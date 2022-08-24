ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: Public invited to help complete Covid memorial this weekend

A large mosaic sculpture, created by local artists Kathleen Crocetti and Monica Galvan to memorialize victims of Covid 19 now stands in a field near upper Struve Slough. On Saturday and Sunday from 2-6pm each day, community members who have lost someone to Covid are invited to join Crocetti and Galvan to help finish the monarch butterfly sculpture. The memorial was commissioned by the City Of Watsonville to honor residents lost to the pandemic.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Hospital to begin under new owners Sept. 1

WATSONVILLE—With the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital now a certainty, the nonprofit formed to make the acquisition got another bit of good news Tuesday when Kaiser Permanente announced it was donating $4.5 million to the cause. With a goal of $67 million to cover the purchase and operating expenses...
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Development
benitolink.com

Law enforcement shoot, capture mountain lion in Hollister

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Authorities shoot and captured a mountain lion in Hollister on Aug. 26 about 10 a.m. The mountain lion is being transported to the Oakland Zoo. According to a police news release, at about 4:42 a.m., a resident on the block of...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Steven Carrillo sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder of Sgt. Gutzwiller

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE August 26, 2022, at 1:41 p.m.- Steven Carrillo, the ex-Air Force sergeant, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in a Santa Cruz County courtroom Friday. He previously pled guilty to 9 felony and enhancement charges for murdering Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. He will also not be eligible for parole. Today, The post Steven Carrillo sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder of Sgt. Gutzwiller appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Focal Point | Begonia Festival

Floats line up along Soquel Creek for the 65th and last Capitola Begonia Festival in 2017. The festival theme that year was Jungle Safari. The Capitola Begonia Festival, which evolved from the Capitola Water Fantasy of the early 1950s, officially began in 1954. The Begonia Festival was one of the longest running annual festivals in Santa Cruz County. Capitola had to bid a fond farewell to the festival when the last source of local blossoms, the Golden State Bulb Growers, ceased operations in the area. Over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-4, the Capitola Arts & Cultural Commission is mounting a tribute to the Begonia Festival’s colorful history. Commemorative events will take place throughout the weekend at Capitola City Hall and Esplanade Park. (Capitola Historical Museum)
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
KION News Channel 5/46

National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been several weeks since the first day of school here on the Central Coast. Schools are struggling to get bus drivers behind the wheel. The Alisal Union School District said it has not reduced its routes or changed its schedule. The bus driver shortage concerns some families, especially those living out The post National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

1979 Cold Case: Newlywed soldiers’ wives murdered in Marina 15 days apart

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In 1979, two newlyweds who had just moved to the U.S. with their military husbands stationed at Fort Ord were murdered 15 days apart.   Uicha Malgieri and Helga DeShon lived across the way from one another.  Uicha, from Korea, lived with her husband at 205 Cosky Drive. Helga, from Germany, lived at 204 Cosky The post 1979 Cold Case: Newlywed soldiers’ wives murdered in Marina 15 days apart appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

‘Touch-A-Truck’ to help Central Coast kids with serious illnesses

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The 8th annual Touch-A-Truck will be held at the Salinas Rodeo Grounds Sunday August 28. A play museum will be set up for kids of all abilities to explore and learn about over 50 vehicles. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on 103 North Main Street in The post ‘Touch-A-Truck’ to help Central Coast kids with serious illnesses appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister Police Planning announces DUI/driver’s license checkpoint

Information provided by Hollister Police Department. The Hollister Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. The advisory said that in recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in...
HOLLISTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy