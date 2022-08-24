Pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja will shortly be playing at the Beethoven festival in Bonn, the composer’s birthplace, so it was something of a coup for the Machynlleth festival to have secured her for the same programme, namely the last three of his 32 sonatas, the triptych that constitutes a pinnacle of the repertoire. Machynlleth can claim to have been the ancient capital of Wales and, such was the calibre of this particular evening, the town certainly felt like a cultural capital.

MUSIC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO