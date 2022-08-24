Read full article on original website
Marion, MS - Elderly Driver Killed in Crash at Dale Dr and Marion Dr
Marion, MS (August 27, 2022) - An elderly man was killed during a vehicle collision on Monday, August 22nd in Marion. The incident took place at about 2:30 p.m. when, according to the Marion Police Chief, the victim was making a lefthand turn off of Marion Drive onto Dale Drive when he was struck by the driver of a northbound vehicle.
Meridian, MS - Injuries, Property Damage Ensue When Driver Crashes Through College Park Bank
Meridian, MS (August 27, 2022) - A surprising accident took place on Friday, August 26th at a local bank in Meridian. The incident occurred in the 600th block of Highway 19 North in the College Park area when, for reasons still under police investigation, a vehicle crashed through the front doors of Trustmark Bank.
City Hall phone calls went unanswered
Philadelphia aldermen hired a part-time employee in the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office to answer the phone when the three office employees are involved in court proceedings, especially on Mondays and Wednesdays. “They haven’t been able to answer the phones as promptly as the citizens of Philadelphia have wanted them...
New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance
PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries...
Reservoir officials again increasing discharge from lake
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - For the third time this week, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District is increasing the amount of water being released at the Spillway. The agency that governs the Barnett Reservoir announced the decision Friday morning, saying that the discharge would be increased to 55,000 CFS or cubic feet per second.
Tree down on the Trace, a disturbance, and more in Attala
7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Animal Control were called to Smythe St near Redwing Ave regarding a dog that had been on the property off and on all night. 12:04 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers were alerted to a tree down in the roadway on the Natchez Trace near mile marker 157.
ATV accident near House puts man in creek overnight
A Neshoba County man suffered serious injuries in a four-wheeler wreck last week that left him stranded in creek water up to his neck overnight east of House, the authorities said. Deputies responded to a report of a missing person Monday afternoon Aug. 15. The man’s father said his 27-year-old...
Louisville shocks No. 8 West Point with 24-14 win in season opener
LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Wildcats shook off two disappointing early drives on the way to a 24-14 win over West Point to shock the No. 8 Green Wave in the season opener for both teams. "I was feeling good early," said Xavier Hunt. "We got some young guys, but we are hungry." Their first drive for ...
Chunky River swells, causes flooding
CHUNKY, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of the roads that flooded Wednesday in Newton County are back open. The worry now turns to swollen rivers. The Chunky River is overflowing. Around noon, this was the scene on Highway 80 near the Lauderdale, Newton County line. The area often floods, but locals say it’s been several years since they have seen it like this.
More DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
KEISLAN JAKAMERON GREER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, Expired License Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600. KRISTI LEVON HALDERMAN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $800, $800, $60, $300.
Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 26)
Here are Friday’s scores from local MAIS and MHSAA action. This story will be updated. S — Chipper Hornburger 16 pass from Trey Petty (Brayden Green kick), clock 7:49. S — Braylon Burnside 5 pass from Petty (kick failed), clock 4:33. Second quarter. S — Petty 1...
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. In...
Huntsville man charged with using car to murder woman in Decatur parking lot
A Huntsville man is charged with murdering a woman in Decatur Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, killed Sherry Sain with a Mercury Grand Marquis in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1200 block of Sixth Avenue SE, according to court documents. The documents say Nelson parked near the...
2 on the run after bust at grow op
Two suspects remain on the run after a Union man was arrested and charged in connection with a marijuana growing operation on Road 539 near Ocobla, the authorities said. Jean C. “Flexx” Boykin, 30, of 107 Martha Lane, Union, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Flash flooding a problem Wednesday in Mississippi
(WTOK) - News 11 received reports of badly flooded streets in Union Wednesday morning including the downtown area. People said roads in front of the police department and near the elementary and high schools and near the football field are “lakes”. News 11 cameras were also out Wednesday,...
Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
Mississippi nursing home evacuated because of flooding. Images posted on social media show impact of heavy rains in state.
A nursing home in Brandon was being evacuated as rising floodwaters surrounded the facility. WLBT News in Jackson reports that Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirmed that about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road were evacuated and have been moved to the Rankin County Safe room.
MDOT issues emergency alert. Parts of Mississippi interstate closed because of major flooding.
Parts of Interstate 20 near Morton have been closed because of flooding. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued an Emergency Alert and closed the westbound lanes of I-20 near MS 481 and the town of Morton in Scott County. The interstate was closed at 10:17 a.m. and is expected...
