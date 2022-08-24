Alum Sesha Joi Moon ‘working with purpose and on purpose’ as leader of diversity, equity and inclusion at U.S. Capitol

Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference
Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the...
styleweekly.com
A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)
A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
Saint Gertrude High celebrates 100 years, launches new building campaign
Saint Gertrude High School in Richmond celebrated 100 years Friday with an event that kicked off a fundraising campaign.
VCU awarded $1.3 million for post-baccalaureate program
According to the university, the grant will fund the Robert E. McNair Post-baccalaureate Achievement Program, which assists low-income people, first-generation college students and people with disabilities through the academic pipeline from middle school to postgraduate programs. VCU is one of three Virginia universities to receive the grant.
How Leading Our Ladies is helping young women thrive in Richmond
Leading Our Ladies is a Richmond-based group on a mission to help African American girls navigate the opportunities and challenges of life.
DTLR providing free haircuts, backpacks to Richmond students
Retailer DTLR will be hosting a pop-up barber shop outside of their location at 4640 North Southside Plaza from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. In addition to haircuts, the store will be giving out free haircuts and mental wellness supplies.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
Raleigh News & Observer
Black Wall Streets: Richmond, Virginia
Affectionately nicknamed “The Harlem of the South,” Jackson Ward, a neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia, was the home of Black culture, commerce and family life in the city’s post-reconstruction period. The neighborhood’s famed Hippodrome Theater hosted the likes of Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald and the nation’s first Black female bank founder, Maggie L. Walker of St. Luke Penny Savings, called it home.
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
Henrico Schools down to 175 teacher vacancies
As Henrico County public schools enter a new school year, teacher vacancies remain a problem, but less of one than a few weeks ago. The school system is currently 95% staffed, with 175 teacher vacancies countywide. Some of those empty positions are being filled by substitute teachers, while others are being filled by school staff members in non-teaching positions who hold teaching certificates. Some teachers are being paid to cover extra class periods until a permanent teacher is found. All classes will be staffed on Monday’s first day of school, Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell announced at Thursday’s school board meeting.
EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia
I continue to engage people about 1619 and the real story behind Black life in that region because of joyful moments from my childhood and because I am determined to share the truth as opposed to works that are founded on inaccurate history and selective, biased memories. The post EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia appeared first on The Washington Informer.
VCU Police handing out free bike locks to students, faculty
According to a tweet from VCU Police, officers from the department will be at the Compass, located near the intersection of Park Avenue and North Cherry Street on VCU's Monroe Park Campus, handing out U-locks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
Virginia man known worldwide for his slingshot skills: 'It was a gift'
Videos of Mone Waller's trick shots have gained him a loyal following. His skills have even carried him around the world, competing in England and Asia.
Fairfax leaders, AG Miyares call for changes after middle school counselor scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County leaders and Virginia’s Attorney General are calling for changes after a counselor convicted of sexually soliciting a minor stayed employed at a middle school years after his arrest. New Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid fired former Glasgow Middle School Counselor Darren...
rvahub.com
Weekend Radar: Latin Jazz and Salsa, Kickers, Chesterfield County Fair. Outdoor Flea Market
The Latin Jazz and Salsa Show Festival at Dogwood Dell. An afternoon of listening to Latin Jazz and Salsa in a beautiful setting seems like a pretty darn good idea to me. “The Latin Jazz and Salsa Show” was created and first produced on April 6, 2005, in the city of Richmond, Virginia, as the Latin Jazz Show. Initially, the founder and host, “The Voice of Latin Jazz” Luis “Sweet Lou” Hidalgo, was interested in buying advertising time on a local radio station in the Richmond area for his family-owned and operated plumbing company, Master and Sons Plumbing. While he was inquiring about buying advertising time, a conversation was struck up between the station owner, Mr. Brown, and Mr. Hidalgo, about buying air time, not just advertising time. With no radio experience under his belt, but substantial knowledge of Latin music, Mr. Hidalgo decided to take on this new venture, and so the Latin Jazz Show was born, airing for the first time on April 6, 2005, on WCLM 1450 AM in the city of Richmond, Virginia. In November 2012, the name of the show was changed to “The Latin Jazz & Salsa Show with ‘Sweet Lou’ Hidalgo” and continues to be a hit to this day. The Latin Jazz & Salsa festival in Richmond, Virginia is a by-product of the show and is held annually in Richmond, showcasing international, national, and local Latin music recording artists.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
Richmond teacher 'insulted' by focus on poor SOL scores: 'It's very degrading'
Data from the Virginia Department of Education revealed less than 40% of all Richmond Public Schools (RPS) students passed in writing, science, history and math this past year.
NBC12
City of Richmond working to help feed families amid rising inflation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As inflation soars, families are turning to food banks and food giveaways to make ends meet. The Richmond City Justice Center offers a food giveaway every month. They’re saying the giveaway is especially needed right now. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that consumer prices...
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31
The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
