WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Knights weather the storm in win over Cougars
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights beat the Newton County Cougars 42-10 to win their opener of the season. The day did not start how both teams wanted as it was pouring rain at the Kingdom. Multiple lightning delays resulted in a late kickoff, but the West Lauderdale and Newton County fans were louder than ever by leading chants to keep the spirit up.
Louisville shocks No. 8 West Point with 24-14 win in season opener
LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Wildcats shook off two disappointing early drives on the way to a 24-14 win over West Point to shock the No. 8 Green Wave in the season opener for both teams. "I was feeling good early," said Xavier Hunt. "We got some young guys, but we are hungry." Their first drive for ...
Heidelberg coach removed after fight at game
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg head football coach was removed from the stadium after a fight broke out during a Wayne County-Quitman game on Thursday, August 25. The Laurel Leader Call reported coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The […]
vicksburgnews.com
WATCH: Jimbo Nowell gets into a fight at a game
In a dramatic video that has been circling around the internet, Heidelberg Head football coach Jimbo Nowell appeared to be getting into a fistfight with another man at a football game. What started the fight is still unclear but Nowell, whose team recently won a district title, is shown to...
WDAM-TV
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month. The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted...
rtands.com
Record flooding in Mississippi leads to train derailment
Heavy rains that have been hitting the southern portion of the U.S. has now led to a train derailment east of Brandon, Miss. The train cars that were involved in the accident on Aug. 24 were carrying carbon dioxide. The derailment occurred between Highway 471 and North Street. No injuries were reported and officials believe a storm drain has washed out a portion of the tracks. Crews were on the scene trying to remedy the situation.
Flood Videos, Pictures Show Mississippi Streets Submerged
Intense weather forced a day care in Florence, Mississippi, to evacuate over 100 children and workers on Wednesday.
WDAM-TV
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding. In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:. Columbia Street, between Montague to Eupora Street. Red Moore Street. Providence Street. Klondyke Street & East Hardy (on Klondyke Street side)
WAPT
Creeks jump banks, cars hydroplane as Mississippi drenched in rain
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Some areas of Central Mississippi are expected to seeseveral inches of rain before this week's wet weather lets up. The heavy rain has forced various creeks around the Jackson area out of the banks. In some cases, the creek water has poured onto roads like State Street, just a few blocks from Meadowbrook, where drivers plowed through the high water.
Ridgeland mobile home community under mandatory evacuation
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee declared an emergency evacuation for a mobile home community in the city on Saturday, August 27. McGee said due to rising waters, Entergy will cut power at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. He said for that reason, the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community is under a mandatory evacuation. […]
Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
WAPT
Flooding affecting roadways around Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — The heavy rain has caused flooding on some roads and highways around Central Mississippi. A flash flooding emergency was declared Wednesday morning in portions of Scott County. There were reports of flooding affecting travel on Interstate 20 near the Morton exit. Tap here for traffic conditions...
WDAM-TV
Family Health’s mobile clinic to make official debut
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Family Health Center, Inc., officially will be debuting a mobile clinic that will help serve better the center’s five-county footprint. The center and Jones County Chamber of Commerce have scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon for Sept. 9 at 117 S. 11th Ave,, Laurel.
WAPT
Police chase from Ridgeland to Jackson ends in crash
JACKSON, Miss. — A police chase from Ridgeland into Jackson ended in a crash. Police were chasing a black vehicle that ran off the road Wednesday afternoon at State Street and Northside Drive. Law enforcement officers were at the scene searching the woods. A witness said they saw officers...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
WAPT
Reservoir to release more water; flooding expected in Jackson
BRANDON, Miss. — Reservoir operators are releasing more water in response tothis week's record rainfall. Some homes in northeast Jackson will likely see flooding as a result. "Hopefully there's enough time and people will believe that there's enough water coming that they need to evacuate," said John Sigman, general...
bobgermanylaw.com
Marion, MS - Elderly Driver Killed in Crash at Dale Dr and Marion Dr
Marion, MS (August 27, 2022) - An elderly man was killed during a vehicle collision on Monday, August 22nd in Marion. The incident took place at about 2:30 p.m. when, according to the Marion Police Chief, the victim was making a lefthand turn off of Marion Drive onto Dale Drive when he was struck by the driver of a northbound vehicle.
WDAM-TV
Woman sought by JCSD checks in, is safe
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A woman the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had been asked to find checked in with the department Friday afternoon to say she was safe. A few hours after asking for the public’s help, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced that 19-year-old Mary Katherine “Katie” Watts of Sandersville “contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and advised that she was safe.”
Man captured after police chase ends on Northside Drive
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Ridgeland Police Department announced a man was taken into custody after a chase on Thursday, August 25. According to Chief Brian Myers, the suspect, 26-year-old Roy Rodriquez, rammed into a patrol car and drove away prompting the chase. The chase ended in a crash on Northside Drive in Jackson. Myers said Rodriquez […]
Floodwaters wash out chunk of Mississippi highway. Officials warn of flooding dangers.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that floodwaters have washed out portions of Highway 489 in Newton County. MHP posted pictures on Twitter of a chunk of the road that was swept away by floodwaters. The highway is completely washed away. The portion of Highway 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow...
