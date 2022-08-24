A primary school teacher from New Jersey has been hit by online trolls who claim her outfits and Instagram account are "inappropriate."The woman, who goes by the username @toyboxdollz/ online, has amassed almost a million followers. She shares photos in and outside the classroom, hiding the children's identities. The teacher's Instagram page has been inundated with people blasting her posts, with one saying: "I mean, as a teacher, why even post this?" Another said: "You’re in a classroom taking Instagram pictures with your a** out?" A third added: "I love it, but it's just not appropriate for school." Sign up...

EDUCATION ・ 18 MINUTES AGO