Health

The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
MARYLAND STATE
ajmc.com

Confidentiality Protections for Minors Seeking STI, HIV Services Vary Across US

Patient confidentiality is a major reason why minors do not seek out prevention, testing, and treatment services for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV. In a research letter published in JAMA, authors assessed existing minor consent laws surrounding sexually transmitted infection (STI) and HIV services in the United States, comparing confidentiality protection measures across the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Research round-up: depression

How artificial intelligence detects lowered mood, why depression is linked to heart-disease risk, and other highlights. Elizabeth Svoboda is a science writer in San Jose, California. You have full access to this article via your institution. Depression rates rose when COVID-19 struck. Rates of depression during the early months of...
MENTAL HEALTH

