Los Angeles, CA

With a launch dinner in Downtown Los Angeles this week, YG & his ‘4Hunnid’ brand released Drop I. The rapper - best known for his influential, industry respected, public loved, party-ready anthems and honest narratives depicting life in Compton; has proudly resurged the 4Hunnid brand with this latest drop. With pieces that include slogans giving the “true street definition” of a gangster. The 4Hunnid collection is embedded with YG and his personal narrative of Compton street culture, daily morals, and lifestyle that influence his music.
TheDailyBeast

The World’s Most Famous Architect Designed LA’s Newest Hotel

The world is full of starchitects like Tadao Ando, Renzo Piano, Jeanne Gang, David Adjaye–even the ghost of Zaha Hadid is still going strong. But the most famous, the one most likely to be found in the upper parts of lists about the greatest of all time is 93-year-old Frank Gehry.While his buildings around the globe are renowned, the Canada-born architect first broke through in his adopted home of California. Our latest selection for Room Key takes us to his latest work in his hometown, the new Conrad Los Angeles.The hotel is at the edge of downtown and part of...
KTLA.com

A preview of Smorgasburg L.A.’s 6th Annual BBQ Day

Smorgasburg L.A.’s 6th Annual BBQ Day returns to ROW DTLA Sunday, Aug. 28. Participating restaurants joined us live with a taste preview of the popular event. For more information on the restaurants that joined us, see below. Maple Block Meat Co. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning...
KTLA.com

Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, August 21st, 2022

-000- Regeneration : Black Cinema 1898 – 1971. The exhibition introduces you to the 1898 short film “SOMETHING GOOD”, believed to be the earliest on-screen kiss involving African American vaudeville stars Saint Suttle and Gertie Brown. Advance ticket reservation is required. The details are on the academymuseum.org...
CBS News

Look At This: The Paramour Estate

Located in the heights of Silver Lake, the Paramour Estate is a Los Angeles landmark that was finished in 1923. Originally, it was named the Canfield Moreno Estate after its original owners Daisy Canfield Moreno and her husband Antonio Moreno. The Paramour Estate has rooms available to guests and is also a hot spot for celebrities.
Eater

Orange County’s Saltiest Beach Dive Bars, Mapped

Orange County has a stretch of coastal dive bars, walking distance from the beach, that are run by local families who cherish and preserve the beach dive’s history and traditions. Dive bars are often defined by omnipresent neon Budweiser paraphernalia, the musky smell of stale beer, and a general disregard for what’s on trend, but there’s also the mutually agreed upon discretion and unwavering sense of community. And while the Orange County beach stretch may seem simply pretty on the surface, this coastal bar scene is deeply embedded in prohibition history, complete with secret trap doors, rum-runners, and concealed back rooms. It’s the barkeep’s job to protect the vibe, and they do so gallantly, ensuring that OC locals always have a barstool to haunt and a cold beer to enjoy.
WEHOville.com

Hangouts We Have Known and Loved

The recent closing of the coffee shop affectionately known as Big Gay Starbucks has inspired numerous comments, both from those who lamented the loss of a favorite gathering place and others who saw the Santa Monica Blvd. business as just another place to drink overpriced coffee. While I never patronized...
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Sushi Restaurant Named Among LA’s Best

Time Out magazine lists Sasabune as one of the 18-best sushi spots in LA. Sushi Sasabune in Brentwood has been named as one of the 18 best sushi restaurants in Los Angeles according to Time Out Los Angeles. The restaurant’s Tock site states, “Sasabune is one of the first sushi restaurants offered “omakase” style sushi in Los Angeles.
boatlyfe.com

10 Best Marina del Rey Restaurants on the Water to Get to by Boat

Marina del Rey is a small seaside harbor in Los Angeles County, California. This major boating and water recreation destination attracts boaters worldwide. Marina del Rey also offers many great dock-and-dine opportunities for local boat owners and renters. Here are the top 10 most popular Marina del Rey restaurants on...
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
KTLA.com

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, August 27th, 2022

-0- Art of Costume Design in Television Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. See the 13-Emmy nominated television show costumes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibition is FREE!. -0- Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. 6067 Wilshire Boulevard.
