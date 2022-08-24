Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Public invited to help complete Covid memorial this weekend
A large mosaic sculpture, created by local artists Kathleen Crocetti and Monica Galvan to memorialize victims of Covid 19 now stands in a field near upper Struve Slough. On Saturday and Sunday from 2-6pm each day, community members who have lost someone to Covid are invited to join Crocetti and Galvan to help finish the monarch butterfly sculpture. The memorial was commissioned by the City Of Watsonville to honor residents lost to the pandemic.
CBS News
Hundreds Gather To Remember Slain Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller
Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state, local residents, family and friends gathered Wednesday at Cabrillo College football field to say farewell to Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. Len Ramirez reports. (6/17/20)
pajaronian.com
Hospital to begin under new owners Sept. 1
WATSONVILLE—With the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital now a certainty, the nonprofit formed to make the acquisition got another bit of good news Tuesday when Kaiser Permanente announced it was donating $4.5 million to the cause. With a goal of $67 million to cover the purchase and operating expenses...
State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirms a plane has landed at Manresa State Beach. The post State Parks investigating plane landing at Manresa State Beach appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
SJPD Officers Won't Participate in Silicon Valley Pride Parade for Second Year in a Row
The Silicon Valley Pride Festival is this weekend and for the second year in a row, Sunday’s parade won’t include San Jose police officers. The police chief sent an email to the rank and file, saying officers will not officially participate again this year due to a requirement by organizers that participating officers not carry their firearms.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
Marina Fire, city leaders growing concerned over frequent fires in abandoned duplexes
On Tuesday, a fire burned down another abandoned duplex in a location that’s become a problem for Marina. The post Marina Fire, city leaders growing concerned over frequent fires in abandoned duplexes appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Parents and students of Watsonville High call for removal of an assistant principal
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Some Watsonville High School students and parents are now calling for an assistant principal to be fired. This comes after Dr. Jeff Daucher made offensive comments toward girls when talking about the new dress code during a back-to-school session. In video recorded by one female student,...
benitolink.com
Law enforcement shoot, capture mountain lion in Hollister
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Authorities shoot and captured a mountain lion in Hollister on Aug. 26 about 10 a.m. The mountain lion is being transported to the Oakland Zoo. According to a police news release, at about 4:42 a.m., a resident on the block of...
Steven Carrillo sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder of Sgt. Gutzwiller
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE August 26, 2022, at 1:41 p.m.- Steven Carrillo, the ex-Air Force sergeant, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in a Santa Cruz County courtroom Friday. He previously pled guilty to 9 felony and enhancement charges for murdering Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. He will also not be eligible for parole. Today, The post Steven Carrillo sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder of Sgt. Gutzwiller appeared first on KION546.
Steven Carrillo faces sentencing for the murder of Santa Cruz County deputy Damon Gutzwiller
Steven Carrillo, connected to the nationalist Boogaloo Bois, will hear victim impact statements in a Santa Cruz courtroom Friday then receive his sentence, which could include life in prison without the possibility of parole. He has also received a 41-year federal sentence for a related killing of a law enforcement officer in Oakland.
msn.com
Focal Point | Begonia Festival
Floats line up along Soquel Creek for the 65th and last Capitola Begonia Festival in 2017. The festival theme that year was Jungle Safari. The Capitola Begonia Festival, which evolved from the Capitola Water Fantasy of the early 1950s, officially began in 1954. The Begonia Festival was one of the longest running annual festivals in Santa Cruz County. Capitola had to bid a fond farewell to the festival when the last source of local blossoms, the Golden State Bulb Growers, ceased operations in the area. Over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-4, the Capitola Arts & Cultural Commission is mounting a tribute to the Begonia Festival’s colorful history. Commemorative events will take place throughout the weekend at Capitola City Hall and Esplanade Park. (Capitola Historical Museum)
National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been several weeks since the first day of school here on the Central Coast. Schools are struggling to get bus drivers behind the wheel. The Alisal Union School District said it has not reduced its routes or changed its schedule. The bus driver shortage concerns some families, especially those living out The post National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
1979 Cold Case: Newlywed soldiers’ wives murdered in Marina 15 days apart
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In 1979, two newlyweds who had just moved to the U.S. with their military husbands stationed at Fort Ord were murdered 15 days apart. Uicha Malgieri and Helga DeShon lived across the way from one another. Uicha, from Korea, lived with her husband at 205 Cosky Drive. Helga, from Germany, lived at 204 Cosky The post 1979 Cold Case: Newlywed soldiers’ wives murdered in Marina 15 days apart appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Mountain lion incident leads to war of words between Hollister police and the Oakland Zoo
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An incident involving a male mountain lion being shot in Hollister has led to a war of words between the Hollister police department and the Oakland zoo. According the Hollister Police Department, a mountain lion was spotted in Hollister early Friday morning at 4:42 a.m. on Diablo Drive.
CA wildfire insurance 'loophole' impacting Bay Area survivors dropped from carriers
The regulation proposed by the state's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in February would mandate that all insurance companies have to give California consumers discounts for reducing their wildfire risk - also known as "hardening your home."
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
‘Touch-A-Truck’ to help Central Coast kids with serious illnesses
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The 8th annual Touch-A-Truck will be held at the Salinas Rodeo Grounds Sunday August 28. A play museum will be set up for kids of all abilities to explore and learn about over 50 vehicles. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on 103 North Main Street in The post ‘Touch-A-Truck’ to help Central Coast kids with serious illnesses appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister Police Planning announces DUI/driver’s license checkpoint
Information provided by Hollister Police Department. The Hollister Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. The advisory said that in recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: The BLT verdict is in, a summer dinner at Bedda Mia and Sugar Bakery opens
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! School might be back in session...
