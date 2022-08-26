ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine war - live: Narrowly escaped nuclear disaster, says Zelensky as Zaporizhzhia cut off from grid

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhL2q_0hUQfB7k00

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the world narrowly avoided a nuclear catastrophe as electricity to the Zaporizhzhia power plant was cut for hours due to Russian shelling in the area.

The Russian shelling on Thursday sparked fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the reactor complex from the power grid, Mr Zelensky in his evening address.

Back-up diesel generators ensured power supply that is vital for cooling and safety systems at the plant, he said.

The president added: "If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident.

" Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster."

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to expand the Russian army by 137,000 troops, amid reports from Ukraine and its allies that the Kremlin’s forces have suffered severe casualties over the past six months.

It is currently unclear whether the additional soldiers, who will join the Russian army from January, will be conscripts or volunteers.

Comments / 2

Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
The Independent

Melania Trump is ‘annoyed’ at FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago but more concerned with selling NFTs, report says

Although allegedly “annoyed” at the FBI search on Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, Melania Trump has instead concentrated her attention on selling and promoting NFTs (non fungible tokens), a report says.While former US president Donald Trump melts down over an impending legal battle with the US Justice Department, Ms Trump had expressed less concern about the turn of events, CNN reported on Wednesday.“She cared, but not like he cared”, a source familiar with Ms Trump said of the search on Mar-a-Lago on 8 August, when FBI agents allegedly looked through her belongings. Mr Trump, in comparison, wrote on Truth...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Reactor#Russian#Europeans#Kremlin
The Independent

Trump claims he has his own polls that show Mar-a-Lago raid has made him more popular

Donald Trump found something to celebrate on Thursday after tacitly admitting to keeping classified presidential records without the permission of the National Archives in a legal filing the day earlier.In an interview with a right-wing broadcaster, the former president pointed out how his poll numbers among Republican voters have rebounded in recent weeks amid news of the raid and new criminal investigation targeting him.“I don’t even like saying it because it sounds so trivial...my poll numbers have gone through the roof because of [the raid],” he said. “I’ve never been involved in an event that’s driven me up like...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump insists photos of staff removing boxes from the White House prove nothing ‘secretive’ was happening

Former President Donald Trump claims that photos from 2021 prove that he had no "sinister plot" to horde sensitive government documents when he left the White House after losing the 2020 election. Earlier this week, the Department of Justice released an image that showed secret and top secret documents recovered in the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago last month spread. Mr Trump was interviewed on the right-wing John Fredericks Radio Show and was asked how the files wound up in his Florida residence. Mr Trump says he accumulated many documents over the course of his presidency and they were packed...
POTUS
The Independent

Jill Biden-chaired education meeting erupts into laughter as president walks in: ‘Whatever she says, I agree with’

President Joe Biden couldn’t help but surprise guests at a White House meeting hosted by first lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday.Mr Biden popped in near the end of the meeting as US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, seated next to Dr Biden, was addressing attendees.Interrupting Mr Walsh, Mr Biden indicated to his wife and quipped: “Whatever she’s saying, I agree with”.The remarks elicited a laugh from those present, and came as Mr Walsh was expressing this thanks for the “partnership” of everyone in the room. National experts had gathered to address the nation’s teacher shortage.Dr Biden then motioned at...
POTUS
The Independent

Florida court turns off wifi to block live reporting of Trump hearing

A Florida court has turned off its wifi in an attempt to block live reporting of a hearing concerning former President Donald Trump. “Bad news friends. Florida court is turning wi-fi off to block the media from reporting the Trump hearing in real-time,” Justice Department reporter Sarah Lynch of the Reuters news agency tweeted on Thursday. “This truly sucks and I don’t understand it. We do this in DC District Court all the time. It makes courts accessible to the public. I am beyond annoyed.”She added: “I am told texting during the hearing is also BANNED. So our reporter...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
POTUS
The Independent

Palin defeat immediately denounced as election fraud on Trump’s social media platform

Unsubstantiave claims of election fraud have been brought up on Donald Trump’s social media platform soon after former Alaska governer Sarah Palin lost in the state’s special election to Democrat Mary Peltola.Ms Peltola on Wednesday edged out Ms Palin in a historic win to become the first Democrat to represent Alaska in Congress in 50 years.She will also be the first Native Alaskan to represent the state after it formally joined the union in 1959.But users on Truth Social were quick to denounce her victory and made claims, without showing evidence, of the election being rigged.Attorney Ron Filipkowski posted...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago

Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Joe Biden’s primetime speech got everything right, but will it be enough to change any minds?

Joe Biden has been on something of a roll of late,Inflation appears down, his approval rating is up, and special elections in Alaska and New York state have led some Democrats to think they might not only hold onto the Senate, but perhaps even the House.With less than 70 days before those midterms, Biden on Thursday night put himself at the heart of efforts to deliver for the party, not only listing the achievements of his nearly two years in office, but drawing a very clear distinction of what is on offer to voters when they go to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Isis says it will release video of top Taliban cleric’s assassination

Islamic State Khorasan Province [ISKP] is planning to release a video of the assassination of Rahimullah Haqqani, a prominent Afghan cleric who supported the Taliban as well as education of girls.According to the ISKP’s media wing Al-Azaim Foundation — which published the eighth issue of the group’s mouthpiece Khurasan Ghag magazine — the video will be aimed at winning the Salafist support and undermining the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.Haqqani had been a critic of ISKP. He was killed in an attack last month when a man detonated explosives hidden in an artificial plastic limb.A senior Taliban official told Reuters at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Heckler repeatedly yells ‘Let’s go Brandon’ as Biden denounces political violence in primetime address

A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.The phrase has become a Republican code for insulting the president and was shouted repeatedly as Mr Biden gave a speech on protecting democracy from Philadelphia on Thursday.Mr Biden even joked about the heckler using a “bullhorn” and defended their right to voice their opinion.“They are entitled to be outrageous, this is a democracy,” he said. “Good manners is not something they have ever suffered from.”The heckling could be clearly heard on the live television feed of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

‘We’re gonna blind ourselves’: Ex-intel officials say Trump’s document hoarding could ruin years of work

Former president Donald Trump’s hoarding of highly classified national defence information at the Palm Beach, Florida, home could bring about a level of damage to US intelligence operations not seen in decades, according to current and former intelligence community officials and experts who spoke to The Independent.A Tuesday court filing from the Department of Justice laid out just how many documents containing America’s most sensitive secrets were recovered from the ex-president over the last nine months. More than 100 “unique documents with classification markings” were seized from his Mar-a-Lago club during an 8 August search by FBI agents, including three...
POTUS
The Independent

Jared Kushner claims Ukraine war would not have happened if Donald Trump had been president

The war in Ukraine would not have happened if Donald Trump was still president, his son-in-law has said. Former senior adviser to Mr Trump, Jared Kushner, claimed the ex-president led peace in Europe and put China on its “backfoot.” “We had peace in Europe, peace in the world. China was on their back foot and now we have a war in Ukraine with Russia - that never would have happened,” Mr Kushner said.He claimed that Mr Trump was laughed at when he suggested Germany should not be reliant on Russian gas. It comes after Russia‘s state-owned energy company halted...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy