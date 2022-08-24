DHL has created two new delivery platforms for its European customers. DHL Paket is launching a new service that will simplify shipping for business customers by delivering international parcels bound for European destinations to drop-off locations such as parcel lockers or parcel shops. Another new service called Postal Delivered Duty Paid, or Postal DDP, will be introduced for those business customers for which international export parcels are subject to customs duties. With this option, business customer shippers handle all the import duties and taxes for their recipient customers. Under the DHL Paket program, all business customers have to do is select the...

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO