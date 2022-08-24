ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
countylinemagazine.com

Two Great Shows Come to Cowan Center

The Texas Tenors take the the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, with a performance titled “Let Freedom Sing.” Their current tour features new musical arrangements from the album Outside the Lines (2021). The group’s performances feature classical, country, and patriotic music. The group was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage in August.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Tyler, TX
Entertainment
Classic Rock 96.1

October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX

As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
KILGORE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Art Show#East Texas
KTRE

CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
The Tyler Loop

Will Pollard neighborhood be Tyler’s next historic district?

In a meeting Tuesday night, Historic Tyler and residents discussed the history and significance of the Pollard neighborhood in south-central Tyler in hopes of naming Pollard a national historic district. The neighborhood, built primarily in the 1950s and 60s, represents the largest mid-century modern neighborhood in the state according to...
TYLER, TX
The Tyler Loop

Finding Care for the Youngest Generation

When Amy Anderson schedules an interview for a child care teacher, she’s never sure if the candidate will show up. Even for new hires who have completed the required paperwork, a background check, fingerprinting and begin training, it’s not an unusual outcome – no two-week notice, and sometimes just a text message resignation.
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County

If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

Lindale hunter traps albino raccoon

LINDALE, Texas — When David Herndon, a pastor in Lindale, found out one of his members was fighting a losing battle against raccoons on her property, the avid hunter decided to step in. What unfolded next was a surprise. “Then my wife said, 'one of them was white,'" Herndon...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
TYLER, TX
thedrumbeat.com

The promise continues: UT Tyler to cover tuition

Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler have collaborated for current and future TJC Promise students who transfer to have their tuition and fees covered. By meeting the eligibility requirements of the Promise Scholarship throughout high school and at TJC, students will then be able to receive the UT Tyler Patriot Promise Scholarship to further their education.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 10 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
The Tyler Loop

The Tyler Loop

Tyler, TX
735
Followers
308
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tyler Loop helps residents of our diverse and growing city understand our shared challenges and opportunities.

 https://thetylerloop.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy