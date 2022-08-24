Read full article on original website
South Florida eating places coming quickly
On the subject of meals, South Florida is a good place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Under, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one through the pandemic, proprietor and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fats Boyz is predicted to debut its second storefront in mid-September inside the previous Charlie’s Fish Fry & Seafood east of Federal Freeway (subsequent to Hillsboro Sq. plaza). The brand new pit-stop marks Holston-Jones’ homecoming to Deerfield Seaside, the place he closed his flagship — inside a trailer with a crimson caboose connected — pre-pandemic. His barbecue serves dry-rubbed St. Louis spare ribs kissed with hickory and spice, Texas-style brisket and smoked lean pastrami. His Fort Lauderdale outpost on Cypress Creek Street stays in operation, as does a meals truck. 1200 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Seaside; FatBoyzBarbecue.com.
Broward, Palm Beach restaurants worthy of Michelin Guide star treatment
Finally, after years of Floridians speculating which of our restaurants would hold up to international acclaim, the Michelin Guide arrived here earlier this year to set the record straight. The mysterious, unnamed judges picked 15 restaurants to receive what many say is the highest honor in the business, a coveted...
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Miami New Times
Miami Spice for Carnivores: Craving Steak? Here Are Five Restaurants Serving Beef Without Upcharges
It's almost difficult to believe, but Miami Spice 2022 is halfway done. The annual dining deal promotion that offers discounted brunch, lunch, and dinner ends September 30, 2022. The good news, however, is that you still have a month left to spice it up. Savvy diners can peruse the menus...
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
New Florida Atlantic University study predicting steady housing prices in our area moving forward
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A new study by Florida Atlantic University states home prices have peaked in a growing number of housing markets in the country, but no Florida market is on that list. The new...
Coastal commuter rail has long been planned for South Florida. Will Broward lawmakers push it forward?
Interstate 95 wasn’t built all at once. And a proposed commuter rail line that would run through Broward County along the Florida East Coast Railway won’t materialize quickly, either. State and local planners remain unable to decide whether trains would pass over or under the New River in Fort Lauderdale. So the county commission is poised Thursday to set aside the river crossing question and ...
bocamag.com
YouFit to Debut Pickleball Courts in South Florida Locations
Fitness club chain YouFit is bringing pickleball courts to 12 of its South Florida gyms. The sport is becoming one of the fastest-growing athletic pastimes, and now players across Palm Beach, Dade and Broward will be able to partake at a YouFit location near them. The new indoor courts will...
Click10.com
Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
Street parties on Sistrunk cost $45,000 a pop on taxpayer dime. Turns out they weren’t legal.
Chances are, you missed the parties — an expensive series of shindigs near downtown Fort Lauderdale known as Finally Friday on Sistrunk. But if you live in Broward County, you paid for them. Commissioner Robert McKinzie, who championed the event and says he attended every one, says it was key to energizing a once blighted area that is now undergoing a long-awaited transformation. “It brought ...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Miami
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
Miami New Times
Hot Take: Experts Say Long-Range Forecast for Hotter South Florida May Be Optimistic
Summer is winding down in Miami, but the blistering hot days are not. On August 18, the heat index in Miami — or the "feels like" temperature, if you prefer — hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data from the National Weather Service. Days of similar extreme heat...
secretmiami.com
11 Wonderful Miami Museums Offering Free Admission Days
We love Miami for its vibrant culture, art and history. But it’s no secret that living here also costs a pretty penny. And visiting museums can get pricey too. But there are still tons of free museums throughout the city to visit, so if you’re on a bit of a budget but you want to see paintings and sculptures, this list will certainly help!
southfloridareporter.com
Online Gambling In Florida: Cracking the Mystery
There is a lot of confusion around the actual legality of playing at online casinos in Florida. Is it legal? Is it not? Gambling and online gambling in the whole of the US is certainly confusing and Florida is no different. Well, the good news is that if you are...
texasmetronews.com
Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼
When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Florida
Taste of Home found the best Italian restaurant in each state.
