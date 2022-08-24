ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Agreement#Canada#Foreign Policy#Usmca
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexican journalist killed hours after writing about official’s role in state-sponsored disappearance of 43 students

A journalist became the 15th to be killed this year when he was shot in southern Mexico on Monday. Fredid Roman was fatally shot inside his vehicle in the city of Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero state, the Associated Press reported. Mr Roman presented the programme The Reality of Guerrero, where he covered politics. Just hours before his killing, Mr Roman had posted a column online discussing former Mexico attorney general Jesús Murillo Karam’s arrest in the investigation into the disappearance and potential massacre of 43 university students in 2014, CNN en Espanol reported. In the post, Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
MILITARY
Vice

Whole Cities Are Under Siege by Narcos in Mexico

CIUDAD JUAREZ — Over the past four days, multiple Mexican cities faced an onslaught of attacks from drug cartel militias, showing the government’s continued inability to stop criminal groups from causing chaos in some of the country’s largest cities. The western states of Jalisco and Guanajuato were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally

(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy