State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
Ames to build aquatic center on property with contaminated soil
AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames is moving forward with a plan to build an indoor aquatic center near an area with contaminated soil. The city council approved the location earlier this week. The Fitch Family Aquatic Center would be constructed on property currently owned by the Iowa...
German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months
Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 26, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn reacted to the decision of the Spirit Lake School District to arm some staff members by blaming Republicans. Wilburn is also a state representative from Ames and says Republicans have created a downward spiral for gun laws in the state. Democrat State Senator Herman Quirmbach of Ames says turning schools into armed camps is "just the absolute wrong way. The Spirit Lake plan would allow ten staff members who go through training to be armed. The district superintendent says statistics show quick intervention is the best way to limit the damage by a school shooter.
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
Intriguing Aircraft Lures Eyes to the Sky in Central Iowa
All eyes were focused on low-flying "mysterious" aircraft in Des Moines this week that turned out to be nothing but a routine training exercise. It may happen more frequently than we know, but it's an awesome sight when it's right from your own backyard. According to KCCI, many residents did see it Tuesday and curiously wondered what was going on.
Iowa schools experience special education teacher shortages
IOWA — School districts across the state are dealing with staffing issues as the 2022-23 school year is underway for most students. From custodial crews to bus drivers, districts are trying to find a way to keep their staff full. One job listing has been consistently staying at the top of the pack for most […]
GLBT Youth In Iowa Schools Task Force presents at Dallas Center-Grimes, but district says no records of training exist
The Iowa Standard filed an open records request with the Dallas Center-Grimes School District after GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force (Iowa Safe Schools) held professional development training. GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force has been a controversial organization. It also misused thousands of taxpayer dollars. Earlier this...
Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant
The managers of Des Moines’ Noah’s Ark restaurant have won a temporary injunction that prevents the restaurant from being sold, at least until a trial can be held next spring. In May, the owners of the real estate were enjoined from terminating the lease of the restaurant. The action had the added effect of discouraging […] The post Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New Life Ahead For Fort Dodge’s Laramar Ballroom
A Fort Dodge landmark building that once played host to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper one January night in 1959 will soon have the lights turned back on. The Laramar Ballroom has sat empty collecting dust instead of stories for years but a new owner has begun to revitalize the site as it prepares to enter a new era.
Parents weigh in on how politics have changed nonpartisan Iowa school boards
Iowa school boards are the lifeblood of the state's public school system. From overseeing public funds to setting district policy, school boards shape the decisions made for students, families and communities. "These children that go to public schools are our future. They're going to be our neighbors. They're going to...
Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports he survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday. Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure and rescued him after about an hour. Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer’s name wasn’t released.
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones fall to Witchita State in five sets
In its final match of the Rumble in the Rockies event, Iowa State fell to Wichita State in five sets. With the loss, the Cyclones currently possess a 1-2 record following their opening weekend. While the offense kept Iowa State competitive throughout the match, defensive woes ultimately cost the Cyclones....
Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’
A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa woman formerly employed by heating company faces forgery charges
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is accused of misappropriating $100,000 from her workplace. Officials say Doni Lang, of Grundy Center, was working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She faces a laundry list of forgery charges. Lang is in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
The Pants Predicts: The Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022
College football is back! Well, almost back. And with the Hawkeyes set to take the field in just over a week for their season opener in Kinnick against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, it’s time for our staff to do as we’ve asked all of you to do over the last week and put our own predictions on paper to be laughed at come season’s end.
Iowa family offers reward for information on fentanyl dealer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family is struggling with the death of their only child, 22-year-old Ciara Gilliam. "The preliminary investigation looks like an accidental overdose of fentanyl," said Robert Gilliam, Ciara's father. The Gilliams said their daughter battled addiction and paid a heavy price. They want the person...
Victory Day allows Cyclones to view the game differently
Cyclone football Victory Day made its reappearance for the first time since COVID-19 shut down most football operations. The event’s impact was clear from the start as smiles stretched across every face on the field throughout the night. The Victory Day on Friday made an appearance for the fifth...
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones respond to gain first win
Iowa State volleyball split its first two matches Friday at the Rumble in the Rockies tournament in Wyoming. In the 2022 season debut, Iowa State fell to No. 18 Creighton in straight sets. The Cyclones rebounded to capture its first victory of the season in four sets in a true road matchup with host school Wyoming.
