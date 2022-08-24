News & Announcements

Construction is now underway on Hillsboro’s first inclusive park and playground, expected to open in late summer/fall 2023!

Located behind Hidden Creek Community Center, west of 53rd Avenue Community Park, the new park will offer an array of amenities for people of all ages and abilities.

The 11-acre park’s dynamic design includes five distinct spaces, connected by looped walking paths and extensive landscaping:

An entry plaza with restroom

A large, fenced play area featuring a custom, oversized Friendly Giant

A flexible activity lawn (open space for future aquatics center)

Fitness & games for intergenerational fun

A picnic area with a nearby hammock zone

Woods Gone Wild

Based on community input, the design concept for the park is Woods Gone Wild, inspired by the grove of mature trees on site.

The project preserves over 90% of the trees in the grove.

43 trees were removed to improve the forest’s health and accommodate the park’s design.

14 trees in poor health were turned into snags, which provide excellent wildlife habitat.

200+ new trees will be planted in the park, and the tree species were selected for climate resiliency and seasonal beauty.

September and October: Site grading will continue, utilities will be laid, and restroom and picnic shelters will be framed.

Late October: Some lawn areas will be planted.

Follow construction updates on the project’s website.