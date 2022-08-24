Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Five in custody, PCSD searching for remaining suspect in James Sanchez murder
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has five of six suspects in custody for the murder of James Sanchez as of Aug. 25.
12news.com
Victims identified in deadly Tucson shooting
Four people died at an apartment complex in Tucson on Thursday. Police have identified the three victims and the suspected shooter.
TPD investigating situation that left one man dead
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed one man is dead after obvious signs of trauma. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near North Swan Road and East Speedway Boulevard.
KTAR.com
Arizona jail inmate dies after corrections officers use Taser on him multiple times
PHOENIX — An Arizona jail inmate died last week after corrections officers used a Taser on him multiple times while trying to subdue him, authorities said Wednesday. Wade Welch, 37, died on Aug. 16, a day after he was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex in Tucson for domestic violence and other counts, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said in a press release.
Constable killing: Court docs showed threat
There were warning signs a man in line for eviction could be a threat before Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay came to order him from his apartment.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Police were following suspect before officer-involved shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A police officer shot a suspect at the Circle K at the intersection of Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting is under investigation. According to Sgt. Richard Grandillas, the SWAT team...
Friends of victims in deadly shooting say gunman threatened them for months
Those killed include Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 28-year-old Angela Fox-Heath, 25-year-old Elijah Miranda, and the shooter, 24-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell.
Former TPD officer indicted by Grand Jury on manslaughter charges
Former police officer Ryan Remington, who was fired in January, is indicted on manslaughter charges for shooting a man in a wheelchair, per the TPD's Association attorney Mike Storie.
Four people killed, including constable, at Tucson apartment complex
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed four people, including a constable, were killed in a shooting yesterday morning.
KOLD-TV
Authorities look for suspect vehicle from hit-and-run crash near Nogales Highway, Aero Park Boulevard
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian. According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened sometime between...
ABC 15 News
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday
TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an in-custody death at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Aug. 16 around 8 p.m. The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Wade Welch. On Aug. 15, Welch was booked into the Pima County Adult...
Flags at all state buildings half-staff in honor of Constable Martinez
Flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 26, in honor of the innocent lives lost in today's Tucson tragedy, including Pima County Constable Deborah
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Tucson families find solutions to bullying through JW
Jose and Susie’s 9-year-old son was a vibrant and energetic boy who loved attending his Arizona school. When he started feeling physically ill because a classmate was hitting him and spreading hurtful rumors, his parents knew this wasn’t an act. Their child was being bullied. As millions of...
Tucson man sentenced to three years for dealing firearms without a license
A Tucson man is facing three years of prison for dealing firearms without a license. The man has been identified as 37-year-old Isaias Delgado. Jennifer G. Zipps, United States District
16-year-old faces second-degree murder charge in Rio Rico killing
A 16-year-old boy faces murder charges in the killing of a 72-year-old man. The suspect was found hiding in the attic of a home at 1391 Anclar Court in Rio Rico, Ariz. Friday.
azpm.org
Pima County constable killed
Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed while serving an eviction on Thursday. The Associated Press reported an employee of the apartment complex was also killed along with two others. Few details were available about the incident. “I am heartbroken at this terrible tragedy, and I will keep...
TPD: Shooting near Irvington Road
The Tucson Police Department responds to a report of a shooting near Irvington. Officers got calls reporting of shots heard and several people running from the area.
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Doug Ducey Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Following the Loss of Pima County Constable
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered state buildings to fly flags at half-staff Friday following a mass shooting in Tucson resulting in the loss of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. “The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state,” Ducey said. “Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army...
