PHOENIX — An Arizona jail inmate died last week after corrections officers used a Taser on him multiple times while trying to subdue him, authorities said Wednesday. Wade Welch, 37, died on Aug. 16, a day after he was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex in Tucson for domestic violence and other counts, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said in a press release.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO