Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas College Steers of Tyler, Texas, Football Season 2022, return to gridiron with a new coachTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd locationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
EVIE ROCKS TYLER: Concert supporting mental health to rock the Rose City
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A rock concert with a purpose is coming to Tyler during National Suicide Prevention Week. On Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, Tiny Evie Rocks is presenting a Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Awareness Concert titled “Evie Rocks Tyler.” Festivities include local rock bands, speakers, food […]
‘We did it to help:’ Tyler boys set up lemonade stand, donate all proceeds to Fostering Collective
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jackson and Micah Longino, who are 8 and 6 years old respectively, have been begging their parents to have a lemonade stand for two years. Their mom and dad finally gave in, but not without a twist: They were told they had to pick a charity to give their profits. “We […]
Why Tyler and High Hill Development Are Becoming New Hubs for North Texans
Nestled amongst the piney woods of East Texas, High Hill Development offers an oasis of stunning vacation homes, beautiful scenery, and world-class leisure. The new resort development aims to create the ultimate relaxation and a memorable experience for Texans that are accustomed to the immersive 30A-like experience in Florida. As...
countylinemagazine.com
Two Great Shows Come to Cowan Center
The Texas Tenors take the the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, with a performance titled “Let Freedom Sing.” Their current tour features new musical arrangements from the album Outside the Lines (2021). The group’s performances feature classical, country, and patriotic music. The group was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage in August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX
As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to open new East Texas location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas. The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas. The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be […]
A RIDE TO REMEMBER: Bikers' ride honors fallen Smith County deputy
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — It was a ride to remember. A group of bikers gathered Saturday morning to ride in honor of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, a Smith County deputy who was killed in the line of duty. It was a quiet morning in the town of Garrison – a typical...
KLTV
Kadence, 15, dreams of adoptive family who will let her design her own room
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Kadence, 15, is making her way through the early years of high school with one goal in mind: finding a forever family. “I’m finishing three classes in Freshman and then I’ll be in sophomore,” said. Kadence is a gentle, kind and curious teen....
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Actually Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
Own a Unique Longview Treasure, Beautiful ‘Stonehurst’ Home is Now for Sale
You can own a piece of Longview, TX history. The iconic Stonehurst home located on N. Sixth Street is absolutely fabulous and is now for sale. Like folks are saying it is a true jewel in the crown of East Texas, and now you can make your residence in a home steeped in East Texas history.
KTRE
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will Pollard neighborhood be Tyler’s next historic district?
In a meeting Tuesday night, Historic Tyler and residents discussed the history and significance of the Pollard neighborhood in south-central Tyler in hopes of naming Pollard a national historic district. The neighborhood, built primarily in the 1950s and 60s, represents the largest mid-century modern neighborhood in the state according to...
Finding Care for the Youngest Generation
When Amy Anderson schedules an interview for a child care teacher, she’s never sure if the candidate will show up. Even for new hires who have completed the required paperwork, a background check, fingerprinting and begin training, it’s not an unusual outcome – no two-week notice, and sometimes just a text message resignation.
5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County
If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
Wondering What The Old Ethan Allen Building Is Going To Be? We Know!
The building that once housed an Ethan Allen furniture store in Tyler, Texas is now undergoing a massive facelift. During my twenty-five-plus years living here in Tyler, I have never seen the doors on this building open, that is until I was driving by it one day in July. I was shocked!
myfoxzone.com
Lindale hunter traps albino raccoon
LINDALE, Texas — When David Herndon, a pastor in Lindale, found out one of his members was fighting a losing battle against raccoons on her property, the avid hunter decided to step in. What unfolded next was a surprise. “Then my wife said, 'one of them was white,'" Herndon...
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
thedrumbeat.com
The promise continues: UT Tyler to cover tuition
Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler have collaborated for current and future TJC Promise students who transfer to have their tuition and fees covered. By meeting the eligibility requirements of the Promise Scholarship throughout high school and at TJC, students will then be able to receive the UT Tyler Patriot Promise Scholarship to further their education.
KTRE
Upshur County Tire Fire Follow Up
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 10 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
The Tyler Loop
Tyler, TX
735
Followers
308
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT
The Tyler Loop helps residents of our diverse and growing city understand our shared challenges and opportunities.https://thetylerloop.com/
Comments / 0