Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Homeowners in Lee County hit with increased property tax rates
If you got a TRIM notice and you aren’t homesteaded, you might be getting priced out of home ownership. Although the market value of your home going up is exciting, there is a price you have to pay for that. It means your property taxes could go up dramatically.
Central Avenue and 5th Street scheduled to close for construction
The intersection of Central Ave and 5th Street in Naples will be closed for construction starting Monday
capecoralbreeze.com
Why the Mast Canal matters to everyone
In 1957, the Rosen brothers created a Waterfront Wonderland to market real estate. No permits were required to develop the land or dredge the canals. No geologic surveys or environmental impact studies were conducted. The Rosen brothers just started to dredge the canals, so they could raise the height of the land to meet septic tank requirements. This continued for 20 years before they were stopped. Thankfully, this would not happen today.
Bayfront working to find alternatives for visitors after losing permit
The Naples City Council revoked the live music permit for the entertainment complex as it worked through noise complaints from some of the people who live nearby.
capecoralbreeze.com
Real Estate briefs – 08-26-22
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno will discuss strategies for public safety issues and law enforcement priorities at the Real Estate Investment Society’s Sept. 13 luncheon meeting. The program will include crime trends and prevention programs, community relations and implementation of new technology. He is also expected to address joint initiatives and coordination between area law enforcement agencies.
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel Fire District Logs 38 Calls
Sanibel Fire & Rescue District logged 38 calls from Friday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 25, but a dozen dispatches were canceled en route.
floridainsider.com
Florida will launch temporary toll rebate program for commuters
View of a tollbooth on the road at the entrance of Sanibel Island in Lee County, Florida. Sunpass holders go through an express lane to pay toll. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by EQ Roy. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that a six-month highway toll rebate...
Marco Island short-term rental ordinance passes
A new ordinance has been passed to residents of Marco Island regarding the future of short-term rental owners in the area.
businessobserverfl.com
Nationally known Fort Myers hospice CEO, after 40 years, remains industry force
Over the 30-plus years Samira Beckwith has been leading Fort Myers-based Hope Healthcare, the nonprofit has expanded from a hospice serving less than 100 patients to an organization offering a full spectrum of health care services. Hope Healthcare now cares for some 3,000 people a day, providing hospice, palliative, cardiac and senior care; a Parkinson’s program; care for children with complex medical conditions; and grief counseling for all ages plus complementary therapies.
santivachronicle.com
Police Make Arrest In Bowman’s Beach Video Voyeurism Investigation
Sanibel Police Chief William Dalton announced today the arrest of Dana Alan Caruso of New Hampshire, who has been under investigation for video voyeurism at the Bowman’s Beach Park since July 28. As a result of the investigation and the coordinated assistance of several other agencies, Caruso was arrested Friday, Aug. 19 in Chicago, Ill., and is awaiting extradition to Lee County.
North Port construction site draws trespassing fossil hunters, raising safety concerns
Construction at a massive development site in North Port is drawing trespassing fossil hunters that are raising safety concerns across the development.
sfwmd.gov
Lower West Coast Water Supply Plan Update
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the Draft 2022 Lower West Coast (LWC) Water Supply Plan Update. The plan will assess current and projected water needs in the LWC Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning...
floridapolitics.com
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money
Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
Florida Weekly
Residents are enjoying Allura’s amazing amenities
Allura, Stock Development’s newest luxury apartment community located in the southeast corner of Livingston Road and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in North Naples, has become a happily busy place. In May, the community’s clubhouse was completed and recently, so was the community’s resort-style pool with expansive sun deck.
WINKNEWS.com
Travel reporter experiences the hidden gems of Southwest Florida
There’s a new effort to get people to check out other attractions besides the beach in Southwest Florida. The effort may help you and others discover what one popular travel reporter calls Lee County’s “hidden gems.”. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau invited CBS News’ Peter...
capecoralbreeze.com
Reunion for ex-Coasties set for Sanibel Island Aug. 29 through Sept. 15
A re-union of ex-Coasties is scheduled in Sanibel/Captiva from Aug. 29 through Sept. 15 when shipmates and family members from the 5th Coast Guard District covering North Carolina will be visiting Southwest Florida. Hosting this year’s reunion is shipmate Dick Fortune and his partner Sara Lopez, who reside on the west end of Sanibel. Past re-unions have included Massachusetts, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Caribbean cruises to name a few.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers remains one of most overvalued housing markets in U.S.
Fort Myers is the third most overvalued housing market in the U.S. and the most overvalued in Florida, according to a July analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Using open-source data from Zillow or other providers, researchers determined Fort Myers home buyers are paying an average of $430,131, a 62.23% premium over the expected price of $265,142. Only Boise, Idaho, and Las Vegas home buyers are paying more of a premium. Lakeland, Tampa, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area and Melbourne round out the top five most overvalued markets in Florida.
lifeinnaples.net
FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH TO HOST AN “EVENING ON FIFTH”
FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH TO HOST A SPECIAL “EVENING ON FIFTH” TO BENEFIT THE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE FOR CITY OF NAPLES. The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) is partnering with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38to host a special “Evening on Fifth” on Thursday, September 8. The event will boost community awareness of the Fraternal Order of Police and help it fundraise for charitable programs benefitting the community.
WINKNEWS.com
Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinois, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
capecoralbreeze.com
End tax and spend
Well, let’s start with the council members (and our pathetic City Manager) who in their hubris, decided at a time when the citizens in Cape Coral are being crushed by Biden’s inflation, think it is a good idea to increase our property taxes, to pay for parks we don’t yet need (they can’t even take care of the established ones) and proposed projects that haven’t even started, and none of them IMHO reflect the history of the Cape as a city for regular, middle class people. We are not Naples and do not want to be. If you have a home valued at, say $300,000, the city manager, who cannot keep his fingers out of our wallets, wants to increase the taxes which will cost the property owner an additional $560 if not homesteaded and approximately $300 if it is.
