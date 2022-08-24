ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

K96 FM

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties

Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Western Feed Corral; Malmstrom contracts; El Comedor, La Cocina set to open in September; Healthy Habits class at GF Clinic

Western Feed Corral has moved to a new location at 2502 Vaughn Road with an expanded inventory. They’re holding a grand opening for the new space Aug. 25-27. The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron awarded a contract for the repair of the Building 500 feeder to Wadsworth Builders Company, Inc. for $116,890.
KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana... Southeastern Teton County in north central Montana... Northwestern Cascade County in central Montana... * Until 745 PM MDT.
