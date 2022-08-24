Read full article on original website
Related
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces July 2022 Bitcoin Self-Mining, Hosting Co-location, Energy Demand Response and Operational Update
ATLANTA & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, announces unaudited Bitcoin production and operational update for July 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005431/en/ Aerial view of Sandersville, Georgia facility ~80-megawatts / 41 Modular Data Centers (July 2022) (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Shipping Container Suppliers Abandon $987 Million Deal After U.S. Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's...
Is Buying a Solar-Powered Generator Worth It?
If you lose power frequently or enjoy camping, then you should think about going solar.
CNBC
Amazon strikes green hydrogen deal with fuel cell maker Plug Power, sending shares up
Plug Power's stock surged after Amazon struck a deal with the fuel cell maker to power some of its operations with green hydrogen. As part of the deal, Amazon received the right to buy up to 16 million shares of Plug Power. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesla supplier Panasonic plans additional $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant - WSJ
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T), a supplier to electric-car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), is in talks to build an additional electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the United States at a cost of around $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
CNBC
China and India could become clean hydrogen leaders — but the industry has a long way to go, says CSIS
China and India have the potential to become world leaders in "clean" hydrogen, said Jane Nakano, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. However, Nakano observed that China, like many countries, is still producing and consuming gray hydrogen — a type of hydrogen derived from natural gas and produced from fossil fuels. It is the least renewable form of hydrogen.
China will overtake US as the dominate global space power by 2032 if 'urgent action' is not taken to overcome bureaucratic 'roadblocks' and fast track technologies, new report warns
The US is in peril of being surpassed by China as the world's dominant space power by 2032 if it does not take action to 'urgent action' to overcome bureaucratic 'roadblocks' that hinders innovation and fast track technological advancements. The warning is part of the 2022 State of Space Industrial...
CNBC
Oil and gas powerhouse Norway to invest in Indian solar project, sees country as priority market
The Thar Surya 1 project, in Rajasthan, India is being constructed by Italian firm Enel Green Power. Norwegian embassy describes India, which is on track to become the planet's most populous country, as a "priority market." India wants its renewable energy capacity — excluding large hydro — to hit 175...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
AirAsia to resume Airbus A321neo deliveries in 2024 as growth returns
(Reuters) -Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia plans to resume deliveries of 362 Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) A321neos remaining on order starting in 2024, the chief executive of parent Capital A Bhd said, having postponed the arrivals during the pandemic. The airline, one of Airbus' biggest customers, had only taken four A321neos before...
scitechdaily.com
A New Concept for Low-Cost Batteries – Made From Inexpensive, Abundant Materials
An aluminum-sulfur battery, made from inexpensive, abundant materials, could provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. As ever larger installations of wind and solar power systems are being built around the world, the need is growing fast for economical, large-scale backup systems to provide power when the the air is calm and sun is down. Today’s lithium-ion batteries are still too expensive for most such applications. Other options such as pumped hydro require specific topography that’s not always available.
Global market for EV batteries expected to reach $250 billion by 2030 - Chinese official
SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The global market for electric vehicle (EV) batteries is expected to reach $250 billion by 2030, with demand exceeding 3.5 terrawatt hours, said Wan Gang, president of China's World New Energy Vehicle Congress, speaking in Beijing on Saturday.
US News and World Report
China's CATL to Develop New Battery Materials to Improve Energy Density -Chairman
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's CATL is working on new battery materials that can improve energy density by 10% to 20% compared to iron phosphate batteries, the company's chairman said, as the battery giant scrambles to retain its top position amid competition. The new material technology known as M3P can enable an...
freightwaves.com
Canadian airport sets up logistics beachhead for US e-commerce
At first blush Edmonton, Canada, seems an unlikely destination for international air shipments bound for online shoppers in the United States. Following some promising trial runs with e-commerce providers, Edmonton International Airport is banking on its geographic location along circumpolar routes, congestion-free facilities and Canada’s trade-friendly customs rules to advance a multibillion dollar air logistics village and become a major cargo hub.
DHL European Units Set to Launch New Delivery Services
DHL has created two new delivery platforms for its European customers. DHL Paket is launching a new service that will simplify shipping for business customers by delivering international parcels bound for European destinations to drop-off locations such as parcel lockers or parcel shops. Another new service called Postal Delivered Duty Paid, or Postal DDP, will be introduced for those business customers for which international export parcels are subject to customs duties. With this option, business customer shippers handle all the import duties and taxes for their recipient customers. Under the DHL Paket program, all business customers have to do is select the...
freightwaves.com
AELF FlightService moves up plan for 1st Boeing 767 converted freighter
Charter airline and leasing company AELF FlightService will move ahead with fully converting a widebody passenger jet to freighter configuration as plans for swift deployment of partially modified, light-duty cargo jets remain on hold because of regulatory delays. The Chicago-based company said Thursday it has reserved a production slot at...
electrek.co
Scientists have increased the life of fuel cells – why that matters for solar and wind
In research that could jumpstart work on a range of technologies including fuel cells – key to storing solar and wind energy – MIT researchers have found a relatively simple way to increase the lifetimes of these devices: changing the “pH” of the system. The US...
Syngenta’s TYMIRIUM® Technology Globally Launched as Argentina Approves Registration
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Syngenta’s TYMIRIUM ® technology has received regulatory approval in Argentina, bringing farmers closer to accessing the novel nematicide and fungicide for both seed and soil uses, that is highly effective even at low use rates. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005293/en/ Syngenta’s novel TYMIRIUM® technology protects against nematodes and soil-borne diseases that cause as much as 12% of crop losses globally (Photo: Business Wire)
restaurantbusinessonline.com
3 technologies from other industries that are making their way into restaurants
The Bottom Line: Inflation is no longer just a problem for lower-income households. Middle-class earners have lost spending power and are trading down. On the Border revitalizes menu to drive bigger sales and new traffic. The Mexican casual-dining chain upgrades ingredients, plays up flavor to stay ahead of the competition.
Bio-Based Materials and Recycling Drive Innovation
As demand for transparency, sustainability and circularity from consumers continues to rise, retailers and manufacturers are ramping up their innovations to keep up. Most advancements revolve around bio-based materials, with the industry moving away from petrochemicals and finding new ways to utilize more fibers derived from plants and agricultural waste. “As consumers become more educated on the origins of their clothing—for example, nylon’s roots in fossil fuels—they’re demanding transparency, traceability and responsible sourcing in fashion,” said Lisa Kennedy, senior director business development at biotechnology research company Geno. Solutions can also be sweet. In the search for earth-friendly inputs, sugarcane has found itself...
Comments / 0