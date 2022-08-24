Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Babcock plans to retire from coaching after resigning from Saskatchewan
Former bench boss Mike Babcock hasn't officially closed the curtains on his head coaching career, but he doesn't intend to jump back into the NHL fray if a team comes knocking. "No, that's sure not the plan," he said during an appearance Friday on 650 CKOM in Saskatchewan. "My wife...
theScore
Red Wings re-sign Zadina to 3-year deal
The Detroit Red Wings inked forward Filip Zadina to a three-year contract carrying an average annual value of $1.825 million. Zadina was a restricted free agent. The 22-year-old established career highs with 10 goals, 14 assists, and 74 games played last season, and he did so while averaging a career-low 14:11 of ice time in 2021-22 - his fourth campaign with the Red Wings.
theScore
Kadri takes Stanley Cup to his hometown mosque
Nazem Kadri is no stranger to making history, and he may have made some more Saturday. The veteran forward brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown mosque in London, Ontario, during his day with the trophy and is apparently the first to ever take it inside one. Kadri became the...
NHL・
theScore
Cassidy: Bruins firing didn't influence returns of Bergeron, Krejci
Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't buy the narrative that his dismissal in Beantown influenced centers Patrice Bergeron's and David Krejci's decisions to return to the NHL. "What I know about (Bergeron), we talked at the end of the year - he was upfront about, 'I'm going to...
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Celtics' Gallinari out indefinitely after tearing meniscus
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari is out indefinitely after sustaining a meniscus tear in his left knee during Italy's FIBA World Cup qualifying match Saturday against Georgia, the Italian national team announced Sunday. As a result, Gallinari will miss the upcoming EuroBasket tournament, which begins Thursday. The non-contact injury occurred...
Comments / 0