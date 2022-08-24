Read full article on original website
New Jersey Homegrow Protest Held at Senate Prez Scutari’s Office
Sativa Cross cannabis activists held a New Jersey homegrow protest outside the Clark district office of Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union). Little progress has been on the adult-use bill and medical New Jersey homegrow bill S 353 sponsored by State Senator Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) or the medical homegrow bill for a limited number of plants S 342 sponsored by State Senator Troy Singleton (D-Burlington).
New Jersey seeks to pass its own Voting Rights Act
New Jersey lawmakers want to pass legislation that sponsors said would ensure elections in the state are secure and fair for historically marginalized groups and “future generations of voters.”. Next month, Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer) said she plans to introduce a statewide measure inspired by the federal “John Lewis...
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
Doherty could take office as surrogate as early as November 21, if he wins general election
The winner of the November 2022 election for Warren County Surrogate can take office around Thanksgiving, setting up a likely December special election convention for State Senate in the 23rd legislative district. “The new surrogate will in fact be sworn-in immediately after the election is certified,” said John Donnadio, the...
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
Power & Politics Full Show: Student loan debt forgiveness; New Jersey’s gas tax in flux?; bail reform
Alex Zdan and guests discuss President Biden’s long-awaited decision on student debt, the state’s gas tax and Paterson's Democratic Mayor Andre Sayegh joins to the show to discuss crime, the Democratic Party and his future plans.
The NJEA Went Down to Georgia to Find Extremist Parent Because There Were None in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – We all know how the old song goes. The devil went down...
Lock up weed, but not guns, says NJ lawmaker
A New Jersey assemblyman who voted against locking up guns to protect children is now sponsoring a bill to force New Jersey residents to lock up any cannabis products. The legislation from Asm. Kevin Rooney, R-Wyckoff, would require state residents to place any cannabis products in a locked container. "If...
30 people died when Ida hit N.J. a year ago, yet state has not installed emergency flood rules
Three months ago, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration briefed environmentalists, local leaders, and developers on a plan to install emergency rules for new construction in flood-prone inland parts of New Jersey — areas that were battered last summer by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, an event that killed 30 people in the state.
Did a flawed pandemic tool lead to more deaths among Blacks, Hispanics? N.J. docs call for answers.
One of the critical diagnostic tools used during the coronavirus pandemic failed to detect dangerously low oxygen levels in darker-skinned COVID-19 patients, according to recent research, alarming New Jersey doctors who call for the sobering problem to be addressed. A flaw in pulse oximeters led health care providers to delay...
Forget Student Loans, Powerful Shore Republican Fat Cat Had $196,000 COVID Loan Forgiven
TOMS RIVER, NJ – As Republicans push back on student loan debt forgiveness, one prominent...
New Jersey’s back-to-school sales tax holiday starts. Experts aren’t thrilled
Tax experts cast doubt on whether the state's upcoming 10-day sales tax holiday will actually help consumers. The post New Jersey’s back-to-school sales tax holiday starts. Experts aren’t thrilled appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Pipe down! Staten Island is fed up with disruptions from parties in NJ
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
NJ jury selection reforms begin in September with pilot program
New Jersey is launching a pilot program, in select counties, that will largely shift the way a prospective jury pool is whittled down before the start of a trial. With the program that starts on Sept. 1 in Middlesex, Bergen, and Camden counties, attorneys will have the option to lead the questioning of potential jurors, instead of letting the show be run by the judge that's presiding over the case.
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
Your wasted tax dollars – contact officials
Are you going to permit North Bergen to commercially redevelop multiple large properties which could be used instead to build a safe, permanent preschool on, instead of continuing to send children to preschool in 17 aged, unsafe trailers?. These trailers (“Temporary Classroom Units/TCUs”) have been situated in Braddock Park in...
NJ says 30 landlords broke new law barring discrimination against tenants with criminal pasts
New Jersey's Office of the Attorney General cited 30 landlords it says violated a new law protecting people with criminal pasts from housing discrimination. The landlords could avoid serious fines if they change their practices. The Fair Chance in Housing Law took effect earlier this year to make it easier for residents with criminal records to find homes. [ more › ]
Don’t discriminate against tenants with criminal records, N.J. warns 30 landlords
Authorities have put 30 landlords across New Jersey on notice that they’re running afoul of a landmark law barring housing providers from asking about criminal history on applications in most cases, the state’s acting attorney general said Thursday. The Fair Chance in Housing Act, which Gov. Phil Murphy...
Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home
A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
