Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Giancarlo Stanton Is Back Destroying Baseballs
Giancarlo Stanton is back in action. The New York Yankees slugger and designated hitter had been out with left Achilles tendonitis, but he made his return last night and immediately made his presence felt in the Yanks’ lineup. New York busted out for 13 runs against the struggling Oakland...
Yardbarker
Yankees receive some good injury news on trade acquisition Harrison Bader
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently for the return of acquisition Harrison Bader, in which they traded Jordan Montgomery away to the St. Louis Cardinals for. Montgomery has been incredible for St. Louis since being moved, featuring a 0.35 ERA. In exchange, Bader hasn’t even played a game for the Yankees yet, dealing with plantar fasciitis.
Yardbarker
Look: Bartolo Colon Prepares for New York Mets' Old Timers Day
Colon will join upwards of 60 former Mets tomorrow in the organization's first Old Timers Day since 1994. Colon pitched for the Mets from 2014 through 2016, making the All-Star team in his final season in Queens. Colon's last campaign with the Mets also saw him crank the first home run of his career, which came at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres.
Yardbarker
Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes
When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mets retire Willie Mays' 24 in big Old Timers' Day surprise
The Mets pulled out a massive surprise in the return of Old Timers’ Day, announcing after introductions that Willie Mays’ No. 24 has been retired.
MLB
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Expected to Make Return to Rotation Next Week
Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw has been out of the rotation since August 4th where he left due lower back pain. Kershaw was feeling some discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts then announced that he...
Yardbarker
One Baltimore Orioles fan is ready to give young catcher Adley Rutschman a hugh honor already
Adley Rutschman already appears to be a budding superstar for the Baltimore Orioles. So much so, in fact, that some are willing to skip the formalities and enshrine him in franchise history already. Tim Leonard of MASN shared a funny photo on Friday of the Orioles’ retired number monuments at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run
The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
Yardbarker
Andrew Benintendi Owns An Elite Offensive Mark
Andrew Benintendi has had a solid season in 2022. Between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, Benintendi is hitting .308 with four home runs and 50 RBI. The Yankees acquired him to help bolster their outfield depth at the trade deadline, and he has so far been exactly what the Yankees have needed.
Yardbarker
The Yankees Have A Plan In Place With Nestor Cortes Out
The New York Yankees got some tough news this afternoon when it was learned that staff ace Nestor Cortes would be landing on the injured list with a groin issue. Cortes is 9-4 with a 2.68 ERA this season. To replace the 27-year-old lefty, the Yankees called up righty reliever...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mets Release Johneshwy Fargas, Outright Nate Fisher
The Mets have released outfielder Johneshwy Fargas and infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. They’ve also assigned lefty Nate Fisher to Syracuse after he passed through outright waivers unclaimed, Mike Puma of the New York Post tweets. Fargas, 27, made...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez's new mega contract comes with an interesting feature included
The Seattle Mariners and rookie Julio Rodriguez agreed to a contract extension earlier this week that could max out at $470 million. That would be the richest contract American sports history. “Julio is among the most exciting players in the game and has only scratched the surface of what’s to...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt kept on Athletics' bench on Friday
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not starting in Friday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Vogt will take a break after Seth Brown was aligned at first base and Chad Pinder was positioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 92 batted balls this season, Vogt has produced a...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Diego Cartaya Named 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Player Of The Year; Gavin Stone Pitcher Of The Year
The Los Angeles Dodgers named Diego Cartaya their 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year and Gavin Stone as the franchise’s Pitcher of the Year. Both are top-ranked prospects in the Dodgers organization and are listed on MLB’s top-100 rankings. The honor is a culmination of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Yankees have a big roster decision to make ahead of the playoffs
The New York Yankees trampled over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night, 13–4. After winning three consecutive games with a 4–2 scoreline, the Yankees’ offense finally exploded, thanks to the return of Giancarlo Stanton. Despite an inefficient rehab assignment in the minor leagues, Stanton made an impact...
Yankees’ Cashman Set to Extend MLB’s Longest-Running GM Tenure
Brian Cashman, the New York Yankees’ general manager, has been in his day-to-day position longer than any other GM in Major League Baseball, having begun his run with the Yankees in 1998. In comparison, the Boston Red Sox have won the World Series four times since 2004 under three different GMs, and now are working at a dismal level on a fourth. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets have shifted general managers like deck chairs. Most recently the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers fired theirs. There’s something to be said about Cashman’s longevity...
MLB・
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
Yardbarker
Medical expert suggests Chet Holmgren won’t be 100% until next winter and will have a ‘high risk’ of re-injury
Oklahoma City Thunder fans took a major hit to their 2022-2023 hopes with the Chet Holmgren injury news this week. But a new diagnosis on his Lisfranc injury suggests it could be a problem for Holmgren and the Thunder that last well last well past next winter. The Thunder had...
Comments / 0