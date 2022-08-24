Read full article on original website
Kids delighted by big trucks of all types
The family-friendly event gave kids the opportunity to get up close with all sorts of big trucks and the people who operate them
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Two Montana Counties
Montanans urged to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. The first horse infected with WNV this season was also confirmed earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. To date, no human cases of WNV have been identified this season.
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Western Feed Corral; Malmstrom contracts; El Comedor, La Cocina set to open in September; Healthy Habits class at GF Clinic
Western Feed Corral has moved to a new location at 2502 Vaughn Road with an expanded inventory. They’re holding a grand opening for the new space Aug. 25-27. The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron awarded a contract for the repair of the Building 500 feeder to Wadsworth Builders Company, Inc. for $116,890.
Fairfield Sun Times
Fire reported to be burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch
HELENA, Mont. - A fire is burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch. Friday afternoon, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported a lightning strike was reported in the area, and that a fire is burning an estimated 50 to 60 acres. Multiple resources from different...
KULR8
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana... Southeastern Teton County in north central Montana... Northwestern Cascade County in central Montana... * Until 745 PM MDT.
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls police respond to report of man firing shots at a car on 12th St. N
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man in Great Falls is facing charges for firing at a car in town. Court documents say that on Aug. 25 around 3:59 pm, a report was made of a man who had shot at the caller on 12th St. N. The caller reported to...
406mtsports.com
'A huge win for our program': Great Falls High rallies past Helena in season-opening thriller
HELENA — Friday's season opening game between Helena and Great Falls High had a little bit of everything. In a five minute span in the third quarter, there were three non-offensive touchdowns including two kickoff returns of 80 yards or more by each team. There was even a sprinkler...
Fairfield Sun Times
$100,000 bail set for man charged with stealing car, fleeing from police
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a man who was recently charged for stealing a car and fleeing from law enforcement several times in his fifth active case. On July 17, a woman reported someone broke into her house and stole her 2002 Ford Mustang...
