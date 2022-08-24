Read full article on original website
Related
Volm captures super late models finale as Mondeik completes rare SPS three-peat
WAUSAU, Wis. (Aug. 25) – The number three was a good one for both Justin Mondeik and Travis Volm on Season Championship Night at State Park Speedway. Mondeik joined some exclusive company at the track with his third consecutive Auto Select Super Late Models pres. by C-Tech championship, while Volm picked up his third feature win of the season, holding off Mondeik on the final night of weekly racing at the Rib Mountain quarter-mile for 2022.
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
947jackfm.com
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol Investigating Kuyoth’s Klassics
STRATFORD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Officers with both the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol conducted an investigation today at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford. WAOW TV reports that officers conducted multiple interviews and searches at three locations beginning at 8 AM Thursday. The nature of the...
UPMATTERS
WI State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
WSAW
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
RELATED PEOPLE
wearegreenbay.com
Bat found in a Waupaca County park tests positive for rabies
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bat that was found in a Clintonville park on August 20 tested positive for rabies. Waupaca County Public Health states that it has been in contact with people who were believed to be exposed but asks that anyone else who believes to have had contact with the bat to contact their medical provider.
Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
wearegreenbay.com
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
WSAW
Classic car business in Stratford under investigation
Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Firehouse, Hyde rock the 400 Block to benefit Peyton's Promise. Firehouse Prepares to Rock 400 Block 8/24/2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV
Downforce Motorsports opens unique Northwoods dealership that specializes in Superformance collectibles
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Downforce Motorsports in Minocqua is opening a specialty dealership that focuses on the Superformance automaker, and the dealership is trying to put a new spin on the vintage car market. For car enthusiasts, they sell cars that have been featured in movies like Ford vs. Ferrari and tv shows such as Jay Leno’s garage.
cwbradio.com
Two People Fraudulently Purchase Over $28,000 Worth of Items From Mall Furniture in Marshfield
On August 24th, Marshfield Police Officers received a report that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture in Marshfield and fraudulently purchased various furniture items. On August 23rd, the individuals purchased $15,054 worth of furniture and loaded it into a white Penske truck. The individuals returned the following day...
spmetrowire.com
After 700+ attempts to find counsel, county may be on the hook for Kluck attorney
Portage Co. taxpayers may end up having to pay the legal fees for a Stevens Point man with a lengthy criminal record.
Wausau man accused of repeatedly assaulting pre-teen
A 41-year-old Wausau man is facing criminal charges after accusations surfaced that he repeatedly assaulted a young girl over a five-year span, beginning when she was 10 years old. Joshua C. Wells was charged Aug. 25 in Marathon County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child after the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
947jackfm.com
Football games canceled after blowout loss
KESHENA, WI (WSAU) – After opening their football season with two blowout losses, Menominee Indian High School is canceling most of their remaining games. Their season began with a 76-0 loss to Auburndale. This week they lost to Waupun, 58-0. The school will drop all of its football games...
Comments / 0