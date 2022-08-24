Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dmtc.com
Six Quick Distaffers Will Be Buzzing Sunday in Rancho Bernardo
Six double quick fillies and mares are set to do some high stepping Sunday at Del Mar in the 51st edition of the Rancho Bernardo Handicap. The delicious distaff spin includes the defending champ in the six and a half-panel headliner; a multiple-stakes winner out of the Bob Baffert barn; a rocket ship in from New Mexico who ran the fastest six furlongs of the current meet, and an up-and-coming 3-year-old who’ll get her sternest test yet.
dmtc.com
Ron McAnally To Be Recognized Saturday at Del Mar for a Lifetime Well Spent at the Racetrack
Trainer Ron McAnally and his champion mare Bayakoa at Del Mar in 1990. Hall of Fame trainer Ron McAnally can be found in the mornings seated in a chair on the second floor balcony of his Barn I on the backside of the Del Mar racetrack. That’s been his special spot for more than 50 years. High enough to see over the fence and view the horses putting in their morning works. Very unassuming for a living legend whose career spans decades and whose accomplishments are unequaled.
coolsandiegosights.com
Drive Your Pantera Day in San Diego!
I was walking through Balboa Park near the San Diego Automotive Museum when I spied a bunch of Pantera sports cars. And the proud owners were taking a group photograph. From what I could gather, these were all members of the San Diego Panteras club. Considering the fact that only...
High School Football Roundup: Good news for La Jolla and Country Day, not so for Bishop's
La Jolla High School Football Roundup
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego
If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
coolsandiegosights.com
Carlsbad history at St. Michael’s By-the-Sea.
The fascinating history of Carlsbad includes its very first church, St. Michael’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, built in 1894. St. Michael’s By-the-Sea is located on Carlsbad Boulevard at Christiansen Way, a block south of Magee Park. During a recent adventure in San Diego’s North County, I walked around the...
msn.com
Summertime Sunset: Oceanside Photo Of The Day
OCEANSIDE, CA — Patch reader Kent Evans Wood captured this photo in Oceanside called Summertime Sunset. If you have an awesome picture of nature, playful kids, a funny pet or something unusual you happen to catch with your camera, we'd love to feature it on Patch. We're looking for high-resolution images that reflect the beauty of Oceanside and show off your unique talents. Send your photos to lisa.frost@patch.com. Be sure to include photo credit information, when and where the shot was taken, and any other details about what was going on.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two new dog parks open in San Diego
Pet owners, rejoice: Two new off-leash dog parks just opened in San Diego as the city tries to keep up with demand.
Dolche Cafe Closing in Solana Beach, Relocating to Chula Vista
Latin Fusion Cafe to Close by End of Week Then Heads South
San Diego Opens 2 New Dog Parks Just in Time for International Dog Day
Just in time for International Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks. The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.
Locals continue to lament state of La Jolla medians after quarterly review gives contractor 'standard' rating
The medians at the intersection of La Jolla Parkway, Torrey Pines Road and Hidden Valley Road — known as "The Throat" — continue to lack regular maintenance, according to La Jolla community leaders who also say they haven't seen promised reports from the city of San Diego or its contractor for the maintenance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lamesacourier.com
La Mesa park plans coming closer to fruition
Since 2012, the City of La Mesa has been dreaming up what to do with an empty lot of land, previously a county station, located at Waite Drive. After a series of community workshops in March and June, La Mesa Parks and Recreation, in coordination with Schmidt Design Group, are working to whittle down design options. According to Sue Richardson, director of community services, they are close to a finalized design concept.
San Diego, Coastal Commission reach agreement to allow enforcement of sidewalk vending rules in coastal zone
Coastal residents upset by a growing presence of sidewalk vendors may be breathing a sigh of relief in coming months, as San Diego officials said Aug. 26 that an agreement has been reached to allow enforcement of new city vending regulations in the coastal zone without a hearing by the California Coastal Commission.
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego: August 25-28
August 26-28 Stone Brewing 26th Anniversary Celebration. For Stone Brewing’s 26th anniversary, the company is hosting a weekend full of events, starting with special beer offerings and live music on August 26 at all local Stone Brewing Tap Rooms. Continuing on Saturday, the Escondido location is throwing an all-day festival starting with a rare beer session from 12-3 p.m. followed by the main festival from 3-7 p.m with beers from over 40 breweries, food and live music. The festivities finish Sunday with a second festival at Stone Brewing Liberty Station location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido.
NBC San Diego
Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society
Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day. Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
Sudberry Properties Begins Work on First Apartments at El Corazon in Oceanside
San Diego developer Sudberry Properties said Wednesday it has begun construction on Luma at El Corazon, a mixed-use apartment community with 268 luxury apartments. Luma will be the first apartment community within El Corazon, a 465-acre development on a former crystal silica mine in the heart of Oceanside. The city...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do from Aug. 25-28
Even though we're reaching the end of Summer, concerts, beer, and fun in the streets can still be found across San Diego County this weekend.
eastcountymagazine.org
ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: MASSACRE IN EL CAJON AS EAGLES SOAR OVER NORSEMEN
August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) - Whenever Granite Hills and Valhalla meet up, there’s always drama. And tonight was gonna be a doozy since both teams have one loss on the season and are hungry for a win. This year, they met on Norsemen turf in week two. Right...
Comments / 0