The world is full of starchitects like Tadao Ando, Renzo Piano, Jeanne Gang, David Adjaye–even the ghost of Zaha Hadid is still going strong. But the most famous, the one most likely to be found in the upper parts of lists about the greatest of all time is 93-year-old Frank Gehry.While his buildings around the globe are renowned, the Canada-born architect first broke through in his adopted home of California. Our latest selection for Room Key takes us to his latest work in his hometown, the new Conrad Los Angeles.The hotel is at the edge of downtown and part of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO