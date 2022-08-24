ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Putin's BRICS new currency could benefit gold and Bitcoin – analysts

(Kitco News) With the global de-dollarization trend accelerating, the two assets that could stand to benefit are gold and the crypto space, according to analysts. Earlier this summer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are developing a new basket-based reserve currency. "The...
CURRENCIES
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Trade#Rupee#Linus Business#Business Economics#Russian#The Reserve Bank Of India#Indian#Asian#Western#Rbi
The Independent

Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city.When he finally escaped Mariupol — whose residents endured some of the worst suffering of the war during a nearly three-month siege — he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is currently concentrated."Me before Mariupol and me after what happened: It's two different people,”...
WORLD
AFP

Pakistan's south braces for deluge from swollen northern rivers

Pakistan's flooded southern Sindh province braced Sunday for a fresh deluge from swollen rivers in the north as the death toll from this year's monsoon topped 1,000. On Sunday, the country's National Disaster Management Authority said the death toll from the monsoon rains had reached 1,033, with 119 killed in the previous 24 hours.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Desperate times need radical solutions. Even Churchill knew when it was time to tax the rich

The world has changed on energy prices, so our policy response must also change. That is what every politician should understand after the confirmation that typical bills are heading for £3,600 in October and £5,000-plus in January. Whatever they thought they came into politics for, whatever pet projects or prejudices they have, must be set aside. Their task is to avert the winter of discontent ahead.
INCOME TAX

