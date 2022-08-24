Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina Wins Season Opener Against Florida AM
In the season opener, North Carolina Strikes out Florida A&M and wins HBCU Celebration. The post North Carolina Wins Season Opener Against Florida A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFLPA Bowl On Location: Penn State Training Camp
NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella is on location across the nation for the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The next pit-stop on his scouting journey takes us to Happy Valley!
Projected UCF Defensive Depth Chart: South Carolina State
Examining the UCF defensive depth chart for the opening game versus South Carolina State.
Comments / 0