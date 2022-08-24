Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader
Gas prices in the U.S. have fallen for 70 days straight to a national average of $3.89 a gallon, according to AAA. But consumers shouldn’t be lulled into thinking this streak will last through the end of the year. And one energy trader says prices at the pump are set move higher again – especially into the fall and winter months.
Agriculture Online
Corn hits two-month high on U.S. crop concerns
Chicago grains futures extended gains on Wednesday, with corn reaching its highest in nearly two months as results from a widely followed Midwest field tour stoked concern about weather damage to U.S. corn and soy crops. Drought in China also fuelled chatter about possible increased demand from the major grain...
Why the Future Looks Different for Hogs and Cattle
The differing supply-demand dynamics of the domestic pork and beef markets are reflected in the divergent forward curves of CME Lean Hog and Live Cattle futures. The USDA predicts tighter beef stocks in 2023, while production of hogs and pork is expected to rise next year. Other differing fundamentals influence the unique volatilities and export profiles of the two product sectors.
Beef Prices Falling Despite Ongoing High Inflation
Beef is seeing some of its lowest prices despite inflation issues, with some cuts seeing price drops as much as 10 percent.
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Agriculture Online
Corn resumes rally as U.S. crop tour results awaited
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Friday, resuming a rally after a technical setback in the previous session, as the market awaited final results from a major U.S. Midwest field tour to gauge the impact on crops of hot, dry weather. Soybeans were firm as investors also weighed mixed indications on Midwest growing conditions. Wheat edged higher, with an easing in the dollar lending some support.
thecentersquare.com
Feds: Food prices continued to surge in July, but overall inflation held steady
(The Center Square) – Consumer prices remained high in July but showed only a slight increase from June, a pause from months of surging prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis Friday released the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index data, a key marker of inflation closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve when it makes its interest rate decisions.
Agriculture Online
Price end on a low note | Thursday, August 25, 2022
At the close, September corn futures are down 8¢ and December corn futures are down 6¢. September soybeans are down 7¢ while November soybeans are down a whopping 27¢. CBOT and KC wheat are both down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 25¢. Livestock are...
Food commodity prices slim down over the summer
The price of wheat, corn and other commodities that make up the basis for much of the world’s food supply fell sharply over the summer. It’s a welcome signal for consumers dealing with high grocery bills and investors hoping to see inflation loosen its grip on the broader economy. Wheat prices are down roughly 40% and corn prices have slipped about 25% since the spring.
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans make big leap before end of day | Friday, August 26, 2022
September soybeans settled the day up 57¢, and November soybeans are up 33¢. Corn is up a few more cents since midday. September corn settled at $6.70, and December corn is at $6.65. CBOT and KC wheat are only a penny up from their midday price, and Minneapolis...
mansionglobal.com
Balance Returns to U.S. Housing Market With Seasonal Slowdowns Expected This Winter
Balance is returning to the U.S. housing market following two years of frenzied activity, according to data from Realtor.com on Thursday. Prices remain elevated, rising 14.4% in the week ending Saturday compared to the same time last year, the 36th straight week of double-digit increases year over year, the data showed.
FOXBusiness
Lowe's helping hourly front-line employees fight inflation with $55M in quarterly bonuses
Lowe's is doling out $55 million in quarterly bonuses in an effort to help alleviate some cost pressures its hourly front-line employees in the United States are facing due to high inflation. "These associates have the most important jobs in our company, and we deeply appreciate everything they do to...
Lower gas prices amounts to $100-a-month tax cut or pay raise
Next time you stop at a gas station, think of it as a $100-a-month tax cut. Or a maybe $100-a-month raise. The steady drop in gas prices over the last few months has turned into an unexpected form of economic stimulus, coming at a time when the Federal Reserve is trying to cool the economy and battle rising prices with higher interest rates.
US new home sales fall to six-year low
US new home sales fell sharply in July to their lowest rate since early 2016, the government reported Tuesday, as rising lending rates cool demand. Mortgage rates have been climbing sharply in recent months as the Federal Reserve cranks up interest rates in its battle against surging inflation.
The Verge
Starlink lowers monthly internet prices by 50 percent for some
Starlink, Elon Musk’s internet-from-space service provided by SpaceX, is notifying customers with some good news: their monthly subscriptions have been reduced in response to “local market conditions.”. I received one of these notifications for my Starlink RV service that normally costs me €124 each month in the Netherlands....
money.com
Prices Are Finally Falling for Meat, Flights, Computers and More
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. High inflation has been crushing consumer budgets for much of the year, but costs are finally...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates drop as inflation improves
Rates for the 30-year mortgage dropped slightly this week but remained above the 5% mark, indicating that concerns over inflation may be beginning to wane, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage registered at 5.13% for the week ending Aug. 18, according...
