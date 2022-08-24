Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uga.edu
Innovators tackle challenges facing college students at UGA Innovation District Design Sprint
A three-person team of University of Georgia undergraduates from both the Terry College of Business and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences claimed the top prize in an annual competition that challenged students to design the ideal campus workspace. The Summer Design Sprint was sponsored by the College of...
uga.edu
Athens artist creates benches to honor Holmes and Hunter
A portion of the funds from the Presidential Task Force on Race, Ethnicity and Community funded the project. Renowned artist and Athens native Harold Rittenberry Jr. was there the day Charlayne Hunter (now Hunter-Gault) and Hamilton Holmes arrived at the University of Georgia. He had just left his girlfriend’s house on the east side of Athens and was walking through downtown when he saw two vehicles pull up in front of the Arch with an unruly crowd pressing in on the cars.
Comments / 0