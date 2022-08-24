Read full article on original website
KLTV
Angelina County Ag News: How to tackle fire ants this fall
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With recent rainfall seeming to bring fire ants back to the surface of the soil, I’ve been getting some questions about them recently. At a church youth event earlier this week, adult volunteers had to mark the mounds outside so that the kids didn’t accidentally get in them as they were playing.
KLTV
Health and safety violations lead to shutdown of Woodville motel
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A motel that’s operated for over 70 years in Woodville is no longer open to business. It comes after it’s violated several health and safety codes. The problems were first brought to light after several fires broke out at the Willis Motel, and brought...
Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas
A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
The Texas State Railroad Powers the Small Town of Rusk
The Texas State Railroad has long been a cornerstone of Rusk. Prisoners from the now-defunct Rusk Penitentiary completed the 25-mile line in the early 1900s, providing an outlet for timber, cotton, and iron ore, and connecting Rusk to larger regional railroads. Today, visitors board the train’s restored vintage cars for scenic Piney Woods trips that run between Palestine and Rusk, which is the Cherokee County seat. Sightseers in Rusk and surrounding towns are also likely to see public murals created by Odessa Helm. A native of Rusk, Helm worked as a sign language interpreter for Tyler Junior College for three years before deciding last year to pursue her passion for art full time. She has painted a variety of imaginative murals in her hometown and in neighboring places like Alto, Bullard, Jacksonville, Palestine, and Tyler.
Woman gets out safely, 2 cats die in Lufkin house fire
LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin homeowner and two of her cats made it out of a house fire safely but her two other cats died Thursday afternoon. The city of Lufkin said in a statement that firefighters responded to a mobile home fire off Lotus Lane Drive in the Iverness Mobile Home Park around noon.
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
East Texas News
Wildfire leads to arson arrest
TRINITY — A resident of The Woodlands faces felony arson charges for a fire that damaged structures on Brown Lane near Westwood Shores on Aug. 16. Jerome Bernard Toenjes, 67, is facing a charge of arson of a building recklessly damaging a building belonging to another. Sheriff Woody Wallace...
inforney.com
Burn Ban is lifted for Rusk County
County hires independent contractor for legal services. Monday afternoon during a special session of the Commissioners Court Rusk County Judge Joel Hale lifted the burn ban as a result of much need rain. “Precautions should be taken when burning large debris or trash piles,” said Terry Linder, Rusk County Fire...
KLTV
Boil Water notice rescinded for all Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 customers
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County residents who customers of Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 no longer need to boil water prior to personal consumption. Angelina County FWSD No. 1 has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Friday. Angelina County FWSD No. 1 serves water customers in the Cedar Grove Community, approximately 1 mile north of the City of Lufkin along FM 2251. A map of the District’s service area can be found at www.acfwater.org/district-map.html.
Dry pastures force Texas ranchers to slaughter ever more cows
CROCKETT, Texas — With almost all of Texas in drought, ranchers are sending ever more cattle off to slaughter, a trend likely to increase beef prices over the long term due to dwindling supply from the largest cattle region in the United States. Since mid-July, more than 93% of...
KLTV
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Grove ISD to drop mascot
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’ governing body, the Tribal Council, signed a resolution this week asking a Texas school district to stop using its mascot. Port Neches-Groves uses The Indians as its mascot. The logo is emblazoned on the front of the high school, as...
Southeast Texas prison inmate's death initially called suicide, now ruled homicide
WOODVILLE, Texas — The death of an inmate at a Texas prison near Woodville earlier this month that was initially thought to be suicide has now been ruled a homicide. Justin Levi Galloway, 42, was pronounced dead in his cell at the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville on August 5, 2022, by Tyler County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Jim Moore.
Texas alleged catalytic converter theft ring busted, items stolen were worth $2.7 million
Nearly $3 million worth of catalytic converters have been found in Pearland and Fresno as authorities from several agencies found more than a thousand converters, worth $2.7 million.
Pedestrian killed in Tyler auto-pedestrian crash on S Broadway Ave.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials have identified a pedestrian who died following a Tyler auto-pedestrian crash on S Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive. Cristian Vavich, 35 of Tyler, was walking across S Broadway Avenue from the area of Whataburger when a Toyota truck swerved in an attempt to miss him “but was unable to,” […]
Lufkin ISD Receives Multimillion-Dollar GEAR UP Grant
A lot of folks have their minds on high school football today, and rightly so. However, the Lufkin Independent School District has just released some great news. Lufkin ISD has once again been awarded a highly competitive discretionary grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The district was notified via email of the multimillion-dollar grant that will be in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin).
kjas.com
Pearson’s new to Jasper, but old pros in funeral preparation business
Pearson’s Cemetery Service may be fairly new to Jasper, but they’ve been around for a while in the funeral preparation business. Owned by Mark & Rachel Pearson, the business has been operating in Hemphill since 2009, and they opened their second location here in Jasper in 2020. Before...
Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?
Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
Lawsuit filed to remove Angelina County Commissioner from office dismissed, officials say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – After being sued in January, a lawsuit requesting the removal from office of Angelina County Commissioner Precinct 3 Terry Pitts has been dismissed, according to officials. Officials said the case was nonsuited, determined to have insufficient evidence, by the Assistant Texas Attorney General assigned to the case. The lawsuit alleged Pitts […]
KFDM-TV
Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation
WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested
We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
