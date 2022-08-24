Read full article on original website
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John Clifford
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
gobulldogs.com
2022 Position Spotlight: Specialists
You didn't think that we forgot about the specialists, did you?. John Baxtor returns to Fresno State as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. He is known for producing extremely productive special teams units and also for working with tight ends for nearly half of his coaching career.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs sweep The Citadel to close play at COFC Classic
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fresno State volleyball team closed out the College of Charleston Classic on Saturday morning sweeping The Citadel at TD Arena. Behind 13 kills from Ella Rud, Fresno State (1-2) took the sweep over the Bulldogs, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 to complete their first victory of 2022. How...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop 2-1 result to Beavers in home opener
FRESNO, Calif. – Despite facing a 2-0 deficit in the opening 20 minutes, Fresno State, driven by the energy from its crowd in its first home game since last October, made noticeable adjustments at halftime but ultimately came up short in a 2-1 defeat to Oregon State Thursday night at the Fresno State Soccer Stadium. It is the second loss for the Bulldogs against a Pac-12 opponent in the last week.
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Monarchs keep the Valencia Cup
EXETER – The Exeter Monarchs defeated the Woodlake Tigers for the second year in a row. Woodlake missed their kick for an extra point in a fourth-quarter touchdown, leaving the score 7-6 in Exeter’s favor. The Exeter Monarchs took home the Valencia Cup in their first home game...
Friday Morning Football - Dinuba High School
For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was in Dinuba with Dinuba High School!
Your Fresno weekend: What to do in the city this Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Fresno residents! If you haven't made any plans on how to spend this weekend, we have some ideas for you.
yourcentralvalley.com
Students are building careers with the Gladiator Welding Program
The Gladiator Welding Program was created by the State Center Community College District Training Institute. It’s a free not-for-credit welding training program intended to get students from southwest Fresno the skills they need for good-paying jobs with local companies.
msn.com
KMPH TV reporter leaves Central Valley to return home: ‘I want to make clear, I love Fresno.’
During the pandemic, Marie Edinger didn’t see her family for a full year. That was understandable, what with Edinger being from Florida, originally, but living and working in Fresno as a multimedia reporter and anchor at KMPH FOX 26. But it became a bit much and now Edinger is returning to Florida to be closer to her family.
Fresno siblings receive scholarships for drought technology
A brother and sister from Fresno are being recognized and rewarded for coming up with technology to help farmers better prepare for drought conditions.
Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
Canceled festival leaves Visalia metal band crushed
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Battle of the Bands is a rite of passage for any small-town bands who are trying to make a name for themselves. The competition between bands determines who is the better band and sometimes the best band can win a prize such as money or an opportunity to play at […]
GV Wire
This Fresno Area High School Gives Students a Choice on Cellphones
Bullard High School in northwest Fresno isn’t the only Valley school with a new cellphone rule this school year. But unlike their counterparts at Bullard, Selma High School’s 1,800 students can choose whether they hang onto their cellphone or have to put it in a storage pouch. Under...
New brewery opening in Clovis Labor Day weekend
A new brewery and taproom is opening soon in Clovis. "Two Ravens" is located on Shaw and Academy.
Jolissa Fuentes search getting help from Adventures with Purpose
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes from Selma will have extra support starting on Friday. Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer search and rescue dive team, will be joining in the effort to search for Fuentes. The group was recently credited for finding the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni inside […]
The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
msn.com
Valley towns are going to stay hotter for longer. Here’s what that means for your health
This story is part of a series produced by Fresnoland and the Central Valley News Collaborative, exploring the impact of climate change on various populations within the central San Joaquin Valley, particularly those most vulnerable to these extreme weather conditions. Under the overhang of an apartment complex on the border...
Madera District Fair will be FREE opening night
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist. Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they […]
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.
Patti and I dined at Kenji's Teriyaki Grill the other night after a long hiatus. We had stopped going after I found out they were using peanut oil for some of their fried foods, and being allergic to peanuts, I couldn't risk an incident. So that ended our dining at Kinji's until our daughter gave us some great news.
How a $3M state grant will help a Fresno County park
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Parks announced $46.2 million for parks across the state. Fresno County officials say they will receive $3,000,000 to improve Choinumni Regional Park in Piedra. Improvements include renovating the campgrounds, constructing a multi-use trail, establishing a sports complex with low-level lighting including basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, and cornhole; six cultural historical […]
KMJ
Two Arrested After Leading Police On Wild Chase From Reedley To Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after they led Reedley Police on a chase that went on from Reedley to Fresno. Reedley Police Department answered a call to Wells Fargo Bank where a woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon. Police went...
