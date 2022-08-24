Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John Clifford
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Fresno State names Logan Fife as back-up QB for season opener
Logan Fife emerged from the closely contested backup quarterback battle in fall camp, his name listed behind starting QB Jake Haener in the Bulldogs’ initial depth chart Saturday. Head coach Jeff Tedford and the staff made their decision after they spent the entirety of spring ball and fall camp...
Fresno State nickelback Justin Houston to miss half of season
The Fresno State Bulldogs return the large majority of their starters from last year’s 10-3 team. However, one returning starter will not be available for the ‘Dogs when they open the season on Thursday. Returning starting nickelback Justin Houston was not listed on the team’s depth chart, which...
Coach Jeff Tedford names captains for 2022 season
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford held his first weekly press conference of the 2022 season. The two main captains for the upcoming season are Jake Haener and Evan Williams. Four captains will take the field for the coin toss, the two remaining captains will alternate throughout the year. Quarterback Jake Haener also spoke to […]
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Monarchs keep the Valencia Cup
EXETER – The Exeter Monarchs defeated the Woodlake Tigers for the second year in a row. Woodlake missed their kick for an extra point in a fourth-quarter touchdown, leaving the score 7-6 in Exeter’s favor. The Exeter Monarchs took home the Valencia Cup in their first home game...
Friday Morning Football - Dinuba High School
For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was in Dinuba with Dinuba High School!
msn.com
KMPH TV reporter leaves Central Valley to return home: ‘I want to make clear, I love Fresno.’
During the pandemic, Marie Edinger didn’t see her family for a full year. That was understandable, what with Edinger being from Florida, originally, but living and working in Fresno as a multimedia reporter and anchor at KMPH FOX 26. But it became a bit much and now Edinger is returning to Florida to be closer to her family.
yourcentralvalley.com
Students are building careers with the Gladiator Welding Program
The Gladiator Welding Program was created by the State Center Community College District Training Institute. It’s a free not-for-credit welding training program intended to get students from southwest Fresno the skills they need for good-paying jobs with local companies.
Fresno siblings receive scholarships for drought technology
A brother and sister from Fresno are being recognized and rewarded for coming up with technology to help farmers better prepare for drought conditions.
GV Wire
Growing ‘Healthy on the Go’ Grill Looks to Expand into Fresno Area
A rapidly-growing casual restaurant chain promising “better-for-you-food with bold, amazing flavors at grab-and-go speed” has revealed plans to open 20 new locations in the Central Valley. WaBa Grill features individual rice bowls topped with proteins like charbroiled chicken, steak, or fish, along with vegetables and signature sauces. The...
Your Fresno weekend: What to do in the city this Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Fresno residents! If you haven't made any plans on how to spend this weekend, we have some ideas for you.
Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
California Game Warden Catches Felon Red-Handed by Watching YouTube Hunting Videos
Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife previously caught a convicted felon violating his probation. The how of it all? They were watching hunting videos on YouTube. According to a report from Outdoor Life, the officers spotted the man in a few hunting videos carrying a gun. This is a direct violation of his probation.
Canceled festival leaves Visalia metal band crushed
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Battle of the Bands is a rite of passage for any small-town bands who are trying to make a name for themselves. The competition between bands determines who is the better band and sometimes the best band can win a prize such as money or an opportunity to play at […]
thesungazette.com
Changes coming for future VUSD graduates
VISALIA – Mathematics isn’t most people’s favorite or even preferred school subject, but taking an additional class could be the difference between a student getting accepted to a four-year university right out of high school, or going to community college. Visalia Unified is getting a start on...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Fresno
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fresno, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fresno from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
pugetsound.media
Marie Edinger Leaves FOX 26/KMPH Tv Fresno
“Got to give my final goodbye on Great Day this morning. I truly love the Central Valley. I’ll miss Fresno and everyone in it so very much. Thank you all for trusting me to share your stories and for being so supportive and kind to me throughout the years.”
msn.com
Valley towns are going to stay hotter for longer. Here’s what that means for your health
This story is part of a series produced by Fresnoland and the Central Valley News Collaborative, exploring the impact of climate change on various populations within the central San Joaquin Valley, particularly those most vulnerable to these extreme weather conditions. Under the overhang of an apartment complex on the border...
msn.com
Where is Fresno’s favorite barbershop? In the Tower District, according to your votes
At first glance, it might look like a relative newcomer took over the top spot as Fresno’s favorite barbershop. Of the top 10 nominees in The Bee’s online poll, Money Line Barbershop received nearly 60% of the 24,305 tallied votes. The next most popular spot, Fresno Barbershop Co., earned 24%, or nearly 6,000 votes. Philly Cuts followed that with 13%.
Patti and I dined at Kenji's Teriyaki Grill the other night after a long hiatus. We had stopped going after I found out they were using peanut oil for some of their fried foods, and being allergic to peanuts, I couldn't risk an incident. So that ended our dining at Kinji's until our daughter gave us some great news.
How a $3M state grant will help a Fresno County park
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Parks announced $46.2 million for parks across the state. Fresno County officials say they will receive $3,000,000 to improve Choinumni Regional Park in Piedra. Improvements include renovating the campgrounds, constructing a multi-use trail, establishing a sports complex with low-level lighting including basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, and cornhole; six cultural historical […]
