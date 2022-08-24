Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Take a Look Inside JUICE Honolulu
Opening its 12th global location, CLOT and JUICE recently welcomed fans to its JUICE Honolulu location. Setting up shop in the neighborhood of Kaka‘ako in Honolulu, Hawaii, the location saw a soft opening with the exclusive pre-launch of the CLOT x Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK “Summer Fruits” Pink Pineapple.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
KHON2
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant (2 of 2)
Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant (2 of 2) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Mikey Monis of Living808 went to BASALT Restaurant in Waikiki for this...
Over 300 people help clean up Chinatown
The Chinese Chamber of Commerce organized a Chinatown cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 27.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
Radio Ink
He’s Now Covering Hawaii And Alaska
IHeartMedia has announced that Andy Lohman has been named Area President for Honolulu, Hawaii. Lohman will continue to serve as the Area President for the Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska markets. iHeartMedia Honolulu has 8 stations. Lohman will continue to report to Dan Lankford, Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group, who...
honolulumagazine.com
Honolulu Hotpot Hale is a Souper Sleeper Hit on Ke‘eaumoku
Hot pot broths come in myriad flavors, from medicinal and earthy to numbing and enriching. Their preparations are about as diverse as what you can dunk into them, but one aspect ties them all together: We are absolutely obsessed. Perhaps it’s seeing a spread as abundant as a Thanksgiving feast or the act of cooking as you go—whatever the reason, hot pot is always a yes for me.
20 hours of no power this weekend at Schofield Barracks
Power is scheduled to start no later than 4 p.m. on both days, but full restoration may not be complete until 6 p.m.
KITV.com
Hawaiian Airlines flight diverted back to Honolulu after pilots smell fumes in cockpit
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaiian Airlines flight was safely diverted back to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Thursday morning, after the pilots smelled fumes inside the cockpit. Hawaiian Airlines Flight 10 departed Honolulu at 8:10 a.m. bound for Los Angeles.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Popular Waikiki promenade remains closed amid structural concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a popular promenade that borders the ocean behind the Waikiki Aquarium may be in danger of collapsing. Even at low tide, the damage can be hard to see from shore. But look closely and you’ll see a big hole in the ewa end of the...
Part of Kaimuki without power
Around 740 customers are without power right now in the Diamond Head and Kaimuki area, according to Hawaiian Electric.
loyaltylobby.com
Airfare of the Day [First Class] AMERICAN AIRLINES Los Angeles to Honolulu from $550 OW
SEASONAL RESTRICTIONS: to Hawaii – permitted 17MAY 22 through 25MAY 22 or 08AUG 22 through 17NOV 22 or 21NOV 22 through 15DEC 22 or 20DEC 22 through 21DEC 22 or on 25DEC 22 or 28DEC 22 through 02MAR 23 or 20APR 23 through 24MAY 23 for each overwater segment; from Hawaii – permitted 17MAY 22 through 28MAY 22 or 15AUG 22 through 24NOV 22 or 29NOV 22 through 29DEC 22 or 04JAN 23 through 06JAN 23 or 08JAN 23 through 02MAR 23 or 20APR 23 through 24MAY 23 for each overwater segment.
‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu Zoo tour after dark reveals secrets about slumber in the animal kingdom
For Sleep Week, The Conversation has looked at how sleep affects the body, the brain, education, and the workplace. Now, we’re stepping away from human systems and society to take a closer look at slumber in the animal kingdom. The Conversation took a trip to the Honolulu Zoo for an after-dark tour with Charles Lee, interim director of education.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu headed to US championship in Little League World Series
Honolulu is headed to the Little League World Series U.S. championship game on Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local boys blasted their way to the finals with another shutout on Wednesday — their third shutout in four games. Honolulu beat a team from Nolensville, Tennessee, 13 to 0 after...
KITV.com
Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Financial snags delay construction of large affordable rental project on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rush to build more affordable rentals for Oahu’s working-class families is facing a major setback. The Parkway Villages project, planned as one of Oahu’s largest affordable apartment projects with over 400 units, was supposed to start construction by November. But developer Kobayashi Group is...
Affordable housing applications accepted for The Park at Keeaumoku
The applications are available at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 online at The Park on Ke`eaumoku website.
