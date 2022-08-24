ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why flood-weary Houston needs more willow water holes

HOUSTON - On the near Southwest side, Houstonians can find a half dozen man-crafted lakes the banks of which are laden with wild grass and rising timber. And while a haven for walkers and bird watchers alike, the principle mission of these willow water holes is purely defensive - a 291-acre receptacle to drain the danger from a Harvey-like deluge.
Boil water notice rescinded in Jersey Village 2 days after it was issued

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Officials in Jersey Village have rescinded a boil water notice for residents, two days after it was issued. A press release shared Sunday said the public water system has "taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 28, 2022."
Speeding driver killed after falling over freeway interchange in north Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver died Friday night after crashing into a street wall in north Houston and falling over the interchange. It happened at the 11990 block of North Fwy around 11:15 p.m. That's when police said an unidentified driver in a black Mercedes was speeding southbound on North Fwy and took the interchange to the eastbound Beltway.
PTSD lingers for some Houstonians 5 years after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey was emotionally traumatic and had serious mental health impacts on many people in its path. Researchers believe half of those in heavily affected areas suffer probable Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, including their pets. Some of them are still suffering today. Rebuilding homes while reliving...
Friday Football Fever - St. Pius X Panthers and Second Baptist Eagles

HOUSTON - Before their game tonight the students and players gathered for early morning pep rallies as each school showed their spirit and determination to win to FOX 26 reporters Nate Griffin and Shelby Rose. Which school showed the most spirit? Vote for your favorite in the FOX 26 Twitter...
Police investigating double shooting in Galveston, 1 person killed

GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities in Galveston are piecing together what led up to a double shooting late Friday night, where one person died and another remains in serious condition. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but based on a press release by Galveston PD, it happened just before...
Man shot, killed in Katy; suspected gunman remains at large: HCSO

KATY, Texas - A manhunt is underway for a gunman after deputies said a man was shot and killed in Katy. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 19200 block of Golden Wave, where the Harris County Sheriff's Office was called for reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found two men who said they were shot at by an unidentified man who got off a scooter before opening fire.
Beto O'Rourke temporarily off campaign trail due to 'bacterial infection'

EL PASO, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is temporarily off the campaign trail due to a bacterial infection. In a statement released Sunday, O'Rourke says he was feeling ill on Friday and went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received IV antibiotics and rest. "While my...
Houston Police Department holds first annual job fair at Discovery Green

HOUSTON - Looking for a job? The Houston Police Department is hiring!. Officers with the Houston PD were out at Discovery Green in downtown Saturday morning for their first annual job fair. The department employs 5,100 officers and 900 civilian support staff. Chief Troy Finner was also at the expo,...
Motorcyclist killed in Huffman after getting hit by 2 vehicles, deputies say

HUFFMAN, Texas - Authorities said a motorcyclist died Saturday evening after getting hit by two vehicles in the Huffman area. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened a little after 6 p.m. in the 24500 block of FM 2100 Rd. near 1960. That's when deputies said three motorcyclists were stopped in the northbound lanes, waiting for traffic to clear a speeding Jeep Wrangler driven by a "juvenile female" rear-ended one of the riders.
Texas mass shooting victims, families join March for Our Lives rally to demand action on gun safety

AUSTIN, Texas - March for Our Lives is again gathering at the steps of the Texas State Capitol demanding action on gun safety in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting. The organization is rallying with the parents whose children were killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, as well as survivors from the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School and youth activists from across Texas.
Child shot in hand in Houston park, police investigating

HOUSTON - Houston police are now investigating after a child was shot in the hand at a park on Thursday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred at 9200 Veterans Memorial at Stuebner Airline Park. Officials said a one to two-year-old boy was shot in the...
