The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
flaunt.com
With a launch dinner in Downtown Los Angeles this week, YG & his ‘4Hunnid’ brand released Drop I.
With a launch dinner in Downtown Los Angeles this week, YG & his ‘4Hunnid’ brand released Drop I. The rapper - best known for his influential, industry respected, public loved, party-ready anthems and honest narratives depicting life in Compton; has proudly resurged the 4Hunnid brand with this latest drop. With pieces that include slogans giving the “true street definition” of a gangster. The 4Hunnid collection is embedded with YG and his personal narrative of Compton street culture, daily morals, and lifestyle that influence his music.
The World’s Most Famous Architect Designed LA’s Newest Hotel
The world is full of starchitects like Tadao Ando, Renzo Piano, Jeanne Gang, David Adjaye–even the ghost of Zaha Hadid is still going strong. But the most famous, the one most likely to be found in the upper parts of lists about the greatest of all time is 93-year-old Frank Gehry.While his buildings around the globe are renowned, the Canada-born architect first broke through in his adopted home of California. Our latest selection for Room Key takes us to his latest work in his hometown, the new Conrad Los Angeles.The hotel is at the edge of downtown and part of...
KTLA.com
A preview of Smorgasburg L.A.’s 6th Annual BBQ Day
Smorgasburg L.A.’s 6th Annual BBQ Day returns to ROW DTLA Sunday, Aug. 28. Participating restaurants joined us live with a taste preview of the popular event. For more information on the restaurants that joined us, see below. Maple Block Meat Co. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning...
Ludacris is Bringing his Chicken + Beer to LAX
This is the first time expanding since launching in Atlanta in 2016
KTLA.com
L.A.’s Morrison tops Yelp’s list for most dog-friendly restaurant in the country
Taking your dog out to eat can sometimes pose a challenge, especially if the restaurant has strict guidelines for pups. However, that’s not the case at Marc Kreiner’s Morrison Atwater Village. This eatery pulls out all the bells and whistles to not only make sure you receive high-class...
KTLA.com
Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, August 21st, 2022
-000- Regeneration : Black Cinema 1898 – 1971. The exhibition introduces you to the 1898 short film “SOMETHING GOOD”, believed to be the earliest on-screen kiss involving African American vaudeville stars Saint Suttle and Gertie Brown. Advance ticket reservation is required. The details are on the academymuseum.org...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
CBS News
Look At This: The Paramour Estate
Located in the heights of Silver Lake, the Paramour Estate is a Los Angeles landmark that was finished in 1923. Originally, it was named the Canfield Moreno Estate after its original owners Daisy Canfield Moreno and her husband Antonio Moreno. The Paramour Estate has rooms available to guests and is also a hot spot for celebrities.
Eater
Orange County’s Saltiest Beach Dive Bars, Mapped
Orange County has a stretch of coastal dive bars, walking distance from the beach, that are run by local families who cherish and preserve the beach dive’s history and traditions. Dive bars are often defined by omnipresent neon Budweiser paraphernalia, the musky smell of stale beer, and a general disregard for what’s on trend, but there’s also the mutually agreed upon discretion and unwavering sense of community. And while the Orange County beach stretch may seem simply pretty on the surface, this coastal bar scene is deeply embedded in prohibition history, complete with secret trap doors, rum-runners, and concealed back rooms. It’s the barkeep’s job to protect the vibe, and they do so gallantly, ensuring that OC locals always have a barstool to haunt and a cold beer to enjoy.
Hangouts We Have Known and Loved
The recent closing of the coffee shop affectionately known as Big Gay Starbucks has inspired numerous comments, both from those who lamented the loss of a favorite gathering place and others who saw the Santa Monica Blvd. business as just another place to drink overpriced coffee. While I never patronized...
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste Buds
Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found. Breakfast Burrito Ideas in Los Angeles@dorydel/instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Brentwood Sushi Restaurant Named Among LA’s Best
Time Out magazine lists Sasabune as one of the 18-best sushi spots in LA. Sushi Sasabune in Brentwood has been named as one of the 18 best sushi restaurants in Los Angeles according to Time Out Los Angeles. The restaurant’s Tock site states, “Sasabune is one of the first sushi restaurants offered “omakase” style sushi in Los Angeles.
msn.com
LA Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25th Birthday With Free Cakes
LOS ANGELES, CA — Angelenos can get a free cake on can wander over to Nothing Bundt Cakes on Sept. 1, where the chain will be giving away free Confetti Bundtlets to the first 250 guests. The giveaway, happening at all 450 locations across the Golden State and the...
boatlyfe.com
10 Best Marina del Rey Restaurants on the Water to Get to by Boat
Marina del Rey is a small seaside harbor in Los Angeles County, California. This major boating and water recreation destination attracts boaters worldwide. Marina del Rey also offers many great dock-and-dine opportunities for local boat owners and renters. Here are the top 10 most popular Marina del Rey restaurants on...
KTLA.com
‘You’ve done well. Keep going; don’t stop’: San Antonio Winery has brought family tradition to L.A. for a century
KTLA’s Megan Telles dives deep into San Antonio Winery, a family business founded more than a century ago, making it Los Angeles’ oldest winery, though the owners have no intention of slowing down. In the words of Great Uncle Santo, “You’ve done well. Keep going; don’t stop.”...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to Yelp
The Los Angeles All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets That Deliver The Best Bang For Your Buck. (Los Angeles, CA) - With all the options available in this city it’s hard to say no to an All You Can Eat sushi buffet.
Gunman opens fire inside crowded Los Angeles bar; 6 wounded
A man opened fire inside a crowded bar in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and wounding five others.
KTLA.com
Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, August 27th, 2022
-0- Art of Costume Design in Television Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. See the 13-Emmy nominated television show costumes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibition is FREE!. -0- Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. 6067 Wilshire Boulevard.
Urgent shark warning after monster predator spotted off California’s Manhattan Beach
THERE has been an urgent warning to stay out of the water at California's Manhattan Beach after a shark up to eight feet long was spotted. Beachgoers were notified of the shark sighting and told not to go in the shark-infested water for the time being. The predator was spotted...
