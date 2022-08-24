Read full article on original website
wach.com
'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
SC schools have one month left to spend $54 million in federal pandemic relief funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Schools received $3 billion in federal relief funding from the pandemic, and the clock is ticking to spend it. According to the State Department of Education, $194 million has been allocated to districts and there is $54 million left for them to spend. Derek...
Top South Carolina public high schools for parent, teacher and student satisfaction
An opinion survey released by South Carolina's Department of Education shows how well parents, teachers and students are satisfied with their public high school.
WCNC
South Carolina launches program, task force to deal with teacher shortage as experts say it could get worse
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Nationwide, teachers are walking away from classrooms and not enough people are interested in filling the openings they leave behind. This is creating a crisis for districts across the country. South Carolina is launching a Teacher Recruitment and Retention Taskforce to seek solutions to the problem before it gets worse.
WIS-TV
How student loan forgiveness affects South Carolina borrowers
McMaster ceremoniously signs bill giving state employees paid family leave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bipartisan bill in a ceremonial signing Thursday that gives state employees paid family leave. The bill provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave. Employees who give birth are eligible for six weeks, while new parents who don’t give birth […]
Guide to South Carolina’s best high schools
"All factors considered, the most important variable—in or out of school—in a child's performance remains his family's education background."
WIS-TV
How Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will impact South Carolina and its economy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 30 percent of South Carolina residents with federal student loans will have their debts canceled entirely under the Biden administration’s new loan forgiveness plan, a recent study shows. The research was compiled by Student Loan Hero, which is owned by online lending marketplace LendingTree,...
The Post and Courier
US marshals arrest Columbia man wanted for allegedly firing shots at Forest Acres police
COLUMBIA — A man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at a motel in Birmingham, Ala., after a monthlong investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The marshals served the warrant on Aug. 24. The...
South Carolina veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, shoots self
Investigators said a veteran who was being evicted from a property set a building and camper on fire before shooting himself in Anderson County.
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
WOKV.com
South Carolina principal found slain in car with suspect still inside, deputies say
South Carolina principal found slain in car with suspect still inside, deputies say When deputies arrived, they found the suspected shooter in the victim's car, public records show. (NCD)
abccolumbia.com
RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Joe Cunningham and running mate Tally Casey meet with Columbia residents at local brewery
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In November, South Carolina voters will decide whether to re-elect current Governor Henry McMaster or elect former Congressman Joe Cunningham. The Democratic candidate for governor was in Columbia Thursday evening with his running mate for lieutenant governor, Tally Casey. “I think there’s one fundamental question...
This Is South Carolina's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in South Carolina.
Georgia pecan company recalling bags of walnuts sold at Walmarts in at least 3 states
ATLANTA — The South Georgia Pecan Company is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4-ounce pouches. The company says the pouches contain pecans instead of walnuts. The products were shipped between Aug. 6 and Aug. 16 to Walmarts in Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. The FDA said there are...
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell to Receive The Order of the Palmetto Award
The Lowcountry Jazz Festival and the Charleston Gaillard Center on Wednesday announced that festival founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell will receive The Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor awarded by the Governor of South Carolina at the kick-off White Party event on Friday, September 2nd, 2022. The award will be presented by state representative Joe Jefferson in a short ceremony as part of the festive evening.
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
