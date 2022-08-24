Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA
Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
whdh.com
Feast of St. Anthony underway in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the North End’s biggest events is well underway this weekend. St. Anthony’s Feast is drawing crowds to the North End to take part in festivities as the festival celebrates it’s 103rd anniversary. The annual event, which has been held in the North...
Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall
He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
reportertoday.com
First Annual Old-Tyme Summer Clambake!
On August 20th, The Town of Rehoboth put on its first annual clambake at the new Francis Farm campus. For 120 years, this historic site has been hosting clambakes for large parties and small, including three presidents! We are grateful for the opportunity to carry on this tradition! Over 150 attendees enjoyed a truly delicious menu of clams, sausage, Saugy’s, chourico, potatoes, onions and Watermelon. There was bocce and cornhole for fun and Bill Maiorano provided the music! The committee was looking for a relaxed, fun event, and I think we nailed it!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelocalne.ws
Honky Tonk Badonkadonk star to perform at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — “Chart-topping, multi-platinum country music icon, Trace Adkins, will perform” on Friday, October 7, at the Topsfield Fair, organizers announced. It will be one stop on Adkins’ “The Way I Wanna Go Tour.”. “This larger-than-life star has sold over 11 million albums and charted...
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts
Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
Talk about Gridlock – Lock on the Fortress Building Gone with the Wind
On Friday, driving rain, thunder and lots of lighting happened in Boston and was captured via social media (check out our Instagram stories). The storm was so fast and furious that it actually knocked the giant inflatable lock on the Fortress Storage Building in Dorchester onto 93. It did cause...
RELATED PEOPLE
thelocalne.ws
Column: Striking out at Crane Beach
We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
msn.com
In his return to Gillette, Kenny Chesney is his usual ray of sunshine
FOXBOROUGH — Before Friday, it had been four years since Kenny Chesney last played a show at Gillette Stadium — the longest gap between visits to Foxborough by the beach-loving country mogul since 2005. His tour-closing shows there have become a rite of passage for the end of New England summers since 2011, with the sunglasses-required optimism and catchy choruses that dominate Chesney’s setlists allowing concertgoers to savor (and create) their memories of the winding-down season. Friday’s show, which also featured performances by country-pop spitfire Carly Pearce, raucous rockers Old Dominion, and modern vocal duo Dan + Shay, was a resounding return to that annual ritual.
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
msn.com
As land gets bought up by developers, the remaining farms compete to make the best ice cream
On a hot summer day, few things satisfy as much as ice cream. But most people have never bought theirs at the place where it all begins: a dairy farm. Today, there are 110 registered dairy farms in Massachusetts, at least nine of which make their own ice cream, according to state figures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black bear spotted in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers
Dogs receive homemade dog biscuits and plush beds, among other amenities. If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers. The publication named XV Beacon the...
WCVB
Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76
RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brides.com
Best Wedding Venues in Boston
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As the largest city in New England, Boston has no shortage of incredible wedding venues. It shouldn't come as a surprise that many of them are in historic buildings and feature architectural details like exposed brick, but you'll also find modern venues and unique settings perfect for a destination wedding.
Boston Globe
For $694,900, a renovated 3-bedroom in Quincy a mile from the beach
A newly renovated home with water views has hit the market in Quincy for $694,900. The house is also a mile from the beach, but flood insurance is not required, according to the listing. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial at 568 Sea St. in the Adams Shore neighborhood moves from a...
House of the Week: $6.9 million Cape Cod house includes path to private beach, rare blue granite
New owners could soon be enjoying their own salt water pool before spending the afternoon on a private beach. A $6.9 million home located at 39 Oliver Drive in Dennis is offering all this and more. Listed by Peter Lomenzo of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, the home includes 5-bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bath and is more than 7,000 square feet.
Boston Globe
Saloniki Greek will open two new locations next month
The restaurant will expand to Back Bay and Beacon Hill. Fast-casual restaurant Saloniki Greek will be opening two new locations in Beacon Hill and Back Bay this September. The Beacon Hill restaurant will begin serving customers on Sept. 15, and the Back Bay eatery will open on Sept. 28. Saloniki already has three locations: two in Cambridge (in Harvard Square and Kendall Square) and one in the Fenway.
Comments / 0