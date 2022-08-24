Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
Why flood-weary Houston needs more willow water holes
HOUSTON - On the near Southwest side, Houstonians can find a half dozen man-crafted lakes the banks of which are laden with wild grass and rising timber. And while a haven for walkers and bird watchers alike, the principle mission of these willow water holes is purely defensive - a 291-acre receptacle to drain the danger from a Harvey-like deluge.
Boil water notice rescinded in Jersey Village 2 days after it was issued
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Officials in Jersey Village have rescinded a boil water notice for residents, two days after it was issued. A press release shared Sunday said the public water system has "taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 28, 2022."
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston
HOUSTON - HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.
NASA sets sights on the moon for the first time in decades with Artemis launch
HOUSTON - For the first time in about 50 years, NASA is preparing for a mission to the moon. On Monday, Artemis 1 is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 8:33 a.m. The crewless test flight will use NASA’s most powerful rocket ever. "This is really the...
FOUND: Police looking for missing woman, 75, with Alzheimer's last seen in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities have found a missing woman, 75, diagnosed with Alzheimer's after she was reported missing in west Houston. Nelly Williams was last seen Saturday in the 9600 block of West View Dr. on foot, police said. Ms. Williams has been described as 5'5" with gray hair and brown eyes, weighing about 117 pounds.
Speeding driver killed after falling over freeway interchange in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver died Friday night after crashing into a street wall in north Houston and falling over the interchange. It happened at the 11990 block of North Fwy around 11:15 p.m. That's when police said an unidentified driver in a black Mercedes was speeding southbound on North Fwy and took the interchange to the eastbound Beltway.
PTSD lingers for some Houstonians 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey was emotionally traumatic and had serious mental health impacts on many people in its path. Researchers believe half of those in heavily affected areas suffer probable Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, including their pets. Some of them are still suffering today. Rebuilding homes while reliving...
Friday Football Fever - St. Pius X Panthers and Second Baptist Eagles
HOUSTON - Before their game tonight the students and players gathered for early morning pep rallies as each school showed their spirit and determination to win to FOX 26 reporters Nate Griffin and Shelby Rose. Which school showed the most spirit? Vote for your favorite in the FOX 26 Twitter...
Police investigating double shooting in Galveston, 1 person killed
GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities in Galveston are piecing together what led up to a double shooting late Friday night, where one person died and another remains in serious condition. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but based on a press release by Galveston PD, it happened just before...
Man shot, killed in Katy; suspected gunman remains at large: HCSO
KATY, Texas - A manhunt is underway for a gunman after deputies said a man was shot and killed in Katy. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 19200 block of Golden Wave, where the Harris County Sheriff's Office was called for reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found two men who said they were shot at by an unidentified man who got off a scooter before opening fire.
Houston police searching for suspect involved in at least 12 food truck robberies
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a serial food truck robbery suspect involved in at least 12 robberies in the past two weeks. Authorities said on August 13, around 10:30 a.m., victims were working at a food truck, located at the 600 block of West Gulf Bank, when they heard a gunshot.
Beto O'Rourke temporarily off campaign trail due to 'bacterial infection'
EL PASO, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is temporarily off the campaign trail due to a bacterial infection. In a statement released Sunday, O'Rourke says he was feeling ill on Friday and went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received IV antibiotics and rest. "While my...
3 shot, killed by recently evicted tenant after setting fire to nearby homes
HOUSTON - What began as calls to a house fire in southwest Houston soon turned into a deadly shooting, where an officer also shot a suspect to death. This after officers learned he set fire to nearby homes and shot residents after he was recently evicted. It happened around 1...
Houston Police Department holds first annual job fair at Discovery Green
HOUSTON - Looking for a job? The Houston Police Department is hiring!. Officers with the Houston PD were out at Discovery Green in downtown Saturday morning for their first annual job fair. The department employs 5,100 officers and 900 civilian support staff. Chief Troy Finner was also at the expo,...
Motorcyclist killed in Huffman after getting hit by 2 vehicles, deputies say
HUFFMAN, Texas - Authorities said a motorcyclist died Saturday evening after getting hit by two vehicles in the Huffman area. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened a little after 6 p.m. in the 24500 block of FM 2100 Rd. near 1960. That's when deputies said three motorcyclists were stopped in the northbound lanes, waiting for traffic to clear a speeding Jeep Wrangler driven by a "juvenile female" rear-ended one of the riders.
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center partners with Dunkin’ to provide 25,000 vouchers for donors
HOUSTON - Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center offered Houston donors a sweet deal throughout the month of August by providing about 25,000 Dunkin' vouchers throughout the month of August. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: American Red Cross reports national blood crisis, urges donations amid shortage. Those who donate blood would receive a voucher...
Texas mass shooting victims, families join March for Our Lives rally to demand action on gun safety
AUSTIN, Texas - March for Our Lives is again gathering at the steps of the Texas State Capitol demanding action on gun safety in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting. The organization is rallying with the parents whose children were killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, as well as survivors from the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School and youth activists from across Texas.
Spring daycare center leaves child alone on a bus, driver quits as state officials investigate
SPRING, Texas - A family in Spring has pulled their children from a daycare program after state officials told them their 5-year-old was left on a bus for nearly an hour. Jerry Murphy says on August 22, his son woke up inside the empty school bus. It was parked towards the front of the Kroger parking lot on the 18000 block of Kuykendahl Road.
Child shot in hand in Houston park, police investigating
HOUSTON - Houston police are now investigating after a child was shot in the hand at a park on Thursday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred at 9200 Veterans Memorial at Stuebner Airline Park. Officials said a one to two-year-old boy was shot in the...
