msn.com
Inside the fight to save the eastern hemlock, Pennsylvania’s state tree
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The soaring evergreen trees in Cook Forest State Park form an oasis and escape for Pennsylvanians. The thousands of acres of eastern hemlocks here, about two hours northeast of Pittsburgh, are also getting a reprieve of their own. Two invasive insect species are attacking and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs,...
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
wtae.com
Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera
MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
therecord-online.com
State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend
HARRISBURG, PA – August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looking to hire
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a series of job fairs. In Lancaster County, PennDOT is down 40 operators currently, which is more than some other counties. On Wednesday, the agency talked about the benefits of the job. "We work no matter what the weather's doing outside. A lot...
Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
wmmr.com
Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
therecord-online.com
Lean to hunt with the Pennsylvania Game Commission this fall
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will, once again, be providing free webinars to teach people of all ages how to hunt. Learn to Hunt webinars include information on where to hunt, what you need to hunt, hunting tips and tactics, and preparing game for the table. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store
State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
Centre Daily
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PHOTO GALLERY: Pennsylvania pups to brighten National Dog Day
These user-submitted photos highlight just some of the unique dogs we have around the community. From hot summer days, snow days, adventure time and lazy snuggles on the couch—these dogs remind us how man's best friend earned their title!
msn.com
Editorial: Fix unnecessarily broad, and dangerous, license plate statute
A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that police can pull drivers over with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships. This is an open invitation for officers to perform traffic stops based on flimsy license plates violations. The legislature must fix this oddity of the state vehicle code.
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
cranberryeagle.com
Customer files complaint with state over change in account with “guaranteed” 6 percent interest rate
A Northwest Bank customer is afraid he will be rooked by his longtime bank, but a bank official said customers can rest assured their interest rates will not decrease. T. Lyle Ferderber of Middlesex Township said his wife invested in a Celebration Passbook Savings account at Northwest Bank in the 1990s.
Pa.’s banned plant list adding chocolate vine, 2 other invaders
Chocolate vine, wild chervil and lesser celandine have been added to the Pennsylvania noxious weed list by the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee. Noxious weeds are plants determined to pose threats to public health, crops, livestock, agricultural lands or other property. They may not be sold, transported, planted or propagated in the state.
Pennsylvania Ranks Among States That Could Most Benefit from Easy-Breezy Energy Source
Pa. could greatly benefit from increasing its use of wind-powered energy generation.Image via iStock. Pennsylvania has great wind energy potential, but it is currently using only a fraction of what it could. A new Stacker report illustrated the gap.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
