ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Schools Praised By Biden Administration

The Santa Fe School District was given national praise on Thursday being singled out for best practices use of federal COVID funding. Superintendent Larry Chavez participated in a national media availability with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The purpose was to highlight ways...
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Española Raises Franchise Fee for Jemez Electric

The City of Española and Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative agreed to a franchise fee of three percent for 25 years in an agreement approved by both parties this week. The new fee represents an increase of one percent. The franchise agreement was the first to be approved between the...
ESPANOLA, NM
bernco.gov

BernCo is Looking for Some Good Citizens

Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Office of Criminal Justice and Behavioral Health Initiatives is seeking new members for a variety of committees that work in conjunction with the Behavioral Health Initiative (BHI). The committees of the BHI provide input and technical assistance for creating a regional behavioral health...
BERNALILLO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Española, NM
Espanola, NM
Government
City
Espanola, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Housing in the Balance

Photographer Holly Wilder was overjoyed when she was approved for a first-floor apartment in Siler Yard Arts + Creativity Center, but the high dropped quickly to a deep low. She and other neighbors have noticed a litany of problems with moisture and noise, and when they’ve gone to management, nothing’s happened.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#City Police#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Espa Ola S City Council#Sun
Tyler Mc.

Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The Atom

Today, Los Alamos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of about 13,200 people as of 2020 according to the census. Right now, Los Alamos is pretty much just like any other small town in the state with very little difference between it and any other settlement you can find in the remote parts of New Mexico. However, this town has a very interesting and somewhat dark history associated with the Second World War and the Cold War. The United States of America was the first nation to unlock the secret of atomic energy to produce a weapon of mass destruction known as the atomic bomb. Los Alamos was a secret town that contained a classified research laboratory. This lab was part of the Manhattan Project: a secret scientific project primarily created to develop an atomic bomb to help end the World War with a final bang. The secret town was built to house thousands of scientists, engineers, and the families of these various people. The whole point of the secrecy was to keep United States nuclear scientists and whatever work they were a part of "away from prying eyes and ears".
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Major drug bust in Sandoval County

Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
ACLU
KRQE News 13

Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
AOL Corp

4Kinship, a Santa Fe Contemporary Native Fashion Boutique

For decades, Santa Fe has been a world class shopping destination for Native American art, jewelry and crafts, especially during its annual Indian Market Week. But none of its stores has been owned by a Native person until now, says Diné designer and retailer Amy Denet Deal. Last week,...
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Senior Dining Event Returns

Starting Friday, low-income and homeless seniors in the Española valley will once again be treated to a free monthly restaurant-style dining experience at the Beatriz Martinez-Quintana Senior Center. The event, called Friday Night Dining, was started by Johnnie Mae de Schweinitz in June 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Muggy start, storms push south Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
BERNALILLO, NM
kunm.org

Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.

New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

FIVE THINGS: Mariposa Harvest Festival, Mountain West Brew Fest, Family Music Festivals

Event includes vendors, games, food trucks. Tickets are just $20 per person and youth 17 years and younger are free. Get your tickets now at: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com. Watermelon Mountain Jug Band playing their unique musical instruments using washtub bass, jaw harp, washboard, kazoos, jugs and various percussions as well as guitar and banjo, along with their 5-time State Champion Fiddle player. Then at 7 p.m., The Western Hers, all-female band take the stage and will bring the best in classic country tunes.
BERNALILLO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy