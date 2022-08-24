ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Jewett, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients

OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend

HARRISBURG, PA – August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looking to hire

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a series of job fairs. In Lancaster County, PennDOT is down 40 operators currently, which is more than some other counties. On Wednesday, the agency talked about the benefits of the job. "We work no matter what the weather's doing outside. A lot...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Kinzua Bridge State Park
Lean to hunt with the Pennsylvania Game Commission this fall

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will, once again, be providing free webinars to teach people of all ages how to hunt. Learn to Hunt webinars include information on where to hunt, what you need to hunt, hunting tips and tactics, and preparing game for the table. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store

State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Editorial: Fix unnecessarily broad, and dangerous, license plate statute

A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that police can pull drivers over with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships. This is an open invitation for officers to perform traffic stops based on flimsy license plates violations. The legislature must fix this oddity of the state vehicle code.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

