Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Putin's BRICS new currency could benefit gold and Bitcoin – analysts
(Kitco News) With the global de-dollarization trend accelerating, the two assets that could stand to benefit are gold and the crypto space, according to analysts. Earlier this summer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are developing a new basket-based reserve currency. "The...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit
WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Navy warships sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such operation since a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged China which regards the island as its territory.
China's military says monitoring U.S. Navy in Taiwan Strait
BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China's military said on Sunday it was monitoring U.S. Navy vessels sailing through the Taiwan Strait, maintaining a high alert and ready to defeat any provocations.
Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front
For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city.When he finally escaped Mariupol — whose residents endured some of the worst suffering of the war during a nearly three-month siege — he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is currently concentrated."Me before Mariupol and me after what happened: It's two different people,”...
Pakistan's south braces for deluge from swollen northern rivers
Pakistan's flooded southern Sindh province braced Sunday for a fresh deluge from swollen rivers in the north as the death toll from this year's monsoon topped 1,000. On Sunday, the country's National Disaster Management Authority said the death toll from the monsoon rains had reached 1,033, with 119 killed in the previous 24 hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Desperate times need radical solutions. Even Churchill knew when it was time to tax the rich
The world has changed on energy prices, so our policy response must also change. That is what every politician should understand after the confirmation that typical bills are heading for £3,600 in October and £5,000-plus in January. Whatever they thought they came into politics for, whatever pet projects or prejudices they have, must be set aside. Their task is to avert the winter of discontent ahead.
Comments / 0