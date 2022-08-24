Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO