JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Officials in Jersey Village have rescinded a boil water notice for residents, two days after it was issued. A press release shared Sunday said the public water system has "taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 28, 2022."

JERSEY VILLAGE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO