Santa Clara, CA

santaclarabroncos.com

Volleyball Battles on Final Day of Classic City Clash

ATHENS, Ga. — The Santa Clara volleyball team battled to two defeats Saturday, falling to Troy, 3-2 (25-10, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10), and to host Georgia, 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-17), on the final day of the Classic City Clash at Stegeman Coliseum. Julia Sangiacomo had 29 total kills and...
SANTA CLARA, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

St. John Bosco community comes together in Texas

TEXAS — While it’s widely believed that Texas is the mecca of high school football, if you ask St. John Bosco parents Nora and Gerald Woodyard, Allen is about to get a whole lot of California love. “We’re pumped up, super excited,” Nora said. “I’m just so excited....
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Where to Eat Near SMU — Great Restaurants For Students, Alumni and Everyone Else

SMU students have moved back in. It's time to learn Where to Eat Near SMU. With Southern Methodist University (SMU) students back in school, it’s a good time to look at where the best spots to eat near campus are. Whether you’re a student, alumni or just find yourself near the vibrant university, knowing where to go is sometimes half the battle.
DALLAS, TX
constructiondive.com

Adolfson & Peterson completes $33.5M PGA of America headquarters

The PGA of America, one of the largest sports organizations in the world, has a new home in Frisco, Texas, about 30 miles from Dallas. The building is primarily made out of limestone and glass, and can house 150 corporate employees. It opened its doors to the public on Tuesday.
FRISCO, TX
kiiky.com

10 Best Community College In San Jose | 2022

Within the city limits of San Jose, there are two community colleges and 23 community colleges within a 50-mile radius. If you want to go to a comprehensive school, the City College of San Francisco is the place to go. City College of San Francisco is the most affordable in-state community college tuition in the San Jose area.
SAN JOSE, CA
Thrillist

The 15 Best Dive Bars in Dallas

In a city where it’s not uncommon to get bottle service at a club and spend $300 for a liter of vodka, it’s so refreshing to walk into a bar where your feet stick to the carpet just a little. Breathe in deeply and if there’s a hint of stale beer and cigarette smoke from decades past, you know you’re in for a laidback good time. Because sometimes all we want is a place we can show up in cut-off shorts and a T-shirt, slink into a darkened corner booth, and toast the good life with friends over stiff, simple, and cheap drinks. This is exactly why we love dive bars and all the low-tech kitsch and colorful characters that come along with them. In Dallas dives, you’re just as likely to rub elbows with a millionaire dropping quarters into the jukebox as you are to sidle up next to Mae-Mae, the barfly who’s been glued to her preferred red vinyl bar stool since time immemorial. If that sounds like heaven to you, then read on for 15 of the best dives Dallas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
msn.com

New UT Southwestern facility set to open in southern Dallas

Reimagine Redbird, a project to develop the 46-year-old mall, is building a second medical district in southern Dallas with UT Southwestern being the latest health care institution to open a location there. On Monday, the hospital will start taking patients at a new 153,000 square-foot facility at RedBird Mall, addressing...
DALLAS, TX
myfoxzone.com

Get your haul | SHEIN Pop-up store opens in Plano this weekend

PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend. SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month. Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in...
PLANO, TX
InsideHook

This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl

Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. THOMPSON, ISAIAH JAY; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: WAXAHACHIE TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dmagazine.com

Benihana Opens Fourth DFW Location

American restaurant classic Benihana opens its Addison location today—the concept’s fourth in DFW. “When we started to do our work, we saw that Addison had basically our profile of guests, and we wanted to try to find a match,” Benihana CEO Tom Baldwin said. “We had looked for some time before we finally settled on this particular location.”
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink

Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
DALLAS, TX
travelexperta.com

10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions When You Are on a Family Vacation in Dallas

Dallas is one of the best cities for a family vacation. This city has a lot to offer, and you can enjoy your family vacation by visiting different tourist attractions. When you’re on a family vacation in Dallas, there are many fun things to do. You can get up close and personal with the animals at the zoo. You can climb the rock walls at The Children’s Museum of Dallas. And if you want to go big with your family vacation, you can ride on a roller coaster or go to Six Flags Over Texas.
DALLAS, TX
TheSixFifty.com

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.

