Ukraine war - live: Narrowly escaped nuclear disaster, says Zelensky as Zaporizhzhia cut off from grid

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the world narrowly avoided a nuclear catastrophe as electricity to the Zaporizhzhia power plant was cut for hours due to Russian shelling in the area.

The Russian shelling on Thursday sparked fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the reactor complex from the power grid, Mr Zelensky in his evening address.

Back-up diesel generators ensured power supply that is vital for cooling and safety systems at the plant, he said.

The president added: "If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident.

" Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster."

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to expand the Russian army by 137,000 troops, amid reports from Ukraine and its allies that the Kremlin’s forces have suffered severe casualties over the past six months.

It is currently unclear whether the additional soldiers, who will join the Russian army from January, will be conscripts or volunteers.