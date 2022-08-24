SUSPECTS: Samuel Vazquez, 33-year-old Oxnard resident. On August 25, at approximately 3:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near in the 2600 blk. of Saviers Rd. Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the right front passenger, identified as Samuel Vazquez, opened the right front passenger door and attempted to flee the stop. Officers detained the remaining occupants in the vehicle as well as Vazquez. When officers contacted Vazquez, they noticed a 9-millimeter Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun in the map pocket of the right front passenger door. Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms. Vazquez was arrested for possessing the handgun. Officers inspected the weapon and found it to be loaded.

OXNARD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO