. Know the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking this system and we will keep you updated with the latest information. Now is a good time to remind everyone, we are in the peak of Hurricane Season, so make sure you know your plan and have your supplies checked.
WKRG
TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
Thursday Night High School Football: Ocean Springs vs. Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Ocean Springs starts slow but is able to beat Clinton 31-13.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Ocean Springs, Star Quarterback And Alabama Commitment Brayson Hubbard Defeat Clinton 31-13 In MHSAA Class 6A Season Opener
Clinton coach Judd Boswell knows how a talented athlete at quarterback can carry a team to victory. Boswell coached a star athlete who played quarterback – high school All-American and now Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers – and won the MHSAA Class 6A state championship in 2016.
WLOX
Casino could be heading to Long Beach soon
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home. Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what's believed to be a homicide.
WLOX
American Legion Post 77 hosts first responder breakfast
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday morning, the American Legion Post 77 did its part in the community with the most important meal of the day. The group hosted a breakfast to honor Waveland’s first responders. Plates were filled with fruit, coffee, donuts and ore. The event also included Waveland mayoral and congressional candidates giving speeches. The organization says it’s a chance to say thank you to first responders while connecting candidates with the public.
