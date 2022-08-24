Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Schools Praised By Biden Administration
The Santa Fe School District was given national praise on Thursday being singled out for best practices use of federal COVID funding. Superintendent Larry Chavez participated in a national media availability with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The purpose was to highlight ways...
Rio Grande Sun
Española Raises Franchise Fee for Jemez Electric
The City of Española and Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative agreed to a franchise fee of three percent for 25 years in an agreement approved by both parties this week. The new fee represents an increase of one percent. The franchise agreement was the first to be approved between the...
bernco.gov
BernCo is Looking for Some Good Citizens
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Office of Criminal Justice and Behavioral Health Initiatives is seeking new members for a variety of committees that work in conjunction with the Behavioral Health Initiative (BHI). The committees of the BHI provide input and technical assistance for creating a regional behavioral health...
People in NM prisons often held at the wrong security level, report shows
There is technically a law library at the maximum security Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe, but someone like Michael Armendariz can’t just walk in and pull a book off the shelf. All New Mexico prisons “have legal library services,” said New Mexico Corrections Department spokesperson Carmelina Hart....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Fe Reporter
Housing in the Balance
Photographer Holly Wilder was overjoyed when she was approved for a first-floor apartment in Siler Yard Arts + Creativity Center, but the high dropped quickly to a deep low. She and other neighbors have noticed a litany of problems with moisture and noise, and when they’ve gone to management, nothing’s happened.
Federal warrant: Suspect in Española murder had accomplices
Two women are now being accused of acting as his getaway drivers, not only in the murder but in another robbery days before. Now, investigating agencies are trying to figure out how to charge the women.
Local foundation helps community impacted by fires, flooding
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The areas of San Miguel and Mora counties have been hit hard these last few months with wildfires and burn scar flooding. Now, a local foundation; the Castellano Foundation, saw a need and is filling a gap while communities wait for help from FEMA. “We felt the need, a need to help,” […]
Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The Atom
Today, Los Alamos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of about 13,200 people as of 2020 according to the census. Right now, Los Alamos is pretty much just like any other small town in the state with very little difference between it and any other settlement you can find in the remote parts of New Mexico. However, this town has a very interesting and somewhat dark history associated with the Second World War and the Cold War. The United States of America was the first nation to unlock the secret of atomic energy to produce a weapon of mass destruction known as the atomic bomb. Los Alamos was a secret town that contained a classified research laboratory. This lab was part of the Manhattan Project: a secret scientific project primarily created to develop an atomic bomb to help end the World War with a final bang. The secret town was built to house thousands of scientists, engineers, and the families of these various people. The whole point of the secrecy was to keep United States nuclear scientists and whatever work they were a part of "away from prying eyes and ears".
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
rrobserver.com
Major drug bust in Sandoval County
Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
Check out Old Man Gloom ahead of this year’s Zozobra burning
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While there is still a week away from the burning of Zozobra but Zozofest is now underway. At Zozofest people can get a first look at Old Man Gloom before he travels to Fort Marcy Park. It’s all happening on the western end of Santa Fe Place Mall. This year, the Zozobra […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
Residents in Dixon, Taos dealing with heavy floods
Small towns have gone through flooding before, but some are saying they've never seen anything like this. Water has seeped into homes, and gardens have been covered in mud, destroying plants.
AOL Corp
4Kinship, a Santa Fe Contemporary Native Fashion Boutique
For decades, Santa Fe has been a world class shopping destination for Native American art, jewelry and crafts, especially during its annual Indian Market Week. But none of its stores has been owned by a Native person until now, says Diné designer and retailer Amy Denet Deal. Last week,...
Rio Grande Sun
Senior Dining Event Returns
Starting Friday, low-income and homeless seniors in the Española valley will once again be treated to a free monthly restaurant-style dining experience at the Beatriz Martinez-Quintana Senior Center. The event, called Friday Night Dining, was started by Johnnie Mae de Schweinitz in June 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced...
KRQE News 13
Muggy start, storms push south Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
kunm.org
Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.
New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Mariposa Harvest Festival, Mountain West Brew Fest, Family Music Festivals
Event includes vendors, games, food trucks. Tickets are just $20 per person and youth 17 years and younger are free. Get your tickets now at: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com. Watermelon Mountain Jug Band playing their unique musical instruments using washtub bass, jaw harp, washboard, kazoos, jugs and various percussions as well as guitar and banjo, along with their 5-time State Champion Fiddle player. Then at 7 p.m., The Western Hers, all-female band take the stage and will bring the best in classic country tunes.
Comments / 2