Union, MS

WJTV 12

Heidelberg coach removed after fight at game

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg head football coach was removed from the stadium after a fight broke out during a Wayne County-Quitman game on Thursday, August 25. The Laurel Leader Call reported coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The […]
HEIDELBERG, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep capsules: West Point hosts Louisville in season opener

West Point football has a point to prove during the 2022 season after coming oh so close to another state championship last season. The Green Wave reached the state championship game against Picayune, losing 40-21, which snapped an 11-game winning streak. That all looks to change starting Friday night as they host Louisville.
WDAM-TV

West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month. The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WAPT

Ridgeland community told to evacuate ahead of cresting Pearl River

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland community is bracing for flooding. The Harbor Pines mobile home community flooded in 2020. Friday, some residents were preparing for rising water that could affect communities as early as Sunday evening. One family said they have loaded some of their belongings into their car,...
RIDGELAND, MS
breezynews.com

VIDEO STREAM: Kosciusko vs Yazoo County

Live video coverage of Kosciusko Whippets football is brought to you by Boswell Media Sports. *If the video won’t play, click HERE to watch on YouTube. To watch on your Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick, or Roku Device:. -Download YouTube app. -In the YouTube search bar…type “Boswell Media.”...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
MADISON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Famed restauranteur bringing a taste of Italy to Mississippi diners

Famed Mississippi restauranteur Robert St. John is bringing a little bit of Italy to the Jackson Metro area. St. John made the announcement on his personal website last week. St. John and his business partner, Jarred Patterson, COO of New South Restaurant Group, are in the process of creating a restaurant that will take over the Biaggi’s restaurant at the Renaissance in Ridgeland. St. John said taking over an existing restaurant space is a first for him.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Madison County Journal

Madison mayor lauds Constitution

MADISON – Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler recently signed a Proclamation making the week of September 17 - 23 National Constitution Week to commemorate the day the Founding Fathers signed the United States Constitution. "We must always treasure and honor one of the greatest documents that has ever been written,"...
MADISON, MS
Neshoba Democrat

City Hall phone calls went unanswered

Philadelphia aldermen hired a part-time employee in the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office to answer the phone when the three office employees are involved in court proceedings, especially on Mondays and Wednesdays. “They haven’t been able to answer the phones as promptly as the citizens of Philadelphia have wanted them...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WAPT

Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Flooding closes Pine Belt roads

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding. In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:. Columbia Street, between Montague to Eupora Street. Red Moore Street. Providence Street. Klondyke Street & East Hardy (on Klondyke Street side)
HATTIESBURG, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded

Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Flooding affecting roadways around Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — The heavy rain has caused flooding on some roads and highways around Central Mississippi. A flash flooding emergency was declared Wednesday morning in portions of Scott County. There were reports of flooding affecting travel on Interstate 20 near the Morton exit. Tap here for traffic conditions...
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Woman sought by JCSD checks in, is safe

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A woman the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had been asked to find checked in with the department Friday afternoon to say she was safe. A few hours after asking for the public’s help, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that 19-year-old Mary Katherine “Katie” Watts of Sandersville “contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and advised that she was safe.”
JONES COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. In...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

More DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

KEISLAN JAKAMERON GREER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, Expired License Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600. KRISTI LEVON HALDERMAN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $800, $800, $60, $300.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
KNOE TV8

104 children rescued from Mississippi floodwaters

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 100 children needed to be rescued from a Mississippi day care Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, due to rising floodwaters. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said that, in total, 104 children and 14 day care workers at the Railroad Center Day Care in Florence were rescued by Rankin County volunteers and deputies.
FLORENCE, MS

