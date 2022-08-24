Read full article on original website
John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
In Entertainment: More Gender Neutral Awards, Britney x Elton Collab & John Boyega
Spirit Awards ChangesThe 2023 Independent Spirit Awards are getting revamped, and this time, all of the categories will be gender neutral. Some of the changes in the film categories include best lead performance and best supporting performance. On the TV side of things, best lead performance in a scripted series and best supporting performance in a scripted series are among the changes. The award show becomes the latest to switch to gender-neutral formatting. Britney x Elton It's been about six years since Britney Spears last released music, but fans are just two days away from a new project. Spears and Elton John's...
John Boyega has some ideas for how The Rise of Skywalker should've ended
If you've ever wished the Star Wars sequel trilogy could've ended a little differently … you're not the only one. Star Wars: The Force Awakens turned John Boyega into a breakout star in 2015, and his character Finn quickly became a fan favorite — a kind, curious hero who evolves from conscripted stormtrooper to Resistance leader. But as the trilogy progressed, some fans criticized Finn's on-screen arc, arguing that his character was sidelined and underutilized, especially after his promising debut in The Force Awakens. The third and final film, 2019's Rise of Skywalker, was dismally received, featuring unresolved plot points and earning some of the series' worst-ever reviews.
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
New Avatar Trailer Released Ahead of Return to Theaters
20th Century Studios has revealed a new trailer for Avatar, celebrating the original film's return to theaters in September. The record-breaking first Avatar film by James Cameron is being re-released in theaters with remastered picture and sound on September 23rd. Theaters will screen Avatar in 4K High Dynamic Range. Producer Jon Landau announced Avatar's return to theaters at CinemaCon in April. Director James Cameron has been hard at work on bringing Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 to theaters. CinemaCon also delivered the news that Avatar 2 now has the official title Avatar: The Way of Water.
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Trailer Released
Disney+ has released an announcement trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the production of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will stream on the platform beginning on September 8. Tracing the journey to bringing Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan back to fans for the first time since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the documentary is one of a number of Disney+ Day releases, including Marvel's latest blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder. The Obi-Wan documentary will give Star Wars fans more content following Disney+'s recent decision to delay Andor slightly.
The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer description, cast, plot, and more
The Mandalorian season 3 now has a release window
Fact Check: Star Wars' Mark Hamill Shares Florida 'Banned Book List'
Star Wars' Mark Hamill tweeted a list of Florida's "banned books" which included Lord of the Rings.
Jack Quaid Hopes to be Rare Star Trek Actor That Also Appears in Star Wars
Though the rivalry between Star Trek and Star Wars isn't quite what it once was decades ago, the fact that both franchises are probably at their biggest points in terms of overall output is good for everyone, especially actors. Though The Boys star Jack Quaid mostly just lends his voice to Trek, playing the part of Brad Boimler in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, he'll make his live-action debut on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, taking part in a crossover between the two shows. Speaking in a new interview Quaid has ambitions for making the live-action leap to another galaxy far, far away too.
First Star Wars: Andor Clip Released
Andor has released the first clip from the Star Wars series. Fans on Disney+ have been eagerly awaiting the newest show in the franchise. As the big premiere date in September draws nearer, Lucasfilm will probably begin to pull back the curtain even more. The definite beginning of this journey starts with this clip posted to the official Star Wars channels. Both Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgard's characters discuss how stealing from the Empire functions. Maybe it might be a little easier than previously believed? But, there's still plenty of danger lurking around every corner. Rogue One fans have to be over the moon that they're getting more of these characters in any way, shape or form after the movie's debut. It seems like there are big plans for Cassian Andor over at Lucasfilm. Check out the clip for yourself down below.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation’ on Disney+, A Goofy Sorta Sequel to ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’
If you’d just defeated The First Order and a suddenly-back-on-the-scene Emperor Palpatine, you’d need a vacation, too. And that’s where Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+ kicks off, with Lego versions of Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewy and the droids kicking back for a little R&R after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Wait, there are vacations in a galaxy far, far away? Just go with it…
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Is Din Djarin's Shot at Redemption, Producers Tease
Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally returning for a third season next year, and this December will mark two years since the second season came to an end. While we did get to see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, Star Wars fans are eager to see the dynamic duo back on their own series. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption.
Star Wars: Andor Star Says Series Won't Feature Jedi
While the upcoming Star Wars: Andor series is set to feature some familiar figures from the galaxy far, far away, one thing from the franchise that audiences shouldn't expect to be seeing are Jedi, according to star Diego Luna. When Rogue One: A Star Wars Story landed in theaters, viewers knew the film wouldn't be exploring the Skywalker family, yet we saw characters who were at least somewhat attuned to the ways of the Force, with Luna's recent comments implying that the figures in the series will be more grounded and accessible. Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.
Diego Luna & Genevieve O'Reilly Spill on ‘Star Wars’ Prequel ‘Andor’ (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly about their new “Star Wars” prequel “Andor,” premiering September 21 on Disney+. Diego said he thought it was “a great idea” to have a prequel series about Cassian Andor. He said, “We know what this character is capable of doing but we don’t know why and how he got there.”
Star Wars: Ahsoka Creator Calls Series "Everything I Could Hope For"
No Star Wars character has had quite the impact as Ahsoka Tano, with the fan-favorite Jedi becoming a prolific hero following her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After an array of appearances in animation, live-action, and various tie-in media, Tano is set to get her own live-action solo story in the form of a Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ series, which is currently in production. In a recent interview with Dagobah Dispatch, Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni provided a pretty epic update about how production on the series is going, and called the experience "everything I could hope for."
Andor creator says 'forensic manifesto' he sent Lucasfilm unintentionally shaped the show's storyline
While his series might be set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Andor creator Tony Gilroy still wanted his upcoming Rogue One prequel to be very accessible and down-to-earth. After discovering what Lucasfilm initially had in store for the upcoming Disney+ show, Gilroy — who was...
George Lucas’s original Star Wars ending was really bleak
The ending to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi was almost very, very dark. In an early ideas session with Star Wars movie co-writer Lawrence Kasdan, who also penned The Empire Strikes Back, Lucas brought up the idea that Luke’s story could end with him becoming the new incarnation of Darth Vader.
Watch: Lucasfilm releases a one-minute clip from ‘Andor’
The majority of the galaxy far, far away fandom could care less about what a character from Rogue One got up to before he became a hero of the Rebellion. But as we inch closer to the release of Andor on Disney Plus, it seems that audiences are getting more and more hyped for Tony Gilroy’s new Star Wars outing, and with good reason, too.
