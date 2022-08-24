ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Giancarlo Stanton Is Back Destroying Baseballs

Giancarlo Stanton is back in action. The New York Yankees slugger and designated hitter had been out with left Achilles tendonitis, but he made his return last night and immediately made his presence felt in the Yanks’ lineup. New York busted out for 13 runs against the struggling Oakland...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees receive some good injury news on trade acquisition Harrison Bader

The New York Yankees are waiting patiently for the return of acquisition Harrison Bader, in which they traded Jordan Montgomery away to the St. Louis Cardinals for. Montgomery has been incredible for St. Louis since being moved, featuring a 0.35 ERA. In exchange, Bader hasn’t even played a game for the Yankees yet, dealing with plantar fasciitis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Look: Bartolo Colon Prepares for New York Mets' Old Timers Day

Colon will join upwards of 60 former Mets tomorrow in the organization's first Old Timers Day since 1994. Colon pitched for the Mets from 2014 through 2016, making the All-Star team in his final season in Queens. Colon's last campaign with the Mets also saw him crank the first home run of his career, which came at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees have a star forming right in front of their eyes

When the New York Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrara, they didn’t anticipate he would provide such a spark on both offense and defense. Across nine games, Cabrera has only gotten better, showcasing elite depends at multiple positions and a surging bat, tallying seven hits in his last three games, including a triple and two RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
MLB

Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle

The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gonsolin
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Cy Young
Person
Corbin Burnes
Yardbarker

Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?

Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run

The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Andrew Benintendi Owns An Elite Offensive Mark

Andrew Benintendi has had a solid season in 2022. Between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, Benintendi is hitting .308 with four home runs and 50 RBI. The Yankees acquired him to help bolster their outfield depth at the trade deadline, and he has so far been exactly what the Yankees have needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees Have A Plan In Place With Nestor Cortes Out

The New York Yankees got some tough news this afternoon when it was learned that staff ace Nestor Cortes would be landing on the injured list with a groin issue. Cortes is 9-4 with a 2.68 ERA this season. To replace the 27-year-old lefty, the Yankees called up righty reliever...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nl#Dodgers
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Release Johneshwy Fargas, Outright Nate Fisher

The Mets have released outfielder Johneshwy Fargas and infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. They’ve also assigned lefty Nate Fisher to Syracuse after he passed through outright waivers unclaimed, Mike Puma of the New York Post tweets. Fargas, 27, made...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt kept on Athletics' bench on Friday

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not starting in Friday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Vogt will take a break after Seth Brown was aligned at first base and Chad Pinder was positioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 92 batted balls this season, Vogt has produced a...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees have a big roster decision to make ahead of the playoffs

The New York Yankees trampled over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night, 13–4. After winning three consecutive games with a 4–2 scoreline, the Yankees’ offense finally exploded, thanks to the return of Giancarlo Stanton. Despite an inefficient rehab assignment in the minor leagues, Stanton made an impact...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

Yankees’ Cashman Set to Extend MLB’s Longest-Running GM Tenure

Brian Cashman, the New York Yankees’ general manager, has been in his day-to-day position longer than any other GM in Major League Baseball, having begun his run with the Yankees in 1998. In comparison, the Boston Red Sox have won the World Series four times since 2004 under three different GMs, and now are working at a dismal level on a fourth. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets have shifted general managers like deck chairs. Most recently the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers fired theirs. There’s something to be said about Cashman’s longevity...
MLB
FanSided

Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy