Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hueneme Beach Festival draws a crowd
PORT HUENEME, Calif.-The Hueneme Beach Festival is on in Port Hueneme. It returned to the beach in a big way on Saturday. People enjoyed live music, merchant books and fun for the whole family. This year the city known for its so-called "Green Mile" on Channel Islands Blvd, had a Cannabis Cove for adults at The post Hueneme Beach Festival draws a crowd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.-A controversial gun show did not draw a protest on its opening day. There were no protesters or big signs publicizing the show at the entrance to Ventura County fairgrounds. There have been protests in the past. The Crossroads Ventura Cali Gun Show hosted by Crossroads of the West included lots of security and The post Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in 4-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Santa Barbara, CA]
2 Hospitalized after Multi-Car Crash near Milpas Street. The accident occurred around 4:55 p.m., in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the Milpas Street on-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ventura County Reporter
VENTURAWATERPURE PLANS UNDERWAY | Marina Park to become construction site for massive water project
PICTURED: A pipeline extending under the ocean will be buried beneath Marina Park as part of the VenturaWaterPure Project. Photo by CAPS Media. People who enjoy visiting the playground at Ventura’s Marina Park may be wondering why the equipment was removed and when something new will be installed in its place.
Noozhawk
Big Rig Crashes Off Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara; Driver Suffers Minor Injuries
A big rig careened off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon, leading to minor injuries for the driver and snarled traffic. Shortly before 4 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Los Padres National Forest and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to a crash scene on the 6200 block of Highway 154, county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days
CalTrans added three overnight closures of one southbound Highway 101 lane in Ventura County, reducing the highway to one lane overnight from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26. The post Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Hwy 1 reopens hours after tractor and Prius collide
CHP says a Toyota Prius collided with a farm tractor along Hwy 1 just north of Ray Rd. early Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farm tractor, car collide on Highway 1, snarling traffic for several hours
Foggy conditions were reported in the area at the time of the crash.
Report of kidnapping, robbery in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping in Carpinteria.
Coastal View
Five candidates come forward in three-seat city council race
With the nomination period for the November city council race now closed, five candidates will officially be on the ballot this fall: newcomers Monica Solorzano and Patrick O’Connor, and current councilmembers Roy Lee, Gregg A. Carty and Al Clark. The city council switched from an at-large to by-district election...
crimevoice.com
Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run
August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
crimevoice.com
Four-hour Pursuit Ends in Arrest
August 12, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – An arrest warrant hanging over one’s head can certainly be a cause for consternation. However, few targets of law enforcement manage to demonstrate the determination to avoid apprehension by the cops to the extent demonstrated on the evening of August 6, 2022 by 29-year-old Lompoc resident Clinton Cellona.
Coastal View
DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing into Mountainside
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing on the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita late Saturday night, Aug. 27. California Highway Patrol responded to the location just after 11:00 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a...
kvta.com
No DUI Arrests At Ventura Cherckpoint...But They Did Catch A Possible Burglary Suspect
There were no DUI arrests made at Friday night's checkpoint in Ventura, but they did catch a suspect in a possible burglary or attempted burglary at a nearby business. The checkpoint was held on Main Street east of Callens Road from 9 PM to 1:15 AM. A total of 1152...
Coastal View
Police investigate Tuesday afternoon robbery, kidnapping
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and kidnapping that reportedly occurred Tuesday on the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue. A victim said they had been forced into a vehicle around 2:30 p.m. by two unknown suspects who displayed their weapons. The two suspects then drove the victim to the bank, where they “forced the victim to withdraw cash, according to Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Santa Barbara County
A major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Santa Barbara County. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new, convenient place to shop for groceries that won't break the bank, you may be excited to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening a new store in Lompoc.
One injured in semi-truck rollover crash off Highway 154
Santa Barbara County Fire said the west bound lane of Highway 154 remains closed. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested for Possessing a P80 Semi-automatic Firearm / Driver Arrested for Post Release Offender Violations
SUSPECTS: Samuel Vazquez, 33-year-old Oxnard resident. On August 25, at approximately 3:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near in the 2600 blk. of Saviers Rd. Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the right front passenger, identified as Samuel Vazquez, opened the right front passenger door and attempted to flee the stop. Officers detained the remaining occupants in the vehicle as well as Vazquez. When officers contacted Vazquez, they noticed a 9-millimeter Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun in the map pocket of the right front passenger door. Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms. Vazquez was arrested for possessing the handgun. Officers inspected the weapon and found it to be loaded.
Comments / 0