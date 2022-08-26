ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Major figure in SF government bribery case to be sentenced; new info uncovered from court documents

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YP3Vk_0hUOEMwa00

A massive government corruption scandal in San Francisco takes one more step Thursday with the sentencing of former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru . I-Team reporter Dan Noyes has been poring over new federal court filings.

Prosecutors say Nuru's corruption did untold damage to the public's trust in government. We're getting a clear picture of just how the scheme worked -- how much money and how many people were involved. The scandal even reached the mayor's office.

UPDATE: Judge sentences Mohammed Nuru to 7 years in prison for involvement in SF government bribery case

A San Francisco judge sentenced former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru to seven years in prison for his involvement in massive corruption scandal.

In the new filings in San Francisco Federal Court, prosecutors describe "a tale of greed old as time." Public Works Chief Mohammed Nuru accepting more than $1 million of bribes over 12 years to steer city contracts to his friends. Also charged in the case -- developers, contractors, a restaurant owner, two recology executives, and Nuru's girlfriend, the former director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services.

Aaron Peskin told the I-Team, "It is embarrassing, it is shameful. And I hope that Mr. Nuru gets the maximum sentence to send a signal that this is not tolerated in San Francisco."

RELATED: SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru resigns in wake of corruption scandal

Peskin has served 15 years on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, several as president. He tells me the corruption scandal has had a bigger impact, beyond those criminally charged.

"This has led to the resignation of the head of the Department of Building Inspection, the City Administrator, the head of the Public Utilities Commission, the head of the Department of the Environment. So this was far reaching."

Prosecutors say Nuru's ranch on 20 acres in Colusa County "is truly a monument to his grifting," that it was built and furnished by those vying for city contracts, and that bribes helped pay his mortgage. He also received a $36,000 "Rolex, luxury international vacations, envelopes of cash, and splashy holiday parties for City VIPs."

Tony Brass served as a federal prosecutor in San Francisco. He told us, "One has to ask, how did it even happen? How could you even hope to get away with it? Were the safeguards just so lax three years ago that it allowed this to happen?"

RELATED: Mohammed Nuru arrested for allegedly pulling knife on someone, trying to steal chips

In the sentencing memorandums, the prosecution is asking for a 9-year prison sentence; the defense wants three years saying Nuru is at a heightened risk of COVID because of his diabetes and heart disease.

Brass questions, "Is it really legitimate now to say that the COVID risk is that much worse than prison when we run a COVID risk every day even on the outside? Every time you board Muni, every time you get on BART, you're running a COVID risk. So, I don't know that that argument is going to carry the day."

As for Mayor London Breed, Nuru gave her $5,528 for car repairs and a rental car in 2019. The Ethics Commission ruled that "violated the City's prohibition on accepting gifts from subordinate employees" and fined her 1.5 times the cost of the gift.

On Aug. 3, 2021, Breed admitted, "There were mistakes made, I take responsibility for those mistakes and I've learned a lot since becoming mayor and being in office."

RELATED: Mohammed Nuru won't face charges after allegedly pulling knife on worker, DA's office says

The Mayor's Office confirmed Wednesday that Breed briefly dated Nuru more than 20 years ago and they remained close friends. Some context -- at the time of the gift for the mayor's car repairs, Nuru had a city salary of $278,000, compared to Breed's $342,000.

"There was a city family of you scratch my back, I'll scratch your back. And they treated it like a family. It was all in the family, and our existing mayor was a part of that family," Supervisor Peskin said.

The defense says Nuru expects to have to forfeit that custom-built ranch in Colusa County where he planned to retire and his city pension. He's been receiving more than $7,000 a month, even as this case moves forward.

Take a look at more stories by the ABC7 News I-Team .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hUOEMwa00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 10

Tell the Truth
3d ago

Ok, someone think he deserves 9 years jail time but then the DA think corvid risk is too high for him. So, the DA suggested a 3 years prison term. Ok, if God thinks that it time for him to go, no matter what sentence does he have, he’ll die anyway. Take out all of these BS please and let the people feel that everyone got the fair justice when they committed a crime.

Reply
6
Philip Kelly
4d ago

3 or 9 years in PRISON! We know it All depends on the Color Of the One Accused Skin! SAD to say: "But its been that way ever Since the 1900s"

Reply
2
Winter Quest
3d ago

This is business as usual in SF...from liquor licenses to highrises...so why is this case being prosecuted? Either something was so flagrant they had to throw this leg of ppl under the bus or someone did something someone didn't like.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesfnews.com

Mohammed Nuru Sentenced To Seven Years For Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, August 25, Former San Francisco City Hall public official Mohammed Colin Nuru, was sentenced to 7 years in prison for honest services wire fraud. This case involved multiple government officials. In January of 2020, Nuru, 59, was first arrested after a criminal complaint was filed against...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
msn.com

SF real estate broker convicted of bank fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A federal grand jury in San Francisco has convicted a prominent real estate broker and investor of making false statements to a bank and of bank fraud tied to fraudulent misrepresentations made in a mortgage refinance loan application. The announcement was made Friday. The verdict...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
spotonidaho.com

Ex-San Francisco official sentenced to 7 years in prison

San Francisco's former public works director was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for steering public contracts and taking pricey gifts in a corruption case that ensnared several City Hall officials and insiders.... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 00:25. 22:20. 22:20. 22:20. 22:20. 22:20. 22:20. 'The jury's out' says frontrunner...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Peskin
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police identify suspects arrested in wild chase, detail laundry list of charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday identified the two suspects arrested after a wild pursuit ended with the pair crashing on a Western Addition pedestrian walkway earlier this week as well as the laundry list of charges they are both facing.According to a press release, on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:15 p.m., burglary investigators with the SFPD were conducting a plainclothes operation on the unit block of Leavenworth Street focused on a possible illegal fencing operation. Police observed a male suspect making a transaction involving possible stolen property with occupants seated in a parked vehicle. This vehicle was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Government Corruption#Sentencing#Public Works#The I Team
SFist

GPS Trackers Are Turning SF Petty Crime Victims Into Vigilantes

The prevalence of GPS-tracking devices on cars, in cellphones, and attached to various objects including car keys and wallets, means that victims of petty crime don't have to rely on the police to find out where a thief has gone off to with their belongings. But that's not necessarily a good thing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Drug paraphernalia found where?

Drug Stuff: City workers found drug paraphernalia in an unusual place – a Mill Valley police car that was being decommissioned. An investigation continues. Poopy Man: A homeless man took a dump near the baseball field on Hamilton Drive while kids were playing. He did it in the wild even though there was a porta-potty right there. Police talked to Poopy Man and gave him a bus ticket out of town.
MILL VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, several pounds of illegal drugs seized in SF Sunset District Raid

SAN FRANCISCO -- Armed with a search warrant, San Francisco police raided a home in the city's Outer Sunset neighborhood, seizing several pounds of illegal drugs, cash and a payment book.Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani took to social media to post a photo of the haul from the raid and a few details.The warrant was for the home of an alleged meth dealer and conducted by officers from the Taraval Station. During the operation, the narcotics officers seized 4.6 pounds of meth with a street value of over $120,000.They also uncovered 2.25 pounds of cocaine salt, 17 grams of MDMA and 28 grams of various pills.As among the evidence seized was more than $10,000 in cash and a book containing the names of customers who owed the alleged dealer money.Two arrests were made, but the identities of the suspects and the charges they face has not been released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
64K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy