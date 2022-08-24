Alum Sesha Joi Moon ‘working with purpose and on purpose’ as leader of diversity, equity and inclusion at U.S. Capitol

The Latin Jazz and Salsa Show Festival at Dogwood Dell. An afternoon of listening to Latin Jazz and Salsa in a beautiful setting seems like a pretty darn good idea to me. “The Latin Jazz and Salsa Show” was created and first produced on April 6, 2005, in the city of Richmond, Virginia, as the Latin Jazz Show. Initially, the founder and host, “The Voice of Latin Jazz” Luis “Sweet Lou” Hidalgo, was interested in buying advertising time on a local radio station in the Richmond area for his family-owned and operated plumbing company, Master and Sons Plumbing. While he was inquiring about buying advertising time, a conversation was struck up between the station owner, Mr. Brown, and Mr. Hidalgo, about buying air time, not just advertising time. With no radio experience under his belt, but substantial knowledge of Latin music, Mr. Hidalgo decided to take on this new venture, and so the Latin Jazz Show was born, airing for the first time on April 6, 2005, on WCLM 1450 AM in the city of Richmond, Virginia. In November 2012, the name of the show was changed to “The Latin Jazz & Salsa Show with ‘Sweet Lou’ Hidalgo” and continues to be a hit to this day. The Latin Jazz & Salsa festival in Richmond, Virginia is a by-product of the show and is held annually in Richmond, showcasing international, national, and local Latin music recording artists.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO