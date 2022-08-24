ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
CBS News

Morell says Trump affidavit indicates "sloppiness" in the way classified documents were handled at White House

The 38-page affidavit used to justify the search warrant at former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed on Friday. Robert Costa, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent, and former acting CIA director and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell discuss the heavily redacted affidavit and what it could mean for Trump.
CBS News

Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
CBS News

Republicans and Democrats sharply divided over Mar-a-Lago search

The fallout over the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence continues after the redacted affidavit authorizing the search. A CBS News poll found that 85% of Democrats believe the search was related to national security but only 20% of Republicans agree. Christina Ruffini reports.
CBS News

Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Aug. 28

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," alarming information surfaces from the affidavit justifying the search of former President Trump's Florida home. Plus, the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker shows the GOP lead shrinking as Biden's approval ticks up and DNC chair Jaime Harrison and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
CBS News

Putin orders big buildup of Russia’s military: CBS News Flash August 26, 2022

Russian President Putin has ordered a major expansion of his country's armed forces, six months after the Ukraine invasion. NASA’s mega-rocket Artemis 1 is scheduled to blast off toward the moon Monday. And the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, will miss the entire season. He's set to have surgery on a ruptured tendon in his right foot.
CBS News

Trump lawyers challenge released Mar-a-Lago affidavit

On Friday, the affidavit used by the FBI to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence was made public. Trump's attorneys filed court papers late on Friday arguing the newly released affidavit offers almost no information about why the search was necessary. Robert Costa has the latest.
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Aug. 28, 2022

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Major Garrett:. CBS News chief elections and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News national security contributor and former acting CIA director Michael Morell. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto. DNC chair. Jaime Harrison. Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
CBS News

