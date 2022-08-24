Read full article on original website
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren respond to American who already paid off his student loans
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and if she thinks it’s fair for those Americans who have already worked to pay off their debt.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Hogan says there's "no question" there are "some signs" of authoritarianism in the GOP
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has trips in the coming weeks planned to Iowa and New Hampshire, said on "Face the Nation" that there's "no question" that we are seeing "some signs" of authoritarianism in the GOP.
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Former Trump official John Ratcliffe discusses release of affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump, spoke to CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about the release of the redacted affidavit in the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Morell says Trump affidavit indicates "sloppiness" in the way classified documents were handled at White House
The 38-page affidavit used to justify the search warrant at former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed on Friday. Robert Costa, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent, and former acting CIA director and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell discuss the heavily redacted affidavit and what it could mean for Trump.
CBS News Battleground Tracker: GOP lead shrinks as Biden approval ticks up
Republicans head into the fall still in position to gain enough House seats for a majority, but a tumultuous summer has made their advantage appear a little smaller today — with a trend so far pointing toward narrow gains instead of a wave. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto discusses our latest Battleground Tracker poll.
DNC chair Harrison says Biden describing GOP as "semi-facism" is "calling what is what it is"
DNC chair Jaime Harrison said on "Face the Nation" that Democrats have the "momentum" heading into the 2022 midterm elections, saying abortion will be more important to voters than the economy.
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe
Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
CBS News
Republicans and Democrats sharply divided over Mar-a-Lago search
The fallout over the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence continues after the redacted affidavit authorizing the search. A CBS News poll found that 85% of Democrats believe the search was related to national security but only 20% of Republicans agree. Christina Ruffini reports.
Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Aug. 28
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," alarming information surfaces from the affidavit justifying the search of former President Trump's Florida home. Plus, the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker shows the GOP lead shrinking as Biden's approval ticks up and DNC chair Jaime Harrison and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Putin orders big buildup of Russia’s military: CBS News Flash August 26, 2022
Russian President Putin has ordered a major expansion of his country's armed forces, six months after the Ukraine invasion. NASA’s mega-rocket Artemis 1 is scheduled to blast off toward the moon Monday. And the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, will miss the entire season. He's set to have surgery on a ruptured tendon in his right foot.
Costa says there's "alarm" inside the Republican party ahead of midterms
Looking at the Senate races in 2022, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa says there's "alarm" within the Republican party, while elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto says the Senate races will be more candidate-focused.
Trump lawyers challenge released Mar-a-Lago affidavit
On Friday, the affidavit used by the FBI to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence was made public. Trump's attorneys filed court papers late on Friday arguing the newly released affidavit offers almost no information about why the search was necessary. Robert Costa has the latest.
"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Saturday, August 27, 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News," hosted by Errol Barnett.
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Aug. 28, 2022
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Major Garrett:. CBS News chief elections and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News national security contributor and former acting CIA director Michael Morell. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto. DNC chair. Jaime Harrison. Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
