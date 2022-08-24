A journalist became the 15th to be killed this year when he was shot in southern Mexico on Monday. Fredid Roman was fatally shot inside his vehicle in the city of Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero state, the Associated Press reported. Mr Roman presented the programme The Reality of Guerrero, where he covered politics. Just hours before his killing, Mr Roman had posted a column online discussing former Mexico attorney general Jesús Murillo Karam’s arrest in the investigation into the disappearance and potential massacre of 43 university students in 2014, CNN en Espanol reported. In the post, Mr...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO