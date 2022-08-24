ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

gobulldogs.com

2022 Position Spotlight: Specialists

You didn't think that we forgot about the specialists, did you?. John Baxtor returns to Fresno State as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. He is known for producing extremely productive special teams units and also for working with tight ends for nearly half of his coaching career.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs sweep The Citadel to close play at COFC Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fresno State volleyball team closed out the College of Charleston Classic on Saturday morning sweeping The Citadel at TD Arena. Behind 13 kills from Ella Rud, Fresno State (1-2) took the sweep over the Bulldogs, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 to complete their first victory of 2022. How...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs drop 2-1 result to Beavers in home opener

FRESNO, Calif. – Despite facing a 2-0 deficit in the opening 20 minutes, Fresno State, driven by the energy from its crowd in its first home game since last October, made noticeable adjustments at halftime but ultimately came up short in a 2-1 defeat to Oregon State Thursday night at the Fresno State Soccer Stadium. It is the second loss for the Bulldogs against a Pac-12 opponent in the last week.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

FOOTBALL: Monarchs keep the Valencia Cup

EXETER – The Exeter Monarchs defeated the Woodlake Tigers for the second year in a row. Woodlake missed their kick for an extra point in a fourth-quarter touchdown, leaving the score 7-6 in Exeter’s favor. The Exeter Monarchs took home the Valencia Cup in their first home game...
EXETER, CA
Fresno, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Students are building careers with the Gladiator Welding Program

The Gladiator Welding Program was created by the State Center Community College District Training Institute. It’s a free not-for-credit welding training program intended to get students from southwest Fresno the skills they need for good-paying jobs with local companies.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

This Fresno Area High School Gives Students a Choice on Cellphones

Bullard High School in northwest Fresno isn’t the only Valley school with a new cellphone rule this school year. But unlike their counterparts at Bullard, Selma High School’s 1,800 students can choose whether they hang onto their cellphone or have to put it in a storage pouch. Under...
FRESNO, CA
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Fresno State#Bulldogs
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes search getting help from Adventures with Purpose

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes from Selma will have extra support starting on Friday. Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer search and rescue dive team, will be joining in the effort to search for Fuentes. The group was recently credited for finding the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni inside […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera District Fair will be FREE opening night

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist. Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they […]
YourCentralValley.com

How a $3M state grant will help a Fresno County park

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Parks announced $46.2 million for parks across the state. Fresno County officials say they will receive $3,000,000 to improve Choinumni Regional Park in Piedra. Improvements include renovating the campgrounds, constructing a multi-use trail, establishing a sports complex with low-level lighting including basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, and cornhole; six cultural historical […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Two Arrested After Leading Police On Wild Chase From Reedley To Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after they led Reedley Police on a chase that went on from Reedley to Fresno. Reedley Police Department answered a call to Wells Fargo Bank where a woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon. Police went...

