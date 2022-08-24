ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

theScore

Babcock plans to retire from coaching after resigning from Saskatchewan

Former bench boss Mike Babcock hasn't officially closed the curtains on his head coaching career, but he doesn't intend to jump back into the NHL fray if a team comes knocking. "No, that's sure not the plan," he said during an appearance Friday on 650 CKOM in Saskatchewan. "My wife...
HOCKEY
theScore

Red Wings re-sign Zadina to 3-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings inked forward Filip Zadina to a three-year contract carrying an average annual value of $1.825 million. Zadina was a restricted free agent. The 22-year-old established career highs with 10 goals, 14 assists, and 74 games played last season, and he did so while averaging a career-low 14:11 of ice time in 2021-22 - his fourth campaign with the Red Wings.
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Kadri takes Stanley Cup to his hometown mosque

Nazem Kadri is no stranger to making history, and he may have made some more Saturday. The veteran forward brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown mosque in London, Ontario, during his day with the trophy and is apparently the first to ever take it inside one. Kadri became the...
NHL
theScore

Cassidy: Bruins firing didn't influence returns of Bergeron, Krejci

Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't buy the narrative that his dismissal in Beantown influenced centers Patrice Bergeron's and David Krejci's decisions to return to the NHL. "What I know about (Bergeron), we talked at the end of the year - he was upfront about, 'I'm going to...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Celtics' Gallinari out indefinitely after tearing meniscus

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari is out indefinitely after sustaining a meniscus tear in his left knee during Italy's FIBA World Cup qualifying match Saturday against Georgia, the Italian national team announced Sunday. As a result, Gallinari will miss the upcoming EuroBasket tournament, which begins Thursday. The non-contact injury occurred...
BOSTON, MA

