Fresno, CA

247Sports

Fresno State names Logan Fife as back-up QB for season opener

Logan Fife emerged from the closely contested backup quarterback battle in fall camp, his name listed behind starting QB Jake Haener in the Bulldogs’ initial depth chart Saturday. Head coach Jeff Tedford and the staff made their decision after they spent the entirety of spring ball and fall camp...
247Sports

Fresno State nickelback Justin Houston to miss half of season

The Fresno State Bulldogs return the large majority of their starters from last year’s 10-3 team. However, one returning starter will not be available for the ‘Dogs when they open the season on Thursday. Returning starting nickelback Justin Houston was not listed on the team’s depth chart, which...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Coach Jeff Tedford names captains for 2022 season

Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford held his first weekly press conference of the 2022 season. The two main captains for the upcoming season are Jake Haener and Evan Williams. Four captains will take the field for the coin toss, the two remaining captains will alternate throughout the year. Quarterback Jake Haener also spoke to […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

FOOTBALL: Monarchs keep the Valencia Cup

EXETER – The Exeter Monarchs defeated the Woodlake Tigers for the second year in a row. Woodlake missed their kick for an extra point in a fourth-quarter touchdown, leaving the score 7-6 in Exeter’s favor. The Exeter Monarchs took home the Valencia Cup in their first home game...
EXETER, CA
Fresno, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Students are building careers with the Gladiator Welding Program

The Gladiator Welding Program was created by the State Center Community College District Training Institute. It’s a free not-for-credit welding training program intended to get students from southwest Fresno the skills they need for good-paying jobs with local companies.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Growing ‘Healthy on the Go’ Grill Looks to Expand into Fresno Area

A rapidly-growing casual restaurant chain promising “better-for-you-food with bold, amazing flavors at grab-and-go speed” has revealed plans to open 20 new locations in the Central Valley. WaBa Grill features individual rice bowls topped with proteins like charbroiled chicken, steak, or fish, along with vegetables and signature sauces. The...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Changes coming for future VUSD graduates

VISALIA – Mathematics isn’t most people’s favorite or even preferred school subject, but taking an additional class could be the difference between a student getting accepted to a four-year university right out of high school, or going to community college. Visalia Unified is getting a start on...
VISALIA, CA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Fresno

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fresno, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fresno from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
FRESNO, CA
pugetsound.media

Marie Edinger Leaves FOX 26/KMPH Tv Fresno

“Got to give my final goodbye on Great Day this morning. I truly love the Central Valley. I’ll miss Fresno and everyone in it so very much. Thank you all for trusting me to share your stories and for being so supportive and kind to me throughout the years.”
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How a $3M state grant will help a Fresno County park

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Parks announced $46.2 million for parks across the state. Fresno County officials say they will receive $3,000,000 to improve Choinumni Regional Park in Piedra. Improvements include renovating the campgrounds, constructing a multi-use trail, establishing a sports complex with low-level lighting including basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, and cornhole; six cultural historical […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
247Sports

247Sports

