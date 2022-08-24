ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Q97.9

Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA

Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
whdh.com

Feast of St. Anthony underway in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the North End’s biggest events is well underway this weekend. St. Anthony’s Feast is drawing crowds to the North End to take part in festivities as the festival celebrates it’s 103rd anniversary. The annual event, which has been held in the North...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall

He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
BOSTON, MA
reportertoday.com

First Annual Old-Tyme Summer Clambake!

On August 20th, The Town of Rehoboth put on its first annual clambake at the new Francis Farm campus. For 120 years, this historic site has been hosting clambakes for large parties and small, including three presidents! We are grateful for the opportunity to carry on this tradition! Over 150 attendees enjoyed a truly delicious menu of clams, sausage, Saugy’s, chourico, potatoes, onions and Watermelon. There was bocce and cornhole for fun and Bill Maiorano provided the music! The committee was looking for a relaxed, fun event, and I think we nailed it!
REHOBOTH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Honky Tonk Badonkadonk star to perform at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — “Chart-topping, multi-platinum country music icon, Trace Adkins, will perform” on Friday, October 7, at the Topsfield Fair, organizers announced. It will be one stop on Adkins’ “The Way I Wanna Go Tour.”. “This larger-than-life star has sold over 11 million albums and charted...
TOPSFIELD, MA
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts

Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
REVERE, MA
thelocalne.ws

Column: Striking out at Crane Beach

We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
IPSWICH, MA
msn.com

In his return to Gillette, Kenny Chesney is his usual ray of sunshine

FOXBOROUGH — Before Friday, it had been four years since Kenny Chesney last played a show at Gillette Stadium — the longest gap between visits to Foxborough by the beach-loving country mogul since 2005. His tour-closing shows there have become a rite of passage for the end of New England summers since 2011, with the sunglasses-required optimism and catchy choruses that dominate Chesney’s setlists allowing concertgoers to savor (and create) their memories of the winding-down season. Friday’s show, which also featured performances by country-pop spitfire Carly Pearce, raucous rockers Old Dominion, and modern vocal duo Dan + Shay, was a resounding return to that annual ritual.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title

SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black bear spotted in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WCVB

Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world

One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
BOSTON, MA
brides.com

Best Wedding Venues in Boston

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As the largest city in New England, Boston has no shortage of incredible wedding venues. It shouldn't come as a surprise that many of them are in historic buildings and feature architectural details like exposed brick, but you'll also find modern venues and unique settings perfect for a destination wedding.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

For $694,900, a renovated 3-bedroom in Quincy a mile from the beach

A newly renovated home with water views has hit the market in Quincy for $694,900. The house is also a mile from the beach, but flood insurance is not required, according to the listing. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial at 568 Sea St. in the Adams Shore neighborhood moves from a...
QUINCY, MA
Boston Globe

Saloniki Greek will open two new locations next month

The restaurant will expand to Back Bay and Beacon Hill. Fast-casual restaurant Saloniki Greek will be opening two new locations in Beacon Hill and Back Bay this September. The Beacon Hill restaurant will begin serving customers on Sept. 15, and the Back Bay eatery will open on Sept. 28. Saloniki already has three locations: two in Cambridge (in Harvard Square and Kendall Square) and one in the Fenway.
BOSTON, MA

