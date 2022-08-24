ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Take a Look Inside JUICE Honolulu

Opening its 12th global location, CLOT and JUICE recently welcomed fans to its JUICE Honolulu location. Setting up shop in the neighborhood of Kaka‘ako in Honolulu, Hawaii, the location saw a soft opening with the exclusive pre-launch of the CLOT x Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK “Summer Fruits” Pink Pineapple.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
HONOLULU, HI
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant (2 of 2)

Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant (2 of 2) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Mikey Monis of Living808 went to BASALT Restaurant in Waikiki for this...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Radio Ink

He’s Now Covering Hawaii And Alaska

IHeartMedia has announced that Andy Lohman has been named Area President for Honolulu, Hawaii. Lohman will continue to serve as the Area President for the Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska markets. iHeartMedia Honolulu has 8 stations. Lohman will continue to report to Dan Lankford, Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group, who...
ALASKA STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Honolulu Hotpot Hale is a Souper Sleeper Hit on Ke‘eaumoku

Hot pot broths come in myriad flavors, from medicinal and earthy to numbing and enriching. Their preparations are about as diverse as what you can dunk into them, but one aspect ties them all together: We are absolutely obsessed. Perhaps it’s seeing a spread as abundant as a Thanksgiving feast or the act of cooking as you go—whatever the reason, hot pot is always a yes for me.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Beaches#Economy#Private Beach#Waikiki Beach#Local Life#Beach Bar#Travel Info#What To Do
hawaiinewsnow.com

Popular Waikiki promenade remains closed amid structural concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a popular promenade that borders the ocean behind the Waikiki Aquarium may be in danger of collapsing. Even at low tide, the damage can be hard to see from shore. But look closely and you’ll see a big hole in the ewa end of the...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Travel
loyaltylobby.com

Airfare of the Day [First Class] AMERICAN AIRLINES Los Angeles to Honolulu from $550 OW

SEASONAL RESTRICTIONS: to Hawaii – permitted 17MAY 22 through 25MAY 22 or 08AUG 22 through 17NOV 22 or 21NOV 22 through 15DEC 22 or 20DEC 22 through 21DEC 22 or on 25DEC 22 or 28DEC 22 through 02MAR 23 or 20APR 23 through 24MAY 23 for each overwater segment; from Hawaii – permitted 17MAY 22 through 28MAY 22 or 15AUG 22 through 24NOV 22 or 29NOV 22 through 29DEC 22 or 04JAN 23 through 06JAN 23 or 08JAN 23 through 02MAR 23 or 20APR 23 through 24MAY 23 for each overwater segment.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu Zoo tour after dark reveals secrets about slumber in the animal kingdom

For Sleep Week, The Conversation has looked at how sleep affects the body, the brain, education, and the workplace. Now, we’re stepping away from human systems and society to take a closer look at slumber in the animal kingdom. The Conversation took a trip to the Honolulu Zoo for an after-dark tour with Charles Lee, interim director of education.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu headed to US championship in Little League World Series

Honolulu is headed to the Little League World Series U.S. championship game on Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local boys blasted their way to the finals with another shutout on Wednesday — their third shutout in four games. Honolulu beat a team from Nolensville, Tennessee, 13 to 0 after...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Financial snags delay construction of large affordable rental project on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rush to build more affordable rentals for Oahu’s working-class families is facing a major setback. The Parkway Villages project, planned as one of Oahu’s largest affordable apartment projects with over 400 units, was supposed to start construction by November. But developer Kobayashi Group is...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy