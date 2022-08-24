ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KTAR.com

Arizona jail inmate dies after corrections officers use Taser on him multiple times

PHOENIX — An Arizona jail inmate died last week after corrections officers used a Taser on him multiple times while trying to subdue him, authorities said Wednesday. Wade Welch, 37, died on Aug. 16, a day after he was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex in Tucson for domestic violence and other counts, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said in a press release.
ABC 15 News

Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday

TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an in-custody death at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Aug. 16 around 8 p.m. The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Wade Welch. On Aug. 15, Welch was booked into the Pima County Adult...
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Tucson families find solutions to bullying through JW

Jose and Susie’s 9-year-old son was a vibrant and energetic boy who loved attending his Arizona school. When he started feeling physically ill because a classmate was hitting him and spreading hurtful rumors, his parents knew this wasn’t an act. Their child was being bullied. As millions of...
azpm.org

Pima County constable killed

Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed while serving an eviction on Thursday. The Associated Press reported an employee of the apartment complex was also killed along with two others. Few details were available about the incident. “I am heartbroken at this terrible tragedy, and I will keep...
