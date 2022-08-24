ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

News Channel 3-12

Hueneme Beach Festival draws a crowd

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-The Hueneme Beach Festival is on in Port Hueneme. It returned to the beach in a big way on Saturday. People enjoyed live music, merchant books and fun for the whole family. This year the city known for its so-called "Green Mile" on Channel Islands Blvd, had a Cannabis Cove for adults at The post Hueneme Beach Festival draws a crowd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA
News Channel 3-12

Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-A controversial gun show did not draw a protest on its opening day. There were no protesters or big signs publicizing the show at the entrance to Ventura County fairgrounds. There have been protests in the past. The Crossroads Ventura Cali Gun Show hosted by Crossroads of the West included lots of security and The post Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii

Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in 4-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Santa Barbara, CA]

2 Hospitalized after Multi-Car Crash near Milpas Street. The accident occurred around 4:55 p.m., in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the Milpas Street on-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
#Cvn
Noozhawk

Big Rig Crashes Off Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara; Driver Suffers Minor Injuries

A big rig careened off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara on Saturday afternoon, leading to minor injuries for the driver and snarled traffic. Shortly before 4 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Los Padres National Forest and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to a crash scene on the 6200 block of Highway 154, county fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Carpinteria, CA
Coastal View

Five candidates come forward in three-seat city council race

With the nomination period for the November city council race now closed, five candidates will officially be on the ballot this fall: newcomers Monica Solorzano and Patrick O’Connor, and current councilmembers Roy Lee, Gregg A. Carty and Al Clark. The city council switched from an at-large to by-district election...
CARPINTERIA, CA
crimevoice.com

Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run

August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
BUELLTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Four-hour Pursuit Ends in Arrest

August 12, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – An arrest warrant hanging over one’s head can certainly be a cause for consternation. However, few targets of law enforcement manage to demonstrate the determination to avoid apprehension by the cops to the extent demonstrated on the evening of August 6, 2022 by 29-year-old Lompoc resident Clinton Cellona.
LOMPOC, CA
Coastal View

Police investigate Tuesday afternoon robbery, kidnapping

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and kidnapping that reportedly occurred Tuesday on the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue. A victim said they had been forced into a vehicle around 2:30 p.m. by two unknown suspects who displayed their weapons. The two suspects then drove the victim to the bank, where they “forced the victim to withdraw cash, according to Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested for Possessing a P80 Semi-automatic Firearm / Driver Arrested for Post Release Offender Violations

SUSPECTS: Samuel Vazquez, 33-year-old Oxnard resident. On August 25, at approximately 3:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near in the 2600 blk. of Saviers Rd. Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the right front passenger, identified as Samuel Vazquez, opened the right front passenger door and attempted to flee the stop. Officers detained the remaining occupants in the vehicle as well as Vazquez. When officers contacted Vazquez, they noticed a 9-millimeter Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun in the map pocket of the right front passenger door. Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms. Vazquez was arrested for possessing the handgun. Officers inspected the weapon and found it to be loaded.
OXNARD, CA

