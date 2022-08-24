ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Jersey Homegrow Protest Held at Senate Prez Scutari’s Office

Sativa Cross cannabis activists held a New Jersey homegrow protest outside the Clark district office of Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union). Little progress has been on the adult-use bill and medical New Jersey homegrow bill S 353 sponsored by State Senator Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) or the medical homegrow bill for a limited number of plants S 342 sponsored by State Senator Troy Singleton (D-Burlington).
WHYY

New Jersey seeks to pass its own Voting Rights Act

New Jersey lawmakers want to pass legislation that sponsors said would ensure elections in the state are secure and fair for historically marginalized groups and “future generations of voters.”. Next month, Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer) said she plans to introduce a statewide measure inspired by the federal “John Lewis...
New Jersey 101.5

New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’

Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
New Jersey 101.5

5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
New Jersey 101.5

Lock up weed, but not guns, says NJ lawmaker

A New Jersey assemblyman who voted against locking up guns to protect children is now sponsoring a bill to force New Jersey residents to lock up any cannabis products. The legislation from Asm. Kevin Rooney, R-Wyckoff, would require state residents to place any cannabis products in a locked container. "If...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ jury selection reforms begin in September with pilot program

New Jersey is launching a pilot program, in select counties, that will largely shift the way a prospective jury pool is whittled down before the start of a trial. With the program that starts on Sept. 1 in Middlesex, Bergen, and Camden counties, attorneys will have the option to lead the questioning of potential jurors, instead of letting the show be run by the judge that's presiding over the case.
msn.com

Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes

Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
Hudson Reporter

Your wasted tax dollars – contact officials

Are you going to permit North Bergen to commercially redevelop multiple large properties which could be used instead to build a safe, permanent preschool on, instead of continuing to send children to preschool in 17 aged, unsafe trailers?. These trailers (“Temporary Classroom Units/TCUs”) have been situated in Braddock Park in...
Gothamist

NJ says 30 landlords broke new law barring discrimination against tenants with criminal pasts

New Jersey's Office of the Attorney General cited 30 landlords it says violated a new law protecting people with criminal pasts from housing discrimination. The landlords could avoid serious fines if they change their practices. The Fair Chance in Housing Law took effect earlier this year to make it easier for residents with criminal records to find homes. [ more › ]
NJ.com

Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
New Jersey 101.5

A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home

A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
