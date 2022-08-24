Andor has released the first clip from the Star Wars series. Fans on Disney+ have been eagerly awaiting the newest show in the franchise. As the big premiere date in September draws nearer, Lucasfilm will probably begin to pull back the curtain even more. The definite beginning of this journey starts with this clip posted to the official Star Wars channels. Both Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgard's characters discuss how stealing from the Empire functions. Maybe it might be a little easier than previously believed? But, there's still plenty of danger lurking around every corner. Rogue One fans have to be over the moon that they're getting more of these characters in any way, shape or form after the movie's debut. It seems like there are big plans for Cassian Andor over at Lucasfilm. Check out the clip for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO